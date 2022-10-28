Rishi Sunak news – live: PM U-turns on plan to fine NHS patients who miss appointments
Prime minister backtracks amid row over failing to attend climate talks
Rishi Sunak has ditched a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments.
The Prime Minister backtracked on the plan he outlined in his first attempt at leading the country this year after it was widely criticised by health leaders.
He had argued it was not right that some patients were failing to turn up and taking slots away from people who need them.
Among the critics, the British Medical Association said the plans would “make matters worse”.
Meanwhile, his spokesman suggsted King Charles was still advised not to attend the Cop27 climate summit – contradicting claims from environment secretary Therese Coffey that it was “up to” the monarch whether to travel to Egypt.
After former PM Liz Truss reportedly imposed an effective ban on the King’s attendance, No 10 said: “It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit”, adding: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”
Mr Sunak was accused of a “massive failure of climate leadership” after announcing he would not attend the event either, on the same day the United Nations warned there remained “no credible” pathway in place to rein in global temperature rises to 1.5C.
Sunak does not deny he was warned over Braverman job
Rishi Sunak has declined to deny suggestions that officials warned him against reappointing Suella Braverman as Home Secretary and said she raised the issue with him before he gave her the job.
Asked about the reports while at Croydon University Hospital, the Prime Minister said: “The Home Secretary has acknowledged the mistake, she’s recognised she made a mistake, she’s taken accountability for that and that’s the right thing.
“Now, as I said in Parliament earlier this week, she raised this topic with me when I discussed reappointing her as Home Secretary and I’m confident that she’s learned from her mistake.”
He insisted he did not regret the appointment, saying: “No, as I have said, she’s accepted her mistake and learned from it, and I’m confident of that.”
Watch: Sunak warns of ‘difficult decisions’ to fix economy
Sunak dodges question on nurses’ pay
Rishi Sunak has dodged a question about nurses’ pay during a visit to a hospital.
Asked whether he was happy that nurses were not getting a real-term increase in pay, amid fears of industrial action, he said: “It is brilliant to be here at Croydon Hospital, to see the great work of the doctors and nurses here.
“One of the priorities for my Government is going to be tackling the Covid backlogs and supporting the NHS.
“We face lots of challenges as a country, but I am confident that we can fix the economy and deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto, including having a stronger NHS.”
PM U-turns on plan to fine patients who miss appointments
Rishi Sunak has backed down on a Tory leadership campaign pledge to fine patients who miss GP and hospital appointments £10.
A No 10 spokeswoman said: “The PM wants to deliver a stronger NHS and the sentiment remains that people should not be missing their appointments and taking up NHS time.
“But we have listened to GPs and health leaders, and have acknowledged that now is not the right time to take this policy forward.”
Public expect PM to be at home, No 10 insists
The government remained “absolutely committed” to leading international action on climate change despite Rishi Sunak’s absence at Cop27, No 10 has said.
A Downing Street spokeswoman suggested the public would expect Mr Sunak to be in the country dealing with the “serious economic challenges” facing the UK, rather than at the summit in Egypt.
Asked about culture secretary Nadine Dorries’ assertion that it was wrong for Mr Sunak not to attend, she said: “The government remains absolutely committed to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change and to protect nature.
“We are facing serious economic challenges. The Prime Minister is focused on dealing with those issues, and the public, I think, would also expect him to be in the country... dealing with those and ahead of the autumn statement.
“But we’re also very clear that the public should also judge us by our actions and we are forging ahead of many other countries on net zero, for example.
“We will, of course, also be represented at senior ministerial level with the Foreign, Business and Environment Secretaries all due to attend alongside the Cop President.”
‘Standard practice’ for palace and government to discuss Cop27 attendance, says No 10
Here is more detail on the comments from No 10 referenced in our current headline, suggesting that King Charles has been told not to attend Cop27.
“As is standard practice, government advice was sought and provided under a previous PM, and it was unanimously agreed that it would not be the right occasion for the King to visit in person,” said Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson.
“I’m not aware that that advice has changed but obviously any confirmation of the King’s travel would be for the palace.”
Asked if there are any plans for the conversation between the palace and the government to reopen, she said again that she is not aware the advice has changed.
Sunak vows to put ‘fairness at the heart’ of efforts to ‘fix’ his party’s economic mistakes
Rishi Sunak has promised to put “fairness at the heart” of the “difficult decisions” the government will be making in the months ahead, during his first public visit as prime minister.
“I acknowledged that mistakes have been made and part of why I’m now prime minister is my job is to fix them – and I’m confident that we can,” Mr Sunak told broadcasters at Croydon University Hospital.
“The chancellor has already said of course difficult decisions are going to have to be made. And I’m going to sit down and work through those with him. But what I want everyone to know is that we need to do these things so that we can get our borrowing and debt back on a sustainable path.
“That’s important because it means that we can get a grip of inflation. If we do that, it means we can limit as best as possible the increase in interest rates, which is important.
“But as we do that, I want people to be reassured, we will always do it with fairness at the heart, we will protect the most vulnerable and ensure that we can continue to grow the economy in the long run.”
Breaking: King Charles has been told not to go to Cop27 climate summit, No 10 says
Contradicting claims by environment secretary Therese Coffey this morning, Downing Street has now said that it is “not aware” its advice had changed since King Charles was told not to attend Cop27.
Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed his predecessor Liz Truss had imposed an effective ban on the monarch travelling to Egypt next month, saying: “It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit.
She added: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the breaking story, which you can refresh for updates:
King Charles has been told not to go to Cop27 climate summit, No 10 confirms
King Charles has been urged not to attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit, No 10 says – despite a cabinet minister claiming it is up to the monarch whether to go.
Sunak and Macron ‘commit to deepening partnership’ to deter Channel crossings, No 10 says
In their first phone call since Rishi Sunak entered No 10, he and Emmanuel Macron have “committed to deepening our partnership to deter deadly journeys across the Channel”, Downing Street has said.
Mr Sunak “stressed the importance he places on the UK’s relationship with France – our neighbour and ally”, Downing Street said in a readout of this morning’s phone call.
The pair agreed on a “huge range of areas where UK-France cooperation is vital”, including on Ukraine, climate, defence and the economy, with Mr Sunak noting the “strong historic and cultural links between our countries”, according to No 10.
“They agreed on the importance of continuing to work in support of Ukraine. As people across Europe face a difficult winter, with rising energy costs resulting from Putin’s invasion, the leaders resolved to work together to secure a more stable energy future. This includes increasing cooperation on nuclear energy,” No 10 said.
“The prime minister stressed the importance for both nations to make the Channel route completely unviable for people traffickers. The leaders committed to deepening our partnership to deter deadly journeys across the Channel that benefit organised criminals.
“The prime minister and President Macron looked forward to meeting soon, and to holding a UK-France Summit next year.”
Nadine Dorries says Rishi Sunak ‘wrong’ not to attend Cop27
Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries has said Rishi Sunak is “wrong” not to go to Cop27.
Responding to a claim from her frequent political ally Jacob Rees-Mogg that the new PM was “right” not to attend the climate summit in Egypt, the former culture secretary said: “For balance, my friend ... The Prime Minister is wrong not to go to Cop.
“Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many 1000s of jobs which is good for the economy. Cop in Glasgow was most successful ever ... but don’t expect media to report that.”
