Rishi Sunak – live: PM forced to delay housebuilding reforms amid Tory rebellion
Nearly 50 backbenchers sign amendment to ban councils from taking housing targets into account when deciding planning application
Related: Dominic Raab faces accusations he called Labour leader a w***er
Rishi Sunak has been forced to delay planning reforms amid significant pushback from Conservative MPs, demanding an end to the mandatory target of building 300,000 homes a year.
The prime minister was due to face a major test of his leadership next Monday when parliamentarians were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.
But nearly 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account while deciding on planning applications.
Meanwhile, two senior Tories yesterday announced they would stand down as MPs at the next general election.
Former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith said she was quitting Parliament, followed hours later by William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutions Affairs select committee.
Questions over Mr Sunak’s choice of cabinet colleagues have not let up as deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is set to be investigated over allegations of bullying behaviour.
The backbench rebellion and brewing trouble on multiple fronts come as the prime minister faces Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons today.
Further £800m cut in UK overseas aid spending ‘snuck out’ by ministers
A further £800m is being slashed from the UK’s overseas aid spending, days after Jeremy Hunt pledged that the country would remain a world leader “in tackling global poverty”.
The 30 per cent cut in direct aid to needy countries – for the next two years – follows those projects being hit by a steep budget cut last year, a senior MP warned.
Sarah Champion, chair of the Commons international development committee, also accused the foreign secretary James Cleverly of burying the bad news as he announced that a “pause” on non-essential spending was being lifted.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick reports:
Further £800m cut in UK overseas aid spending ‘snuck out’ by ministers
Reduction comes days after Jeremy Hunt pledged to remain world leader ‘in tackling global poverty’
Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels
The Manston asylum centre which sparked huge controversy over “Dickensian” conditions and overcrowding is now empty after thousands of migrants were moved into hotels.
More than 4,000 asylum seekers had been held at the processing facility in Kent earlier this month despite its maximum capacity being only 1,600.
The government still faces legal action after some migrants were held for several weeks at the former military base, designed only to host people for up to 24 hours.
Read the details in this joint report from Adam Forrest and Lizzie Dearden:
Manston asylum centre now empty after thousands moved to hotels
Transfer of migrants to hotels follows controversies of overcrowding, disease and death of one man
Former Tory MP claims ‘unfair’ lobbying investigation breached his human rights
Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that the lobbying investigation that sparked a government scandal ending with his resignation breached his human rights.
The Brexiteer has lodged a formal complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which formally asked the British government to respond to his allegations on Tuesday.
Mr Paterson has complained to the Strasbourg court that his Article 8 rights under the UK Human Rights Act, relating to respecting his private and family life, had been infringed.
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden and Adam Forrest report:
Owen Paterson claims ‘unfair’ lobbying investigation breached his human rights
Brexiteer takes case to European Court of Human Rights – despite previously railing against Strasbourg influence
How much is Matt Hancock being paid for I’m Celebrity 2022?
A recent report has claimed that Matt Hancock will be paid a fee of £400,000 to appear on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The Conservative MP, who resigned as health secretary last year after he was caught kissing his aide Gina Coladangelo, is one of the most controversial contestants on the hit ITV reality show.
A report in The Sun quoted an inside source on the show as saying: “[Hancock’s] pay deal with I’m a Celebrity is around £400,000 which is one of the largest ever show fees to have been paid out.
Report:
How much is Matt Hancock being paid for I’m a Celebrity 2022?
Former health secretary will declare his fee to parliament at a later date
Key questions as Sturgeon’s Scottish independence referendum plan faces Supreme Court
The Supreme Court is due to rule today whether the Scottish parliament has the power to approve a referendum on independence without Westminster’s approval.
A panel of five justices heard legal arguments from the UK and Scottish governments during a two-day hearing in London last month after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to hold a vote on 19 October 2023.
The Westminster government has repeatedly refused to meet the first minister’s demand for another referendum, arguing that the matter was settled for a generation by the 2014 referendum in which Scots voted to stay in the union by 55 to 45 per cent.
Liam James has more:
The key questions as Sturgeon’s IndyRef2 plan faces the supreme court
Judges to rule whether Holyrood can pass vote without Westminster’s approval
More relaxed immigration policies could win over swing voters, analysis finds
Public opinion on immigration has warmed “at a striking rate” and adopting a more liberal approach would help both Labour and the Conservatives win over more swing voters, new analysis suggests.
Conventional wisdom in Westminster has long been that tougher border policies are rewarded at the ballot box, with Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer winning praise from Ukip founder Nigel Farage on Tuesday after claiming the UK must end its “immigration dependency”.
But voters’ views of immigration have become increasingly positive since prior to the Brexit referendum, with Ipsos finding for the first time this year that – of those with an opinion on the matter – a majority now believe immigration levels should either increase or stay the same.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
More relaxed immigration policies could win over swing voters, analysis finds
Adopting harsher stance would now harm both parties’ electoral chances, IPPR research finds
What did Owen Paterson do? Tory lobbying scandal explained
Former Conservative MP Owen Paterson has claimed that his human rights were breached in the parliamentary lobbying investigation that led him to resign.
Mr Paterson left the Commons in November 2021 after being found by the standards authority to have broken rules on paid advocacy.
The episode threw Boris Johnson’s government into turmoil, as the then-prime minister tried to overhaul the misconduct system to save his MP from suspension.
Adam Forrest and Liam James have more:
What did Owen Paterson do? Tory lobbying scandal explained
MP has told European Court of Human Rights that lobbying investigation damaged his reputation unfairly
Sunak to face MPs as authority dented by housing rebellion
Rishi Sunak is set to face Sir Keir Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions as he struggles with a Tory rebellion over policy, MP departures and lingering questions over his judgement.
A month after taking office vowing “stability and unity”, trouble is brewing for the prime minister on multiple fronts.
He reportedly pulled a vote due next Monday on government plans to build 300,000 homes a year as dozens of Conservative MPs threatened a rebellion, dealing a blow to his authority.
More in this report:
Sunak to face MPs as authority dented by housing rebellion
Tory MPs threatened a revolt over plans to impose mandatory, centrally-set housebuilding targets.
Sunak delays housebuilding targets due to Tory rebellion
Rishi Sunak has reportedly been forced to delay planning reforms as he faced a significant rebellion by Conservative MPs pushing for an end to mandatory housebuilding targets.
The prime minister was due to face the first major test of his leadership next Monday when MPs were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.
But more than 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment to the Bill that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account when deciding on planning applications.
Read the details here:
Sunak delays housebuilding targets due to Tory rebellion – reports
The Prime Minister’s plan to build 300,000 homes a year has reportedly been put on hold.
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 23 November 2022, where we provide the latest on everything buzzing in Westminster.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies