Rishi Sunak news - live: Ally admits PM knew of Williamson bullying claims
Jake Berry acknowledged highlighting Wendy Morton’s protest over Williamson’s appointment
An ally of Rishi Sunak has admitted that the prime minister was informed about the bullying allegations against twice-sacked Gavin Williamson before he gave him a position in his cabinet.
On Sky News, Oliver Dowden was asked five times whether the prime minister – as Jake Berry, a former party chair, has claimed – was told about the complaint lodged by Wendy Morton, the former chief whip.
He ducked the question, saying Mr Sunak was not aware of the expletive texts, before eventually acknowledging Mr Berry had “highlighted” her protest to the prime minister, thereby provoking a fresh crisis for the Conservative government.
Brandon Lewis, the former Northern Ireland Secretary, said bullying should never be seen as “an inevitable part of our political life”, after Mr Dowden attempted to brush off Sir Gavin’s expletive-laden texts to the former Tory chief whip messages as a “heat of the moment” mistake.
In the texts, revealed by The Sunday Times, Sir Gavin told Ms Morton “you f*** us all over” in anger at being excluded from the Queen’s funeral, adding: “There is a price for everything.”
Jeremy Hunt plans £35bn spending cut amid recession warning
Jeremy Hunt will detail spending cuts totalling at least £35 billion in his autumn statement later this month, according to a report.
The chancellor is also expected to announce tax rises totalling at least £25bn in his statement on 17 November, which was pushed back from its original date of 31 October.
Some of the tax rises being considered include freezing income tax thresholds, targeting dividend tax relief, a raid on capital gains allowances and the 40 per cent pensions tax relief on pension savings for those earning more than £50,270, The Guardian reports.
My colleague Lamiat Sabin reports:
Sunak accused of ‘vacuum of leadership’ as climate summit gets underway
Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “vacuum of leadership”, as he arrives at the make-or-break Cop27 summit to a warning that climate breakdown is now close to being “irreversible”.
The prime minister’s claim to be “at the forefront” of global efforts to avert disaster was ridiculed after his initial refusal to attend the crucial conference – and with “a yawning chasm” between government promises and action.
As he left for Egypt, for one night only, Mr Sunak argued it is still possible to “limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees”, the point above which runaway climate change will be unstoppable.
More in this report:
Rishi Sunak facing demands for action on climate change now - not more ‘warm words’
PM’s claim to be ‘at the forefront’ of global efforts under fire – amid warning that catastrophic change close to being ‘irreversible’
Rishi Sunak ally admits he knew of bullying claim against Gavin Williamson
A key ally of Rishi Sunak has admitted the prime minister was told of a bullying allegation against Gavin Williamson when he brought the twice-sacked minister back to the cabinet.
But Oliver Dowden brushed off anger about Sir Gavin’s expletive-laden texts to the former Tory chief whip – insisting they had been “sent in the heat of the moment”.
The Cabinet Office minister also claimed the former education and defence secretary regretted the language he used, although he initially denied doing anything wrong.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Rishi Sunak ally admits he knew of bullying claim against Gavin Williamson
But Oliver Dowden dismisses anger about expletive texts to former Tory chief whip – insisting they were sent ‘in the heat of the moment’
Welcome to The Independent’s blog on UK politics for Monday, 07 November 2022 where we provide the latest on everything that’s buzzing in Westminster.
