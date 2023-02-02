Rishi Sunak news – live: Piers Morgan grills PM as Tory sleaze claims mount
PM under pressure to say exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct
Rishi Sunak is facing gruelling stand-off with Piers Morgan, as the broadcasting heavyweight interrogates the PM on his 100th day in charge at No 10.
The TalkTV host is expected to grill the prime minister on a range of issues, from mounting Tory sleaze claims and the winter crisis in the NHS, to growing unrest in the public sector and deepening cost of living fears.
Mr Sunak is under pressure to say exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct, as his deputy PM faces an investigation into bullying allegations.
It comes after Remain campaigner Gina Miller claimed, in an article written for The Independent, that Mr Raab had launched an “abusive attack” on her – calling her “stupid” and “naive” during an “aggressive” encounter at the BBC in 2016.
The PM also faces unrelenting scrutiny over his handling of the health service, with one poll finding that 85 per cent of voters saying the government was managing the NHS “badly”.
The interview will air at 8pm as part of the series Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Rishi Sunak says he “wholeheartedly believes” he can turn around the mess the country is in by controlling inflation, growing the economy, cutting NHS waiting lists and stopping migrant boats.
Rishi Sunak tells Piers Morgan his message to the public, given the cost of living crisis, is to “have hope because I can make it better and I will make it better.”
Sunak was ‘bowling with family’ when Liz Truss resiged
Rishi Sunak claims he was at a bowling alley with his family when he was made aware that Liz Truss was resigning as prime minister.
“The whole thing came as a big surprise and the country was in a tight spot,” he tells Piers Morgan.
He admitted to “asking myself the same question on occasion” when the host asked him why he wanted to be prime minister following the market turmoil under Ms Truss.
“It was going to be a nightmare job,” Mr Sunak said, adding “It was not an easy situation. But, for me, it’s about duty. That’s how I was raised.”
Explaining his decision to make a second bid for No 10, he said: “I felt I was the best person to make a difference at that moment.”
Rishi Sunak understands public anger over ‘extraordinary’ Shell profits, No 10 says
Rishi Sunak “absolutely” understands people’s anger over Shell’s record profits at a time of soaring household energy bills, Downing Street has said.
No 10 also suggested that the oil giant should invest more of its record-breaking $40bn bonanza in the UK.
But the prime minister’s official spokesperson would not be drawn on calls for a higher windfall tax on energy firms, saying he was “not aware” of any plans to reform the levy.
What do the Dominic Raab bullying allegations mean for Rishi Sunak?
With Zahawi gone and perhaps soon Raab too, Sunak can demonstrate that he is his own man, and prepared to jettison figures who, in his judgement, do not live up to the ideals he declared himself committed to on his first day in No 10 – “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level”.
Read the latest from Sean O’Grady here:
Piers Morgan recalls Boris Johnson hiding in fridge to avoid interview ahead of Sunak stand-off
Piers Morgan appears to have praised Rishi Sunak for agreeing to be interviewed on tonight’s show – taking a swipe at his predecessor Boris Johnson for hiding in a fridge while a reporter attempted to speak to him.
On the eve of the 2019 general election, then-PM Johnson was joining an early morning milk round in Leeds when he was confronted by a Good Morning Britain reporter about his “promise to talk to Piers [Morgan] and Susanna [Reid]”.
“I’ll be with you in a second,” Mr Johnson replied, before famously escaping into a large fridge.
Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Mr Morgan reflected on the bizarre dodge:
Scandals, sackings and U-turns: Rishi Sunak’s first 100 days in the job
Michael Gove proudly boasted that “boring is back” when Rishi Sunak walked through the door of No 10 in October. But his first 100 days in office have been much more eventful than anyone expected.
The prime minister has suffered from a series of scandals, some partly inherited from Boris Johnson’s time in Downing Street. There have been poor poll ratings, probes into his ministers’ conduct and some major policy climbdowns, with his authority with Tory MPs already under threat.
Our political correspondent Adam Forrest took a closer look at the sleaze problems and rebellions swirling around Mr Sunak as he tries to reset his premiership ahead of crucial local elections.
Dominic Raab faces claim he ‘bullied and demeaned’ leading anti-Brexit campaigner
TalkTV’s Piers Morgan, interviewing Rishi Sunak tonight, is likely to ask the prime minister exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct, as his deputy PM faces an investigation into bullying allegations.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has the latest on this:
Dominic Raab is facing fresh allegations of bullying amid claims that he launched an “abusive attack” on a prominent anti-Brexit activist.
Remain campaigner Gina Miller said she was “bullied and demeaned” by the deputy prime minister after he called her “stupid” and “naive” during an “aggressive” encounter at the BBC in 2016.
Her claims, written in an article for The Independent, are the first on-the-record accusations of abuse against Mr Raab, who faces an official inquiry into claims that he bullied civil servants. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed Adam Tolley KC to look at claims of bullying against Mr Raab, involving up to 24 civil servants.
Read Kate’s article in full here:
Watch: Trailer for Piers Morgan's interview with Rishi Sunak
Piers Morgan has promised an hour of “unmissable TV” as his interview with Rishi Sunak hits screens from 8pm.
“Is the Conservative party toast after 13 years in power?” the formidable interviewer asks in the promotional video for the anticipated show.
Watch the full trailer here:
