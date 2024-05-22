( PRU/AFP via Getty Images )

Rishi Sunak is expected to face off Sir Keir Starmer in a fiery PMQs session just a day after the publication of the damning infected blood scandal report.

Cabinet office minister John Glen revealed victims will be eligible to receive compensation payments of £210,000 before the end of the year.

But calls have been growing for ministers complicit in the worst treatment disaster in NHS history leading to thousands of deaths to be sacked and prosecuted.

However, the Prime Minister is revealing after latest inflation figures show a drop to 2.3 per cent - the lowest since in almost three years.

Meanwhile, David Cameron is landing in Tirana to hold talks with Albanian leaders just a day after Rishi Sunak flew to Austria to convince the chancellor to implement his Rwanda scheme.

The Tory minister is expected to outline fresh measures to stop people smuggling gangs across the English Channel and announce a joint programme to train Albanian judges to tackle money laundering.

It came after Michael Gove provoked a furious debate by unveiling plans to “make marchers pay” for the massive pro-Palestinian protests dominating the centre of London at weekends.