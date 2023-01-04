✕ Close Rishi Sunak vows to halve inflation in first major speech of 2023

Rishi Sunak has promised to turn the economy around, cut NHS waiting lists and stop migrant boats crossing the English Channel before the general election expected in 2024.

“Something has to change” in the health service, the prime minister said, as he promised more choice for patients.

Mr Sunak also used the speech, the first major address of his premiership, to launch a major new policy: Making maths education compulsory for all up to age 18.

He argued the prevalence of data and statistics in the modern world makes stronger numeracy vital.

The prime minster, educated at Winchester College, said: “This is personal for me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life began with the education I was so fortunate to receive.”