Pressure is mounting on prime minister Rishi Sunak over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, as he enters his first full week in the office.

He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.

His earlier insistence that he must focus on the "depressing domestic challenges" rather than go to the summit sparked backlash in the Tory ranks.

The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was "disappointed" by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would "trash" the party’s record on the environment.

Questions about Ms Braverman’s return to the home office, six days after she was forced out, also continue to dog him, as charities urge the home secretary to create safe routes for refugees and deal with migrants backlog.

More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the cabinet minister, calling for a "kind and effective system" for those seeking asylum in the UK.