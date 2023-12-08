Rishi Sunak news – live: PM faces showdown vote on Rwanda migration plan as Tory revolt grows
PM under fresh pressure after immigration minister quits after saying draft law to fix Rwanda plan won’t work
Rishi Sunak faces a showdown vote on his flagship Rwanda plan next week, as a Tory revolt on the issue grows.
The PM’s premiership has been rocked by the resignation of immigration minister Robert Jenrick, as he failed to appease the Tory right with his emergency Rwanda bill.
There is growing speculation that Mr Sunak will have to make next week’s vote a confidence issue in the government – threatening his MPs with expulsion if they defy him and help force a general election.
A tetchy Mr Sunak denied that he was ready to make it “back me or sack me” vote at his hastily convened press conference on the growing crisis on Thursday.
However, the embattled Tory leader appeared to appeal to Labour to help him push through his bill in parliament.
“The real question, when it comes to all these votes, if for the Labour Party,” Mr Sunak said: said. “So the real question when it comes to parliament … what are the Labour Party going to do about this vote?”
Rishi Sunak is fighting to save his flagship Rwanda policy – and his premiership – after a desperate defence of his new deportation bill failed to stop a growing revolt by Tory MPs on both sides of the party.
The beleaguered PM dodged questions about whether he could be forced to call a general election if he cannot get the bill through parliament, in the most significant political crisis he has faced at No 10.
Cost of Rwanda deal soars to £240m
Rishi Sunak is facing fresh pressure over his beleaguered Rwanda policy after it emerged the cost of the scheme has already reached £240 million, despite it never being used.
The government spent a further £100 million in the 2023-24 financial year while flights remained grounded amid a series of legal setbacks, on top of the £140 million previously paid out.
According to a letter from the Home Office to committee chairs, ministers expect a further £50 million cost in the coming year, which would bring the total to £290 million.
In a letter published on Thursday to Dame Diana Johnson, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, and Dame Meg Hillier, chairwoman of the Public Accounts Committee, Home Office official Matthew Rycroft wrote: “Ministers have agreed that I can disclose now the payments so far in the 2023-24 financial year. There has been one payment of £100 million, paid in April this year as part of the Economic Transformation and Integration Fund mentioned above.
“The UK government has not paid any more to the government of Rwanda thus far. This was entirely separate to the treaty – the government of Rwanda did not ask for any payment in order for a treaty to be signed, nor was any offered.”
Labour branded the revelation “incredible”, with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper saying: “How many more blank cheques will Rishi Sunak write before the Tories come clean about this scheme being a total farce?
“Britain simply can’t afford more of this costly chaos from the Conservatives.”
Sunak’s asylum plans a ‘dark day’ for Britain, warns Yousaf
The UK government’s immigration plans are a “real dark day” for the country, Scotland’s first minister said as he accused the prime minister of dismantling asylum processes.
Humza Yousaf, whose grandfather came to Scotland from Pakistan in the 1960s to work in a sewing machine factory in Clydebank, addressed the issue during First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.
It came as Scottish Conservative leader and Moray MP Douglas Ross told journalists in Holyrood he plans to back the UK Government’s Bill declaring Rwanda a safe destination for asylum seekers.
Sunak’s asylum plans a ‘dark day’ for Britain, warns Yousaf
He added that the Scottish Government is ‘proud of the benefits that migrants bring to this country’.
‘Completely ridiculous’ to replace Sunak, admits right-wing Tory
Some right-wingers have said the Rwanda bill could be “existential” for Rishi Sunak’s leadership. But right-wing Brexiteer Sir Edward Leigh – unhappy with the bill – said replacing him would look “completely ridiculous”, Adam Forrest reports.
Sir Edward told Channel 4 News: “As regards Rishi’s future I’m totally opposed to any change of leader because it would make us look completely ridiculous. We’ve just got to get the bill right.”
Disappointed that the bill allows for legal challenges, he added: “I’m sure the bill is good enough to win through in the courts, but the problem is there are just endless delays so there won’t be any flights to Rwanda before the next election.”
Dominic Cummings: Sunak’s position on Rwanda now ‘pure farce'
Former No 10 strategist Dominic Cummings said Rishi Sunak’s position on Rwanda was now “pure farce”, Adam Forrest reports.
“Sunak tells voters he can only bring in laws if *Rwanda* approves! great ammo for the ECHR campaign to come!” he said.
Some rightwing Tories are calling for Mr Sunak to pull out of the ECHR but the PM has so far refused to do so.
Moderate Conservatives say pulling out of the convention, which the UK helped to draft, would be a red line.
‘Insanity’ to have another leadership contest before general election - Tory chair
It would be “insanity” for the Tories to have another leadership contest before the next general election, the party’s chairman has said.
Richard Holden, the Cabinet Office minister without portfolio, made the comment to journalists at a press gallery lunch in parliament.
Mr Holden was promoted to the chair role in Mr Sunak’s reshuffle last month.
Tory right to deliver verdict on Rwanda bill before Tuesday’s vote
One group of lawyers inspecting Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation are expected to return their judgment to the Conservative Party’s right wing ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
European Research Group chairman and MP Mark Francois said: “We all agree with the prime minister that we need to stop the boats but the legislation to do this must be assuredly fit for purpose.
“To that end...spoke with Sir Bill Cash, who confirmed his star chamber team are already analysing the Rwanda Bill, in detail.
“This may still take a few days to complete but he was confident their findings will be available, at the very latest, prior to the second reading debate on Tuesday.”
Asylum seekers can still go to European court, says ex-government legal chief
The respected Institute for Government think tank has shared analysis by Sir Jonathan Jones – the former government legal chief – who said the Rwanda bill would stop most legal challenges to deportations, but not all of them.
And Mr Jones said asylum seekers would still be able to make claims to the European court in Strasbourg. He said Clause 4 allows claims to be made by asylum seekers “based on compelling evidence relating specifically to the person’s individual circumstances”.
The legal expert said: “What the bill cannot do is prevent claimants going to the European court of human rights in Strasbourg if they have been unable to enforce their rights in the domestic courts.
“The Strasbourg court would not be bound by the UK-Rwanda treaty or by the UK legislation. It would perform its own assessment, on the latest evidence available, as to whether there was a breach of the ECHR.”
Sunak now almost as unpopular as Tory Party
Rishi Sunak is now almost as unpopular as his party after a year of deteriorating polling numbers, Adam Forrest reports.
Having entered Downing Street considerably more popular than the wider Conservative Party, 52 per cent of voters now say they have an unfavourable view of the prime minister, according to a poll published by Ipsos UK on Thursday.
At the start of the year, 39 per cent of voters told Ipsos they had an unfavourable view of Mr Sunak, compared to 51 per cent saying the same about the Conservative Party.
The figure for the wider party has barely changed, rising slightly to 54 per cent in November, while Mr Sunak’s favourability rating has collapsed.
Keiran Pedley, director of politics at Ipsos, said: “A year of public concern about the cost of living, NHS and immigration now means Mr Sunak is almost as unpopular as the party he leads as he grapples with how to turn their collective fortune around in 2024.”
One Nation Tories ‘very nervous’ about Rwanda bill
Tories on the moderate One Nation wing of the party are “very nervous” about the implications of Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda legislation, a source in the group said, Adam Forrest reports.
The group – which boasts about 100 MPs – has been discussing concerns including that courts cannot override the declaration of the bill that it is a safe country.
The Conservative MPs are yet to have come to a conclusion after hearing the preliminary findings of former solicitor-general Lord Edward Garnier.
