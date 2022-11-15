Rishi Sunak news – live: Hunt warns of difficult decisions on tax and spending in Budget
Labour attacks ‘12 years of Tory economic mistakes and low growth’ as real-terms wages continue to fall
Jeremy Hunt has again warned of “difficult decisions” to come on tax and spending cuts in Thursday’s autumn statement, as he insisted that tackling inflation is his “absolute priority”.
As Rishi Sunak condemned Vladimir Putin’s “barbaric” and “illegal” war across the conference table from Russia’s foreign secretary Sergei Lavrov at the G20 summit in Bali, his chancellor blamed the conflict for driving inflation – “a hidden and insidious tax that is eating into paychecks and savings”.
The need to combat soaring price rises “guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday”, Mr Hunt said.
Their comments came as Office for National Statistics figures showed that real-terms wages have fallen again and that UK unemployment rose slightly to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September.
Blaming the “knock-on impact of 12 years of Tory economic mistakes and low growth”, Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves insisted that “what Britain needs in the Autumn Statement on Thursday are fairer choices for working people, and a proper plan for growth”.
UK’s relationship with France has been ‘too antagonistic’, says ex-Home Office migration chief
Former Home Office migration policy chief Glyn Williams has warned that the UK’s relationship with France over the last two years has been “too antagonistic”, as he appeared to welcome the £63m deal announced this week, aimed at stopping asylum-seekers crossing the Channel.
“This is not in itself the whole solution, I think it is part of a constructive relationship with France – not just on illegal migration incidentally, but on legal migration, cross-Channel traffic, the tunnel etc is absolutely essential,” Mr Williams told LBC.
“We've had too antagonistic a relationship with France over the last two years, really, and we need to get that back on track and build from here, and the deal reached is forward looking ... so I hope that we can reset with France and build from here.”
UK unemployment figures ‘encouraging’, says minister
Employment minister Guy Opperman has described new Office for National Statistics figures showing unemployment rose slightly to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September as “encouraging”.
Echoing chancellor Jeremy Hunt, he claimed that “the UK labour market has remained resilient in the face of global challenges, with a low unemployment rate and a record number of people on payrolls”.
“Whilst these figures are encouraging, we recognise that families are facing rising prices and employers need support to fill vacancies with a reliable workforce,” Mr Opperman said. “Our focus is on making sure people looking for work, and those already in work, have the opportunity to boost their skills and keep more of what they earn.
“Our priority will always be to support the most vulnerable and we recognise that people are struggling with rising prices, which is why we are protecting millions of those most in need with at least £1,200 of direct payments.”
Labour attacks ‘12 years of Tory economic mistakes and low growth'
Labour’s shadow chancellor has attacked “12 years of Tory economic mistakes and low growth” after Office for National Statistics showed that real-terms wages fell by 2.7 per cent in the year to September.
“Today’s figures press home the knock-on impact of 12 years of Tory economic mistakes and low growth,” said Rachel Reeves.
“Real wages have fallen again, thousands of over 50s have left the labour market and a record number of people are out of work because they’re stuck on NHS waiting lists or they’re not getting proper employment support.
“What Britain needs in the autumn statement on Thursday are fairer choices for working people, and a proper plan for growth. Labour has a plan to secure our economy and get it growing again, powered by the talent and effort of millions of working people and thousands of businesses.”
Unemployment rises to 3.6 per cent as recession looms
The rate of UK unemployment rose to 3.6 per cent in the three months to September, up from 3.5 per cent in the three months prior, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Darren Morgan, director of labour and economic statistics at the Office for National Statistics (ONS), said a shift of older people leaving the workforce following the pandemic has intensified, in addition to several days in August and September lost to strikes.
It comes after the Bank of England warned the UK was falling into a prolonged recession amid rising inflation, food costs and energy bills.
UK unemployment rises to 3.6 per cent as recession looms
Half a million working days were lost to strikes in August and September, the ONS said
Tackling inflation ‘my absolute priority’, says Hunt
Jeremy Hunt has repeated his insistence that “restoring stability and getting debt falling is our only option to reduce inflation” – which he called his “absolute priority”.
