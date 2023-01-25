Rishi Sunak will sack Nadhim Zahawi if rule breach found, say Tory MPs

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak will sack Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi if he is judged to have “fallen foul” of ministerial code by No 10’s ethics adviser, Tory trade minister Andrew Bowie has said.

Tory MPs told The Independent they believe that Mr Sunak was “increasingly irritated” with Mr Zahawi and was preparing to fire him if Sir Laurie Magnus’ probe into the minister’s tax affairs found any wrongdoing.

Appearing to distance himself from his under-pressure cabinet minister, Mr Sunak suggested it would have been “politically expedient” to have sacked the Tory chair – but still wanted the ethics adviser’s probe to play out.

Mr Bowie – a close Sunak ally – told BBC Politics Live: “If [Mr Zahawi] is found to have fallen foul in this report, the prime minister will of course sack him.”

Asked about Mr Bowie’s comments, senior Tory MP David Davis told The Independent: “He will have been authorised to say that, I think. At the end of the process, either he’s safe or he goes – there won’t be any grey area. What’s the half-penalty?”

One Tory MP told The Independent said they were “sure” that Mr Sunak would sack Mr Zahawi if he was found to have broken the ministerial code. “He will have to. Otherwise the speech outside No 10 [and vow to bring “integrity”] is a busted flush.”

A former minister told The Independent that Mr Sunak’s remarks at PMQs showed he was “clearly becoming increasingly irritated” with Mr Zahawi. The senior Tory added: “Nadhim would be very wise to step down, even if he announces it is only on a temporary basis.”

Despite Mr Bowie’s remarks, No 10 suggested Mr Sunak may not sack Mr Zahawi even if he breached the ministerial code. The PM’s official spokesman said: “Recently the code was updated so it’s no longer a binary decision.”

Mr Zahawi has not yet disclosed the size of the HMRC settlement, which reportedly amounted to £4.8m – including 30 per cent penalty of around £1m. His spokesman has not denied the penalty, or the overall sum.

Tory MP Nigel Mills said the investigation into whether Mr Zahawi ministerial code will not end the questions he is facing – calling on the party chairman to explain why he was fined by HMRC.

“A 30 per cent penalty is serious,” Mr Mills told The Independent. “It’s not really a ministerial code problem, it’s a how can you be in cabinet if you paid a £1m tax penalty problem.”

The Amber Valley MP added: “I like Nadhim, he’s done so good work. But he has to come out and explain what happened. We have to have a public answer to those question … If he can’t explain it, then clearly his position won’t be tenable.”

✕ Failure to sack Zahawi shows PM is 'hopelessly weak', Starmer says

No 10 was unable to say whether Mr Sunak is confident no more damaging surprises will emerge about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs. “I don’t think any of us can predict what may come up,” said his press secretary.

The No 10 press secretary also indicated that Mr Sunak received assurances about Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs before defending him last Wednesday. “The prime minister was given assurances that it had been dealt with prior to what he said in the House on Wednesday.”

But pressed further she would not say whether the assurances were different to the ones he received at the time he appointed Mr Zahawi as a minister. No 10 also repeatedly declined to say whether Mr Sunak has ever paid a tax penalty like Mr Zahawi did.

Sir Keir Starmer tried to draw a link at PMQs between Mr Sunak’s handling of the current mess and his billionaire wife Akshata Murty, after The Independent revealed she had held non-dom tax status that could have reduced her UK tax bill.

The Labour leader said: “We all know why the prime minister was reluctant to ask his party chair questions about family finances and tax avoidance.”

Sir Keir said Mr Sunak’s failure to sack Tory chairman after his admission of a tax settlement shows he is “hopelessly weak”, adding: “Is he starting to wonder is this job is just too big for him?”

Mr Sunak expects to receive his ethics adviser’s report into Mr Zahawi’s tax affairs in 10 days, according to ITV host Robert Peston. Mr Davis said: “If I were Rishi, I would give him a week – do not let it run.”

More senior Tory figures joined Caroline Nokes in calling on Mr Zahawi to resign on Wednesday. Tory peer Lord Hayward said he should step aside, at least until the inquiry concludes – warning that the saga could help “flatline” Tory popularity ahead of the local elections.

Despite the pressure, Mr Zahawi is said to be determined to remain in cabinet stay on as Tory chairman. Tory MP Bim Afolami told TalkTV that Mr Zahawi had told colleagues that “he hasn’t done anything wrong” and his tax arrangement were “typical when people sell a business that”.