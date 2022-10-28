✕ Close Rishi Sunak not attending Cop27 is 'standard practice', says Therese Coffey

Rishi Sunak has ditched a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments.

The Prime Minister backtracked on the plan he outlined in his first attempt at leading the country this year after it was widely criticised by health leaders.

He had argued it was not right that some patients were failing to turn up and taking slots away from people who need them.

Among the critics, the British Medical Association said the plans would “make matters worse”.

Meanwhile, his spokesman suggsted King Charles was still advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit – contradicting claims from environment secretary Therese Coffey that it was “up to” the monarch whether to travel to Egypt.

After former PM Liz Truss reportedly imposed an effective ban on the King’s attendance, No 10 said: “It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit”, adding: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”

Mr Sunak was accused of a “massive failure of climate leadership” after announcing he would not attend the event either, on the same day the United Nations warned there remained “no credible” pathway in place to rein in global temperature rises to 1.5C.