“Unemployment remains near record lows – providing security to families and testament to the resilience of the British economy even in the face of severe global challenges,” said the chancellor.
“But I appreciate that people’s hard-earned money isn’t going as far as it should. Putin’s illegal war has driven up inflation – a hidden and insidious tax that is eating into paychecks and savings.
“Tackling inflation is my absolute priority and that guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday. Restoring stability and getting debt falling is our only option to reduce inflation and limit interest rate rises.”
Ex-minister says Brexit trade deal with Australia ‘not very good’
Britain’s flagship post-Brexit trade agreement with Australia “was not actually a very good deal” and the UK “gave away far too much for far too little in return”, a member of the cabinet which pushed it through has admitted.
In a series of stinging remarks in the Commons, Johnson-era environment secretary George Eustice urged the government to recognise the Department for International Trade’s “failures” while negotiating what it hailed last December as a “historic” deal.
The agreements with Australia and New Zealand are the only new trade deals signed since Britain left the European Union, and the contracts sparked claims of a “betrayal” among farmers who feared being undercut by cheaper imports.
Brexit trade deal with Australia ‘not very good’, admits ex-cabinet minister
George Eustice lambasts Liz Truss for arbitrarily ‘setting the clock against us’ and calls on top civil servant to quit
Sunak under fire over £63m Channel crossings deal
Prime minister Rishi Sunak has been criticised by some of his own MPS amid concerns the latest Channel crossing agreement falls short of what is needed to curb the migrant crisis.
The revised pact, worth around £63m, is a hike of about £8-9m a year from a similar pledge signed in 2021.
Under the latest commitment, the number of French officers patrolling beaches on the country’s northern coastline is expected to rise from 200 to 300 within the next five months.
Rishi Sunak under fire over £63m Channel crossings deal with France
The Prime Minister faced questions from some of his own MPs over the latest agreement.
France and UK sign deal to curb Channel crossings. Will it work?
The UK has signed a fresh multi-million-pound deal with France in a bid to curb Channel crossings.
The British government’s latest efforts aimed at tackling the migrant crisis come as the number of people arriving on the south coast after making the journey topped 40,000 for the year so far.
But critics accused the government of “recycling the same failed response”, with Conservative MP for Dover Natalie Elphicke saying the deal “falls short of what is needed”.
Will the latest UK-France deal to curb Channel crossings work?
Critics have accused the Government of ‘recycling the same failed response’.
Deputy PM ‘warned about his behaviour’ at the Foreign Office
Rishi Sunak is standing by deputy prime minister Dominic Raab as further allegations about his conduct emerged.
Mr Raab was reportedly warned about his behaviour towards officials while he was the foreign secretary.T
he concerns were raised with Mr Raab by Lord McDonald, who was the senior civil servant at the Foreign Office, and the mandarin also informally discussed the situation with the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics team, The Guardian reported.
In a radio interview yesterday, Lord McDonald had acknowledged that allegations Mr Raab could be a bully were plausible.
Mr Raab, who will stand in for Mr Sunak at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, was already in the spotlight over claims about clashes with officials at the Ministry of Justice – staff were reportedly offered a “route out” of his department when he was reinstated in October.
Deputy PM Raab ‘warned about his behaviour’ at the Foreign Office
Dominic Raab will stand in at Prime Minister’s Questions but is under pressure over allegations about his treatment of officials.
Rishi Sunak confronts Russia over Ukraine at G20 summit
Rishi Sunak has delivered a sharp rebuke to Russia at the G20 summit of world leaders in Indonesia, telling Vladimir Putin to “end this barbaric war”.
Facing Putin’s foreign secretary Sergey Lavrov across the conference table, Mr Sunak denounced the invasion of Ukraine as “illegal” and described Russia’s weaponisation of food and energy supplies as “unacceptable”.
It was the first time a UK prime minister went face-to-face with a representative of the Moscow regime since the start of the invasion in February.
Andrew Woodcock reports from Bali.
‘End this barbaric war’: Rishi Sunak confronts Russia over Ukraine at G20 summit
Prime minister brands invasion ‘illegal’ in front of Putin’s foreign minister
