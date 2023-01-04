Rishi Sunak speech today – live: PM vows to fix NHS and halve inflation in push for growth
First major speech by PM puts forward plans for health, education and industrial action
Rishi Sunak has promised to turn the economy around, cut NHS waiting lists and stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel before the general election expected in 2024.
“Something has to change” in the health service, the prime minister said, as he promised more choice for patients.
Mr Sunak also used the speech, the first major address of his premiership, to launch a major new policy: Making maths education compulsory for all up to age 18.
He argued the prevalence of data and statistics in the modern world makes stronger numeracy vital.
The prime minster, educated at Winchester College, said: “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive.”
Rishi Sunak: ‘We won’t stop elective surgeries to deal with NHS crisis'
The prime minister said the government would not stop people from having elective surgeries in order to deal with lengthy NHS waiting lists.
One of Mr Sunak’s five major pledges was to cut waiting lists, which have millions of patients waiting for treatment, but he said stopping elective surgeries was not an acceptable way to deal with the problem.
He also said he would aim to cut waiting times for elective surgeries.
Sunak pledges to ‘stop the boats'
Rishi Sunak today promised to “stop the boats”, saying the Tories would pass new laws to thwart Channel crossings and ensure “that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed”.
Rishi Sunak ends with ‘no quick fixes’ dig
The prime minister appeared to end his speech with a dig at his predecessors by warning the public there will be “no quick fixes” for Britain’s ills and that he would be “honest” about the difficulties in changing the country.
Liz Truss, who lasted little more than one month in office before Mr Sunak took over, famously made a “mad dash” in her attempts to “grow the pie” that is Britain’s economy.
Boris Johnson, who preceded Liz Truss, was famously “boosterish” and light on details of policies.
Rishi Sunak's five promises as he sets out priorities for next two years
Independent TV has clipped the prime minister’s five main pledges here:
Sunak promises NHS where patients are in control
Rishi Sunak has promised a revolution in the NHS to put patients in control of their care.
The prime minister said greater choice for patients was a priority as was ending the postcode lottery of care.
One of the five “people’s priorities” pitched by Mr Sunak in his speech today was cutting waiting lists in the NHS.
Anti-social behaviour not inevitable, says Sunak
Rishi Sunak railed against anti-social behaviour in his speech this afternoon, saying it is a social ill that is “not inevitable”.
He listed examples of drug addicts committing crimes alongside youths inhaling nitrous oxide in play areas.
“My aim is to build a better future for our children and grandchildren. A future where they feel optimism, hope and pride. And to realise that vision, we need to change our mindset,” he said.
Rishi Sunak tells public: ‘People will have to work hard’
The prime minister says the economic growth his government seeks will require people to work hard.
Mr Sunak said he wants to “halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security”.
He also seeks to create “better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country” and “make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services”.
Rishi Sunak sets five ‘people’s priorities’
The prime minister made five promises in a speech setting out his government’s priorities for the year ahead, saying: “We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats.”
