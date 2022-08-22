Liz Truss - live: Sunak criticises foreign secretary’ economic plan as she tries to ‘avoid scrutiny’
Liz Truss defends her economic plan as ‘sensible’
Related: Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak over Liz Truss for PM
Rishi Sunak has criticised Liz Truss’s economic plans and said her leadership will risk higher inflation, while she cannot afford a support package to help tackle rising energy bills.
Ms Truss is planning to announce a series of radical reforms in order to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS, The Daily Telegraph reported.
She has, however, been accused of trying to “avoid independent scrutiny” as she promises to hold a budget next month without an official economic forecast.
A new poll has found that Tory supporters would rather have Boris Johnson stay in Downing Street than back Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as prime minister.
According to a report by right-leaning think tank Onward, the two Conservative candidates are “failing to promise the policies needed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, despite a clear need for measures that would cut consumer bills as well as carbon”.
Liz Truss’s stubborn militancy promises more disruption and division for Britain
Ms Truss is going to find that Britain is becoming much more difficult to govern. It is not obvious she is up to the job.
Read The Independent editorial here:
Editorial: Truss’s stubborn militancy promises more disruption and division to come
Editorial: Ms Truss is going to find that Britain is becoming much more difficult to govern. It is not obvious she is up to the job
Esther Rantzen urges Truss and Sunak to appoint a minister for older people
Dame Esther Rantzen has urged Tory leadership candidates to appoint a minister for older people to end their “victimisation”.
Writing in The Telegraph, she said that 47-year-old Liz Truss and 42-year-old Rishi Sunak might not understand the specific needs facing older people in the UK.
“Why does neither candidate propose the appointment of a minister or at least a commissioner for older people, whose job would be to prioritise older people’s safety and welfare, and make sure their voices are heard in Cabinet?” she wrote.
“The irony is that the party members who are the voters they are trying to win over are, for the most part, over 60 - and yet both candidates have totally ignored their needs.
“Will a new prime minister do anything to support and protect older people? Who is advocating for the over-70s who are routinely excluded and victimised in today’s Britain?”
Margaret Thatcher's former policy chief says Liz Truss 'gambling' with economy
Margaret Thatcher’s former policy chief has accused Liz Truss of “gambling” with the economy.
Writing in the Telegraph Lord Griffiths said: “I cannot count the number of times Mrs Thatcher told me that one of her greatest fears was that one day, one of her chancellors would cut taxes as ‘gamble on the future of the economy’.
“Cutting taxes today is just such a gamble. It would reduce the country’s rainy-day reserves.
“Tax cuts worsen the fiscal outlook without any direct impact on growth.”
Lord Griffiths added: “Cutting taxes today is just such a gamble. It would reduce the country’s rainy-day reserves. We need reserves because of nasty surprises. Covid was a complete surprise. So was the Russian invasion of Ukraine. So was Vladimir Putin’s weaponisation of gas. So is the Chinese zero-Covid policy.”
Tory supporters would rather keep Boris Johnson as prime minister, poll finds
A new poll has found that Tory supporters would rather have Boris Johnson stay in Downing Street than back Ms Truss and Mr Sunak as prime minister.
According to a YouGov survey, nearly 49 per cent of Conservative supporters believe Mr Johnson should stay as Prime Minister, compared with 20 per cent for Rishi Sunak and 18 per cent for Liz Truss.
Tory candidates failing on net-zero policies, think tank finds
According to a right-leaning think tank, Onward, the two Conservative candidates are failing to promise the policies needed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions.
Alex Luke, author of the report says that it “I am glad to see both candidates committed to the net zero target, but we need to hear more from both on how exactly they will do that. It’s clear that retrofit [of homes, for energy efficiency] will need to be a massive part of reaching the net zero target.”He also added that the polls showed net zero was still a top five issue for most Tory voters, and a top four issue for the wider public.
The Onward report will be published today.
Liz Truss defends her economic plan as 'sensible'
Liz Truss defended her economic plan in the wake of mounting criticism from the Rishi Sunak camp and called it a “sensible” plan.
A spokesperson said: “We need a new approach to the economy, we need to challenge the failing economic orthodoxy and we need to deliver the necessary reform to tackle inflation and achieve sustainable growth.”
Mr Sunak released a statement on Sunday in which he said that “following weeks of rejecting direct support payments as ‘handouts’, Truss supporters have slowly woken up to the reality of what winter brings. They now say that they will provide people with help – but what help, for who, when, and how it will be paid for remains a mystery.
“The reality is that Truss cannot deliver a support package as well as come good on £50bn worth of unfunded, permanent tax cuts in one go. To do so would mean increasing borrowing to historic and dangerous levels, putting the public finances in serious jeopardy, and plunging the economy into an inflation spiral.”
Liz Truss will cause inflation spiral with ‘dangerous’ tax cuts, Rishi Sunak warns
Liz Truss will plunge the economy into an “inflation spiral” if she pushes ahead with her “dangerous” economic policy, Rishi Sunak’s campaign team has warned.
Ms Truss’s leadership rival said the frontrunner had to choose between cutting taxes and offering help to struggling families over the winter, or risk wrecking the economy.
Read the full story here:
Liz Truss will cause inflation spiral with ‘dangerous’ tax cuts, Rishi Sunak warns
Tory leadership contest rattles on as Labour poll lead grows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies