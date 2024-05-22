UK politics - live: Rishi Sunak set to face off Keir Starmer in first PMQs since infected blood scandal report
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says inflation figures are not the time for ministers to be “popping champagne corks and taking a victory lap”
Rishi Sunak is expected to face off Sir Keir Starmer in a fiery PMQs session just a day after the publication of the damning infected blood scandal report.
Cabinet office minister John Glen revealed victims will be eligible to receive compensation payments of £210,000 before the end of the year.
But calls have been growing for ministers complicit in the worst treatment disaster in NHS history leading to thousands of deaths to be sacked and prosecuted.
However, the Prime Minister is revealing after latest inflation figures show a drop to 2.3 per cent - the lowest since in almost three years.
Meanwhile, David Cameron is landing in Tirana to hold talks with Albanian leaders just a day after Rishi Sunak flew to Austria to convince the chancellor to implement his Rwanda scheme.
The Tory minister is expected to outline fresh measures to stop people smuggling gangs across the English Channel and announce a joint programme to train Albanian judges to tackle money laundering.
It came after Michael Gove provoked a furious debate by unveiling plans to “make marchers pay” for the massive pro-Palestinian protests dominating the centre of London at weekends.
No10 blocked veterans IDs at ballot box over fears it would ‘open floodgates’ to students
Jonny Mercer said plans to allow veterans IDs at polling stations were blocked by No10 over fears it would “open the floodgates” to more students voting, Archie Mitchell reports.
The veterans minister complained he had tried “for months without success” to convince Downing Street to let veterans use their IDs to vote. But he said the prime minister’s special advisers blocked the plans over fears it would mean students could use their own ID cards too, according to The Times.
The newspaper obtained photos of Mr Mercer sitting barefoot on a train typing a memo bemoaning the voter ID rules and Mr Sunak’s Downing Street team.
Former service personnel were turned away from polling stations at the local elections earlier this month, including Adam Diver, 46, who served for 27 years and said he was left “gutted” when he was unable to vote.
Mr Mercer vowed to do all he can to ensure veterans IDs are accepted by the general election expected this autumn.
Infected blood scandal: ‘No limit’ to compensations
Jeremy Hunt has revealed there will be no limit to the amount of compensation payments given to victims of the contaminated blood scandal.
Speaking after the interest rates results, the chancellor said the government will pay what it takes to make up for the “appalling scandal”.
He adds: “We’re trying to do both as quickly as we can, and there are processes that you have to go through,” he says.
“All I would say is there is no block from the Treasury saying ‘slow this down because we don’t want to pay the money out’ - we want to get this out as quickly as we can.
“We haven’t put a limit on how much it costs, we want to follow the inquiry’s recommendations.”
Jeremy Hunt: Brits feel bruised after years cost of living
The chancellor believes the Bank of England is confident the UK will move into interest rates cuts.
Although the economy has seen a drop in inflation, he has acknowledged hard-up Brits are still battling with high costs.
He says: “I think families will still be feeling quite bruised after the last couple of years, because although the inflation rate has gone down, prices are still higher than they were a year ago.”
PM vows to bring down migration despite graduate visas blow
The Prime Minister has addressed graduate visas a day after he bowed to cabinet pressure to scrap plans to reform the scheme.
Asked about this, he said: “I’m clear that the levels of legal migration into our country are too high, they place unsustainable pressure on our services, on local communities.
“That’s why I’ve taken decisive action to bring the numbers down. Now we’ve started to see the impact of those actions in the first few months of this year, the number of visas issued were down almost a quarter.
“My expectation is this will continue to decline throughout the rest of this year.”
Wylfa project: Anglesey chosen for new nuclear power station
Wylfa coastal site in Wales could become the UK’s third mega-nuclear power station.
Ministers are beginning talks with international energy firms with the aim to set up a gigawatt plant to provide enough clean power for six million homes for six decades.
The Wylfa project could compete in size with the one in Hinkley, Somerset and Sizewell in Suffolk.
But the plans come late, says Labour. The party has accused the Conservatives of “dither and delay” after Japanese giant Hitachi pulled out a previous project there in 2019 because of rising costs.
Labour’s shadow energy minister Alan Whitehead said: “We welcome the Government finally moving forward with a nuclear project identified by the last Labour government.
