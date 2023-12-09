Rishi Sunak news – live: PM urges mutinous Tories to ‘unite or die’ over Rwanda ahead of key vote
PM faces growing pressure over flagship illegal migration policy
Rishi Sunak has urged mutinous Tory MPs to “unite or die” ahead of a key Commons vote on his controversial bid to save his party’s ailing plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda.
The prime minister harkened back to the first days of his premiership with the call to MPs at a meeting of the 1922 Committee this week, according to The Times, which carried claims that some Cabinet ministers are “on manouevres” in case of an earlier-than-expected Tory leadership race.
There are claims that nearly two-dozen MPs have submitted no confidence letters, and in an olive branch to rebels, Mr Sunak is said to be “happy to have conversations” about his Rwanda plan’s future, providing the Bill – disliked by both Tory moderates and hardliners – passes through the Commons.
It is a last-ditch bid to get planes in the air after the Supreme Court ruled the government’s previous plans illegal. The legislation gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act, but does not go as far as allowing them to dismiss the European Convention on Human Rights.
Jenrick’s resignation a ‘lightning rod’ for Sunak’s Rwanda critics
The resignation of Rishi Sunak’s former ally Robert Jenrick as immigration minister has acted as a “lightning rod” to other Tory MPs with concerns about the Rwanda policy, it has been suggested.
“He knows the absolute shambles of the system and if he has concerns about the bill, people are going to sit up and take notice,” one former colleague told The Times. However, others suspect Mr Jenrick’s resignation may have more to do with Mr Sunak’s failure to promote him to Cabinet.
Either way, the paper reported claims that Mr Sunak is “very, very down” and not his “usual Tiggerish self” following Mr Jenrick’s resignation – a suggestion one No 10 source rejected, however, insisting the PM remained upbeat and determined to “bash through” opposition.
Sunak urges Tories to ‘unite or die’ over Rwanda scheme
Rishi Sunak has urged mutinous Tory MPs to “unite or die” ahead of a key Commons vote on his controversial bid to save his party’s ailing plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda.
The prime minister’s call to the 1922 Committee this week, after publishing his emergence Rwanda legislation, echoed his words in the first days of his premiership after taking over from Liz Truss, according to The Times.
Rwanda legislation given ‘50% at best’ chance of success
Rishi Sunak’s emergency Rwanda legislation has been given only a “50 per cent at best” chance of successfully getting removal flights off next year in an official legal assessment for the government.
Attorney general Victoria Prentis has been told that the legislation leaves a significant risk of the European Court of Human Rights blocking planes to Kigali, the Times first reported.
The assessment is likely to toughen the prime minister’s battle to get his divided Tory MPs to support his new Bill that he hopes will revive the stalled £290 million policy.
Read more:
Sunak’s Rwanda legislation given ‘50% at best’ chance of success
Ministers are said to have been told of a significant risk of planes being blocked by the European Court of Human Rights.
Taxpayers foot £300k energy bill for MPs’ second homes
Reminder: MPs have charged taxpayers almost £300,000 for energy bills and other utilities at their second homes over the past year, a new analysis by The Independent found:
Taxpayers foot £300k energy bill for MPs’ second homes
Exclusive: MPs ‘living in a different world’, say campaigners as spike in prices is covered by public purse
Poll gives Labour huge lead
Labour are up one point and the Conservatives are down three, according to the latest polling, giving Labour a 20-point lead:
Britain facing surge of salmonella cases because of Brexit, union warns
In case you missed it: Britain is facing a surge in salmonella cases due to a lack of post-Brexit quality checks on food, a union has warned:
Britain facing surge of salmonella cases because of Brexit, union warns
The NFU warned Britain had been left for years without proper checks and balances on food imports from EU
Cleverly begins U-turn on Brexit ban on schools ID cards
One of the flagship Brexit policies on immigration – banning Europeans from travelling to the UK with only a national identity card – has begun to be quietly reversed:
Home Office U-turn on ID card ban for French school groups
Priti Patel’s prohibition on ‘insecure identity cards’ partly reversed by James Cleverly
Recap: Sunak rules out quitting ECHR as Braverman attacks
Rishi Sunak ruled out a radical move to opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) – despite a rebellion by the Tory right that threatens his ‘plan B’ Rwanda legislation:
Sunak rules out quitting ECHR as Braverman attacks PM
PM has been warned of rebellion by Tory MPs on both left and right – and possible resignations – over plans to get around human rights law
Analysis: The questions Rishi Sunak will face at the Covid inquiry
Rishi Sunak and the Treasury put up some resistance to lockdown measures, on economic grounds, during Covid. On the other hand, they spent £800m on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Sean O’Grady looks at what the prime minister will be quizzed on:
The questions Rishi Sunak will face at the Covid inquiry
Were they really ‘following the science’ in Downing Street during the pandemic? Sean O’Grady looks at what the inquiry lawyers will have in store for the prime minister
Bishops in Lords urged to ditch robes
Bishops in the House of Lords have been encouraged to “modernise their attire and look more normal” by ditching their robes.
Conservative former cabinet minister Virginia Bottomley offered the advice to the Church of England bishops who sit in the upper chamber as peers took part in the annual debate led by the Archbishop of Canterbury.
Baroness Bottomley of Nettlestone said: “I passionately want the Lords spiritual to remain but I do not think they enhance their prospects by looking like a Persil advertisement.
“I have spoken to virtually every bishop about removing the robes. You don’t need to wear them.
“So long as the bishop saying prayers — officiating – is wearing a robe, you can then keep the Robing Room, but all the others really should modernise their attire and look more normal, even though in their dog collars and very attractive shirts.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies