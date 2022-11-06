Rishi Sunak news - live: PM ‘aware’ of Gavin Williamson bullying claims before appointment
Former education secretary sent abusive texts to previous Tory chief whip
Rishi Sunak was reportedly aware that Sir Gavin Williamson faced a bullying complaint before he appointed him a cabinet minister.
Sir Gavin is facing an investigation over a series of abusive and threatening messages sent to the then Tory chief whip complaining about not being invited to the royal funeral.
He accused Wendy Morton of using the death of the monarch to “punish” senior MPs who were out of favour with Liz Truss’s government.
The exchange of messages, obtained by The Sunday Times, concluded with him saying: “Well let’s see how many more times you f*** us all over. There is a price for everything.”
The paper said the then party chairman, Sir Jake Berry, informed Rishi Sunak the day before he entered No 10 that Ms Morton had submitted a formal complaint to the party about Sir Gavin’s conduct.
Opposition parties have said the incident raises concerns over Mr Sunak’s judgement.
Difficult decisions to come in the Autumn statement, chancellor warns
The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster warned there will be “difficult decisions to come” in the Autumn statement which will be announced later this month.
Oliver Dowden told Sky News: “There will be more significant difficult decisons to come in the Autumn statement. But compassion is at the heart of what [the prime minister] is doing in protecting the most vulnerable.”
Sunak did not see abusive texts from Sir Gavin before appointing him as minister, Oliver Dowden says
The chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, has the prime minister continues to have confidence in Sir Gavin Williamson as a cabinet minister.
When pressed about whether Rishi Sunak knew about the bullying claims against the former education secretary, Mr Dowden said: “It wasn’t any secret that Gavin Williamson and other backbenchers had a difficult relationship with the chief whip.”
He also said that Mr Sunak did not see any text messages that were sent from Sir Gavin until they were leaked to the papers last night.
Starmer says NHS is struggling because ‘it’s hard work'
Sir Keir Starmer was challenged on the workforce crisis facing the NHS, with hospitals struggling to recruit and waiting times reaching record highs.
He told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “We certainly need to drive those numbers across the whole of the UK, those numbers can go up and I think they should go up, and we need funded places to drive them up.
“But, of course, one of the reasons that the NHS is struggling is because it’s such hard work. The conditions are so hard because the NHS has been run down.”
Sir Keir, whose wife works in the NHS, said he has daily conversations about the lack of staff and the challenges it has on the health sector.
He added: “We should be training people in this country, of course we need some immigration but we need to train people in this country.
“What we’ve done - this is absolutely classic of this Tory government - is short-term fixes, plasters over problems, never a long-term solution and we’re going around and around in circles, every year we have a winter crisis.”
He said record high waiting times in Scotland’s hospitals should be pinned on “every billboard across Scotland”.
“It’s totally unacceptable,” he said.
Starmer says immigration not the solution for NHS
Sir Keir Starmer has said immigration is not the solution to solving the challenges facing the NHS.
The Labour leader has said his party will not support open borders and will instead back a “fair” points-based system.
He hit out at the crises facing the health sector as he accused the UK Government of “short-term fixes” and sticking “plasters over problems”.
Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Sir Keir was asked about the numbers he would like to reduce immigration to.
He said: “What I would like to see is the numbers go down in some areas.
“I think we are recruiting too many people from overseas in, for example, the health service, but on the other hand if we need high-skilled people in innovation and tech to set up factories, etc, then I would encourage that, so I don’t think there’s an overall number here, some areas will need to go down, other areas will need to go up.”
At the party’s conference in Liverpool last month, he outlined a desire to train and recruit 7,500 staff to the NHS across the UK.
Reversal of national insurance hike comes into effect
The cancellation of the 1.25 percentage point rise in national insurance has come into effect today.
The rise was introduced by Boris Johnson’s government, with Rishi Sunak as chancellor, in April and reversed by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng in his infamous mini-budget last month.
Its scrapping is one of few economic policies introduced by Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng that was not axed by Jeremy Hunt and has stayed in place with Mr Sunak as prime minister.
The levy was devised by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor to pay for social care and deal with the NHS backlog.
Back in January, Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak insisted that it is right to follow through on the “progressive” policy.
“We must clear the Covid backlogs, with our plan for health and social care - and now is the time to stick to that plan. We must go ahead with the health and care levy. It is the right plan,” they said.
“It is progressive, in the sense that the burden falls most on those who can most afford it.
“Every single penny of that £39 billion will go on these crucial objectives - including nine million more checks, scans and operations, and 50,000 more nurses, as well as boosting social care.”
When announcing the reversal, the Treasury said most employees will receive a cut to their national insurance contribution directly via their employer’s payroll in their November pay, although some may be delayed to December or January.
The levy was expected to raise around £13 billion a year to fund social care and deal with the NHS backlog which has built up due to the Covid pandemic.
Good morning! Welcome to our politics liveblog where will keep you updated on all the latest action.
