Rishi Sunak is under mounting pressure after claiming to have “scrapped” net zero measures which appear to have never existed in the first place.

In a hurried speech on Wednesday during which he rowed back on some of Britain’s key green policies, the prime minister highlighted a slew of “worrying proposals” — including the possibility of taxes on meat to households being forced into having seven bins — that he claimed he was axing.

He promised that “under this government, they will never happen”.

But statements from two government departments directly contradict the PM’s claims that the bins and meat tax were ever part of government proposals. The environment department Defra said it was “never the case” seven bins would be needed, while the business department said two years ago it had “no plans” to introduce a meat levy.

Sunak himself could not point to any apparent policy, instead defending the measures as “a range of different things that have been proposed by lots of different people”. But he was unable to provide evidence they were specifically recommended by anyone.

It comes after Tory MP Sir Simon Clarke and Conservative former environment minister Lord Goldsmith slammed Mr Sunak over the claims, suggesting the policies he is scrapping “simply do not exist”.

Sir Simon, a former minister, said: “A lot of straw men have been offered up which simply weren’t policy.

“Nobody serious in politics was talking about banning flying, taxing meat etc.”

And Lord Goldsmith said: “The PM is pretending to halt frightening proposals that simply do not exist.”

The chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, Chris Stark, also described them as “straw men suggestions”, telling Today: “He seemed to be cancelling a set of policies that the Government hadn’t announced, which is, I suppose, a political technique.”

During his speech, Mr Sunak said: “The debate about how we get to Net Zero has thrown up a range of worrying proposals and today I want to confirm that under this government, they’ll never happen.

“The proposal for government to interfere in how many passengers you can have in your car. I’ve scrapped it.

“The proposal that we should force you to have seven different bins in your home. I’ve scrapped it.

“The proposal to make you change your diet – and harm British farmers - by taxing meat.

“Or to create new taxes to discourage flying or going on holiday. I’ve scrapped those too.”

In light of his remarks, a comment made by the business department in October 2021 resurfaced in which a spokesman insists ministers “have no plans whatsoever to dictate consumer behaviour” by implementing a meat tax.

Mr Sunak was taken to task for scrapping policies that never existed in a punchy interview after he watered down Britain’s net zero plans (via REUTERS)

The spokesman was denying plans to implement the tax after research ordered by the department advocated for “taxes or regulations” to encourage people to go veggie.

And an official email sent by Defra to stakeholders on Thursday night said “it was never the case that seven bins would be needed by households”.

Referring to the PM’s announcement, the department said a new “simpler recycling system” will be announced shortly that will “end the confusion” about what can be recycled. “Whilst it was never the case that seven bins would be needed by households, this new plan ensures it.”

Fears about households having to use seven bins were based on proposals for waste being sorted into paper, cardboard, metal, plastic and glass as well as garden and food waste.

Asked about those statements today, the two departments pointed The Independent to comments Mr Sunak made during media rounds.

On Thursday morning, Mr Sunak was also taken to task over the issue.

Interviewed on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, journalist Nick Robinson asked the PM: “You said you wanted a better, more honest debate. You then went on to say ‘I’ve scrapped a series of proposals’, so let me ask you about them.

“Where was this proposal for the government to put a tax on meat, that you had to scrap with such fanfare?

“Where was the proposal for compulsory car sharing that you say will be scrapped?

“And was the government considering forcing people to have seven bins? Another proposal you say you have scrapped.”

Mr Sunak said “a range of different things have been proposed by lots of different people” and cited a report by the independent Climate Change Committee which suggested the measures.

But, in a fiery exchange, Mr Robinson hit back, saying: “Hold on a second prime minister, you stand up with the authority of prime minister in Downing Street and you say you’re scrapping a series of proposals, and when I asked you about them yourself, you say ‘ oh, somebody considered and it was in the appendix of this document’.

“There’s nothing to be scrapped, which is why your former environment says you’re pretending to halt frightening proposals that simply do not exist.”

The PM responded by saying: “I reject that entirely.”