Cost of living news – live: Millions of pensioners to receive energy bill support today
Payment of up to £600 part of government’s wider £37bn package
More than 11.6 million pensioners will begin to receive up to £600 from the government today to support them with their energy bills.
To alleviate the rising pressure from the cost of living and energy crisis, pensioners will receive the Winter Fuel Payment over the next two months as part of the government’s £37bn cost of living package.
This year’s payments have been boosted by an extra £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment and should be automatically paid by mid-January.
Elsewhere, Rishi Sunak has been forced to delay planning reforms amid significant pushback from Conservative MPs, demanding an end to the mandatory target of building 300,000 homes a year.
The prime minister was due to face a major test of his leadership next Monday when parliamentarians were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.
But nearly 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account while deciding on planning applications.
More than 11.6 million pensioners will receive the winter fuel payment over the next two months to help with their energy bills.
More than 11.6 million pensioners will receive the winter fuel payment over the next two months to help with their energy bills.
This year’s payments have been boosted by an extra £300 per household pensioner cost of living payment.
The vast majority of payments will be automatic so pensioners will receive the money in their bank accounts. Anyone who has not received their payment by 13 January should contact the government’s Winter Fuel Payment Centre.
My colleague Thomas Kingsley reports:
Recipients have been told to beware of scammers
More relaxed immigration policies could win over swing voters, analysis finds
Public opinion on immigration has warmed “at a striking rate” and adopting a more liberal approach would help both Labour and the Conservatives win over more swing voters, new analysis suggests.
Conventional wisdom in Westminster has long been that tougher border policies are rewarded at the ballot box, with Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer winning praise from Ukip founder Nigel Farage on Tuesday after claiming the UK must end its “immigration dependency”.
But voters’ views of immigration have become increasingly positive since prior to the Brexit referendum, with Ipsos finding for the first time this year that – of those with an opinion on the matter – a majority now believe immigration levels should either increase or stay the same.
My colleague Andy Gregory has more:
More relaxed immigration policies could win over swing voters, analysis finds
Adopting harsher stance would now harm both parties’ electoral chances, IPPR research finds
More than 11.6 million pensioners will begin to receive up to £600 from the government today to support them with their energy bills.
To alleviate the rising pressure from the cost of living and energy crisis, pensioners will receive the Winter Fuel Payment over the next two months as part of the government's £37bn cost of living package.
This year's payments have been boosted by an extra £300 per household Pensioner Cost of Living payment and should be automatically paid by mid-January.
Jeremy Corbyn: We’ve heard a lot about immigration – but we will not end cheap labour by dividing workers
In case you missed it...
“To this day, generations of those who have migrated here continue to keep this country going. Without immigration, this country would not function. It saddens me to see their ongoing contributions taken for granted, Jeremy Corbyn writes.
“Recently, much has been said about British reliance on migrant labour. Much of this migrant labour – as it has been pointed out – is cheap, which undercuts and lowers wages for all. However, we will not end cheap labour by dividing workers and belittling migrants’ countless contributions.”
We will not end cheap labour by dividing workers | Jeremy Corbyn
We must be resolute in our struggle for what those at top fear most: unity
Matt Hancock sings ‘I want to break free’ during karaoke session
I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! campmates mused over whether Matt Hancock was “trying to tell us something” during a karaoke session in the latest episode of the ITV show.
The former health secretary gave a rendition of the Queen hit I Want To Break Free, as the contestants enjoyed a session at the Jungle Arms pub yesterday night.
Despite stumbling a couple of times with missed cues he was praised for “going for it” during his performance.
Campmates were served alcoholic drinks as well as pizza, chips and Twiglets, before each of them took to the stage for individual performances.
Following Mr Hancock’s performance, comedian Seann Walsh told the Bush Telegraph: “I think Matt was trying to tell us something when he sang I Want To Break Free... be free Matt.”
Soap star Owen Warner added: “Whatever you’ve got to say about Matt Hancock, he absolutely went for it tonight and absolutely loved it, everyone went for it.”
Other contestants were less impressed, with comedian Babatunde Aleshe saying: “Lord have mercy, what was Matt doing?”
The West Suffolk MP, who previously admitted on the show he was a fan of Ed Sheeran, described his karaoke experience as “brilliant”.
“I’m a massive Queen fan but I could have sung any one equally badly but that was brilliant,” he told the Bush Telegraph.
Is Keir Starmer’s Labour making peace with voters on Brexit and immigration?
There are several snags in wooing red wall voters back to Labour on the matter of migrant workers, says our associate editor Sean O’Grady:
Is Keir Starmer’s Labour making peace with voters about immigration?
There are several snags in wooing red wall voters back to Labour on the matter of migrant workers, says Sean O’Grady
Hancock broke government rules over I’m a Celebrity appearance, watchdog rules
Matt Hancock broke government rules by not seeking permission before appearing on I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, a watchdog has ruled.
The former health secretary – already stripped of the Tory whip for flying off to earn a reputed £400,000 in the jungle – failed to consult the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOBA).
Its chair, former Cabinet minister Eric Pickles tore into Mr Hancock for claiming he did not need to seek permission because many weeks on a reality TV show constituted a ‘one-off’ activity.
Report:
Matt Hancock broke government rules over I’m A Celebrity, watchdog rules
Ex-health secretary rapped over failure to consult advisory committee – before earning rumoured £400,000 in the jungle
UK ‘to face worst downturn of major economies' in 2023, says OECD
The government was today accused of sending the country into an economic “doom loop” after new forecasts suggest Britain will rank bottom of the growth league table for major economies for the next two years in succession.
The finding from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) came as prime minister Rishi Sunak warned his cabinet of a bleak winter ahead, due to soaring inflation, strike threats and spiralling NHS waiting lists.
Britain’s prospects were sharply downgraded by the intergovernmental think tank, which forecast GDP will shrink by 0.4 per cent in 2023 and grow by just 0.2 per cent in 2024. As recently as September, it was expecting the UK economy to flatline next year.
Read the details in this report from our political editor Andrew Woodcock:
UK ‘to face worst downturn of major economies’ in 2023, says OECD
Britain facing recession which much of world will avoid, says report
Further £800m cut in UK overseas aid spending ‘snuck out’ by ministers
A further £800m is being slashed from the UK’s overseas aid spending, days after Jeremy Hunt pledged that the country would remain a world leader “in tackling global poverty”.
The 30 per cent cut in direct aid to needy countries – for the next two years – follows those projects being hit by a steep budget cut last year, a senior MP warned.
Sarah Champion, chair of the Commons international development committee, also accused the foreign secretary James Cleverly of burying the bad news as he announced that a “pause” on non-essential spending was being lifted.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Further £800m cut in UK overseas aid spending ‘snuck out’ by ministers
Reduction comes days after Jeremy Hunt pledged to remain world leader ‘in tackling global poverty’
Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels
The Manston asylum centre which sparked huge controversy over “Dickensian” conditions and overcrowding is now empty after thousands of migrants were moved into hotels.
More than 4,000 asylum seekers had been held at the processing facility in Kent earlier this month despite its maximum capacity being only 1,600.
The government still faces legal action after some migrants were held for several weeks at the former military base, designed only to host people for up to 24 hours.
Read the details in this joint report from Adam Forrest and Lizzie Dearden:
Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels
Transfer of migrants to hotels follows controversies of overcrowding, disease and death of one man
