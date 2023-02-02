✕ Close Trailer for Piers Morgan's interview with Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak is facing gruelling stand-off with Piers Morgan, as the broadcasting heavyweight interrogates the PM on his 100th day in charge at No 10.

The TalkTV host is expected to grill the prime minister on a range of issues, from mounting Tory sleaze claims and the winter crisis in the NHS, to growing unrest in the public sector and deepening cost of living fears.

Mr Sunak is under pressure to say exactly what he knew and when about Dominic Raab’s conduct, as his deputy PM faces an investigation into bullying allegations.

It comes after Remain campaigner Gina Miller claimed, in an article written for The Independent, that Mr Raab had launched an “abusive attack” on her – calling her “stupid” and “naive” during an “aggressive” encounter at the BBC in 2016.

The PM also faces unrelenting scrutiny over his handling of the health service, with one poll finding that 85 per cent of voters saying the government was managing the NHS “badly”.

The interview will air at 8pm as part of the series Piers Morgan Uncensored.