Rishi Sunak’s environment secretary, Therese Coffey, has defended the PM’s decision to skip the crucial Cop27 climate summit by insisting it is “standard practice” for the “big political” gatherings to take place every five years.

Ms Coffey risked angering new hosts Egypt as she said the “big push happened last year in Glasgow”. Downing Street said the prime minister had “other pressing domestic commitments including preparations for the autumn Budget” to justify the snub.

But Labour’s shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband called it a “massive failure of climate leadership”, on the same day the UN warned there is “no credible” pathway in place to rein in global temperature rises to 1.5C.

The row came as the Daily Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt were considering either increasing the government’s windfall tax on energy companies or expanding it to include renewable energy firms in a bid to plug Britain’s multi-billion pound fiscal black hole.

Meanwhile, there were warnings that spies may be reluctant to share secrets with Suella Braverman after she was reappointed home secretary days after resigning over a security breach.