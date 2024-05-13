UK politics – live: Rishi Sunak to give pre-election speech claiming UK facing ‘dangerous years’ ahead
In a bid to convince voters, he will outline his plan for the next three years following a huge blow at the local election.
Rishi Sunak is set to deliver a pre-election speech in a move to pitch to voters after this month’s local election blow.
The Primer Minister will say he has “bold ideas” that can “create a more secure future” for Britons and restore their “confidence and pride in our country”.
Speaking from London, he will pledge that “more will change in the next five years than in the last thirty” if the Conservatives get re-elected.
He will say voters face a stark choice in whom they choose to govern the nation at a time of unprecedented global volatility and technological advancements.
Touting his leadership in areas such as security, he will seek to draw a dividing line with Labour over defence spending following his commitment to hike it to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2030.
It comes as his Conservative Party dropped behind Labour in the polls suffering a mauling in local and regional elections earlier this month.
Mr Sunak’s worries worsened with the astonishing defection of MP Natalie Elphicke in protest against his record on housing and stopping small boat Channel crossings.
Rishi Sunak is set to deliver a major pre-election speech following elections losses.
The Primer Minister will attempt to convince Brits to vote Conservative outlining his plan for the next few years.
He will say: “I have bold ideas that can change our society for the better, and restore people’s confidence and pride in our country.
“I feel a profound sense of urgency because more will change in the next five years than in the last 30.
“I’m convinced that the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet most transformational our country has ever known.”
