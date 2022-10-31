Rishi Sunak news - live: Pressure on PM to attend Cop27 summit amid Tory backlash
PM insists he must focus on ‘depressing domestic challenges’ than go to the summit
Related: Rishi Sunak needs to stop being ‘weak’ and show leadership by attending Cop27, Keir Starmer says
Pressure is mounting on prime minister Rishi Sunak over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary, as he enters his first full week in the office.
He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.
His earlier insistence that he must focus on the "depressing domestic challenges" rather than go to the summit sparked backlash in the Tory ranks.
The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was "disappointed" by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would "trash" the party’s record on the environment.
Questions about Ms Braverman’s return to the home office, six days after she was forced out, also continue to dog him, as charities urge the home secretary to create safe routes for refugees and deal with migrants backlog.
More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the cabinet minister, calling for a "kind and effective system" for those seeking asylum in the UK.
Braverman is ‘first-rate’ says Michael Gove as he is confronted with her ‘delete and ignore’ email
Rishi Sunak was right to reappoint “first-rate” Suella Braverman as home secretary, said Michael Gove, confronted with an email she sent asking someone to delete a message that broke security rules.
The levelling-up secretary defended the prime minister’s controversial decision to bring Ms Braverman into cabinet only six days after she was sacked for a security breach.
Asked if the PM was right to hand her the role, Mr Gove told Sky News: “Yes. Suella is a first-rate, front-rank politician. She has acknowledged the mistake that has been made.”
Adam Forrest reports the details:
Michael Gove confronted with Suella Braverman's 'delete and ignore' email
Home secretary ‘deserves second chance’, says minister shown her email on live TV
Rishi Sunak bounce cuts Labour’s lead to 16 points, new poll shows
Rishi Sunak has helped his party begin a fightback in approval ratings in his first week as prime minister, a new poll claims.
Opinium’s latest poll shows that Labour’s lead has dropped six points from 27 to 16, while the Tories have gained five back.
Keir Starmer’s Labour now commands the support of 44 per cent of voters, compared to 28 per cent backing the Conservatives. While that would still result in a comfortable Labour win if replicated at a future general election, it represents a change in fortunes following Liz Truss’s doomed premiership.
My colleague Aisha Rimi reports:
Rishi Sunak bounce cuts Labour's lead to 16 points, new poll shows
Latest poll shows sharp improvement for the Conservatives after a huge plunge under Liz Truss
Liz Truss trip expenses questioned as ‘rock star rider’ revealed
Liz Truss’s trips abroad as foreign secretary and international trade minister saw her make demands resembling a rock star “rider”, according to a new biography of the ex-prime minister.
Labour has questioned expenses claims made on behalf of Ms Truss for her overseas travel following extracts from the book Out of the Blue: the Inside Story of the Unexpected Rise and Rapid Fall of Liz Truss.
Ms Truss asked bottle of sauvignon blanc in the fridge of any accommodation, and wanted Bagels or sushi for lunch – with “absolutely no mayonnaise on anything, ever”.
My colleague Adam Forrest reports:
Liz Truss trip expenses questioned as 'rock star rider' revealed
Truss demanded chilled white wine and ‘absolutely no mayonnaise on anything’, according to new book
System of government in England ‘overly centralised’ and ‘opaque’
The “overly centralised” and “opaque” system of government in England means people lose out on policies and services adapted to their local area, MPs have warned.
The Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (Pacac) called for an urgent overhaul of governance arrangements to “empower local decision-making and restore public faith in accountable local governance”.
The main reason for “over-centralisation is a prevalent culture in Whitehall that is unwilling to let go of its existing levers of power”, the committee said in a new report.
More in this report:
System of government in England 'overly centralised' and 'opaque'
MPs have said Whitehall wields too much power as they called for an overhaul of governance systems.
‘Demand from new home buyers drops by a third’
Demand for new homes from first-time buyers has dropped by a third since the former chancellor announced his mini-budget, according to measurements from property company Zoopla.
As mortgage rates soared to highs of 6 per cent, it put the biggest squeeze on new buyers since the late 1980s.
The company warned that “mortgage rates of 4 per cent to 5 per cent are likely to be the new norm” even after rates have dropped back in recent days.
Read the details here:
Demand from new home buyers drops by a third – report
Mortgage rates soared after the mini-budget, with many lenders pulling products from the market as they needed time to reprice them.
Expert in ‘blinking red’ warning of lone wolf terror amid cost of living crisis
Britain may be facing a “perfect storm” over the next six months with the risk of a new wave of far-right lone wolf terrorists competing to be “saints and martyrs” on a computer game-style leader board, an expert has said.
Professor Matthew Feldman, who has given evidence in 40 convictions of radical right extremists in the UK, warned of a heightened threat this winter amid the cost-of-living crisis and political instability.
In an interview with the PA news agency, he identified at least five lone wolf attacks over the last seven years, while highlighting counter-terrorism police officers’ continuing success in foiling more plots.
More in this report:
Expert in 'blinking red' warning of lone wolf terror amid cost of living crisis
Professor Matthew Feldman warned of a heightened threat this winter.
Political decision-making focus of Covid inquiry’s second preliminary hearing
Political decision-making in Westminster during the coronavirus pandemic will come under the spotlight during the second preliminary hearing of the public inquiry.
Today more details will emerge on how political decisions and actions in relation to the pandemic will be scrutinised throughout module two of the probe.
This will cover a period between early January 2020 until February 2022, when the remaining Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.
According to a draft scope, it will “pay particular scrutiny to the decisions taken by the prime minister and the cabinet, as advised by the civil service, senior political, scientific and medical advisers, and relevant cabinet sub-committees, between early January and late March 2020, when the first national lockdown was imposed”.
Read the details here:
Political decision-making focus of Covid inquiry's second preliminary hearing
On Monday more detail will emerge on how political decisions and actions in relation to the pandemic will be scrutinised during module two.
Charities urge home secretary to tackle refugee ‘backlog’ with safe routes
Home secretary Suella Braverman has been told that creating safe routes for refugees and dealing with a backlog in migrant claims is “worth dreaming about”.
More than 110 refugee charities have signed an open letter to the cabinet minister, calling for a “kind and effective system” for those seeking asylum in the UK.
It referred to comments made by Ms Braverman at a fringe event during the Conservative Party conference earlier this month, that her “dream” and “obsession” is seeing a plane taking off to Rwanda with migrants.
She has also said the only way for refugees to get into the UK is through a “safe and legal route”.
More in this report:
Charities urge Home Secretary to tackle refugee 'backlog' with safe routes
More than 110 charities have signed an open letter to Suella Braverman, calling for a ‘kind and effective system’ for those seeking asylum in the UK
Pressure mounts on Sunak to make a U-turn on climate summit snub
Prime minister Rishi Sunak heads into his first full week in office with pressure mounting over his Cop27 snub and reappointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.
He is considering a U-turn on his decision not to attend the United Nations climate conference in Egypt next week, according to reports.
His earlier insistence that he must focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” rather than go to the summit sparked a backlash in the Tory ranks.
The government’s climate tsar Alok Sharma said he was “disappointed” by the move, while Tory former chancellor George Osborne asked why Mr Sunak would “trash” the party’s record on the environment.
Read the details in this report:
Pressure mounts on Sunak to U-turn on climate summit snub
The Prime Minister has faced criticism from Tory MPs over his decision to shun the Cop27 conference in Egypt.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for Monday, 31 October 2022, where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.
