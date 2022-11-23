✕ Close Related: Dominic Raab faces accusations he called Labour leader a w***er

Rishi Sunak has been forced to delay planning reforms amid significant pushback from Conservative MPs, demanding an end to the mandatory target of building 300,000 homes a year.

The prime minister was due to face a major test of his leadership next Monday when parliamentarians were set to vote on the flagship Levelling Up Bill.

But nearly 50 backbenchers and former cabinet ministers have signed an amendment that would ban councils from taking housing targets into account while deciding on planning applications.

Meanwhile, two senior Tories yesterday announced they would stand down as MPs at the next general election.

Former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith said she was quitting Parliament, followed hours later by William Wragg, who chairs the Public Administration and Constitutions Affairs select committee.

Questions over Mr Sunak’s choice of cabinet colleagues have not let up as deputy prime minister Dominic Raab is set to be investigated over allegations of bullying behaviour.

The backbench rebellion and brewing trouble on multiple fronts come as the prime minister faces Sir Keir Starmer in the Commons today.