“But this should be the bare minimum – and celebrating a tentative step forward in 2024 on a project that should have been moving in 2010 tells you everything about this tired, snail’s-pace Government.”
105 MPs and Lords urge gov to support ICC arrest warrants
The cross-party group has sent a letter to the foreign secretary “to do all it can to support the International Criminal Court”.
Signed by 105 and Lords from 11 parties, it states that “there is mounting evidence that Israel has committed clear and obvious violations of international law in Gaza and we strongly believe that those responsible must be held to account”.
It comes as the chief prosecutor of the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas leaders Yehya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.
But Rishi Sunak and David Cameron have expressed discontent over the warrants and said the move is “deeply unhelpful”.
Labour MPs Richard Burgon, who organised the letter alongside Imran Hussain, said: “At every stage, our government has failed to fulfil its moral duty to do everything it can to help save lives and prevent suffering in Gaza. It must not fail again.
“It must back the ICC in ensuring that there is no impunity for war crimes and it must stand up to those seeking to impede justice.”
Tory MP Craig Mackinlay reveals his hands and feet were amputated after contracting sepsis
Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay has spoken about having his hands and feet amputated after an episode of sepsis last year, and revealed he wants to be known as the “bionic MP” upon his return to Parliament.
The South Thanet MP’s ordeal began on 27 September last year when he felt unwell and, despite testing negative for Covid-19, saw his condition rapidly worsen overnight.
His wife, Kati, called for an ambulance and Mr Mackinlay was admitted to a hospital in septic shock and put into a 16-day induced coma.
He told the BBC that he had a survival chance of just 5 per cent and was transferred to St Thomas’ Hospital in London, where he underwent amputations on 1 December.
Mr Mackinlay said that he was “extremely lucky to be alive” and had had some “extreme surgery” as a result of the illness.
Good morning
Thanks for joining me. We start off the day with economic news of the anticipated cost of living figures.
The latest results show inflation has fallen less than expected to 2.3 per cent.
Here are other top political stories to start your day:
- Post Office inquiry: Paula Vennels to be grilled over Horizon IT scandal.
- PMQs to kick off around midday.
- David Cameron lands in Albania to discuss illegal migration with PM.
- Equality and Human Rights Commission investigating department for work and pensions over suspicious treatment of disabled benefits claimants.
- Victorian jails should be closed, MPs urge.
- Customers angry at water companies amid pollution failings.
- Government announces major nuclear plant in Wylka, Wales.
Tory minister ‘misled’ over infected blood scandal
A Tory former health secretary has said he was misled over the infected blood scandal as he apologised for the “pain and misery” caused to victims and their families.
Lord Lansley said ministers were “repeatedly advised that something was true which was not true”.
He was backed in this by Lords deputy leader Earl Howe, a former health minister, who said it raised questions over the advice given by officials.
More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while receiving NHS care.
The 2,527-page report from the Infected Blood Inquiry, published on Monday, found the infected blood scandal “could largely have been avoided” and there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth.
Some 3,000 people have since died.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak issued a “wholehearted and unequivocal” apology to the victims on Monday, saying the publication of the report into the disaster was “a day of shame for the British state”.
Gove’s plan to ‘make marchers pay’ as he vows to tackle antisemitism
Michael Gove has pointed to evidence from the Community Security Trust (CST) which stated that two-thirds of the 4,103 antisemitic incidents occurred on or after the Hamas attack on Israel on 7 October, which triggered the war in Gaza.
The communities secretary announced a number of measures to tackle extremism from Islamists, the far right and the extreme left, which featured in a series of recommendations from former Labour MP Lord Walney in a report on the subject.
The report, published today, included references to pro-Palestinians and climate change activists such as Just Stop Oil. He warned that the UK is “at a crossroads” as he laid out 41 recommendations, including:
- Tightening laws to ban Gaza protests on certain days such as Remembrance Sunday
- Making it easier for businesses to pursue organisers of protests for damages
- Making protest groups pay for policing
- Banning protests near parliament and creating a buffer zone around MPs’ offices
- Police and CPS should apply the law more broadly to crack down on people praising terror groups
- Not automatically suspending teachers in blasphemy row
