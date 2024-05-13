Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to deliver a pre-election speech (Benjamin Cremel/PA) ( PA Wire )

Rishi Sunak is set to deliver a pre-election speech in a move to pitch to voters after this month’s local election blow.

The Primer Minister will say he has “bold ideas” that can “create a more secure future” for Britons and restore their “confidence and pride in our country”.

Speaking from London, he will pledge that “more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty” if the Conservatives get re-elected.

He will say voters face a stark choice in whom they choose to govern the nation at a time of unprecedented global volatility and technological advancements.

Touting his leadership in areas such as security, he will seek to draw a dividing line with Labour over defence spending following his commitment to hike it to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030.

It comes as his Conservative Party dropped behind Labour in the polls suffering a mauling in local and regional elections earlier this month.

Mr Sunak’s worries worsened with the astonishing defection of MP Natalie Elphicke in protest against his record on housing and stopping small boat Channel crossings.