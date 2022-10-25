Rishi Sunak — live: Truss holds last cabinet meeting as new PM prepares to see King Charles
Sunak chosen unopposed after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of race
Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, 1922 Committee announces
Liz Truss is holding her final cabinet meeting in No 10 ahead Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the country’s next prime minister.
Ms Truss is expected to give a short statement outside Downing Street at around 10:15 today, before heading to see King Charles.
Mr Sunak will start to build his new cabinet today, with ministers starting to be appointed likely this evening.
The new cabinet is expected to encompass MPs from across the political spectrum of the Tory party.
Mr Sunak will also deliver his first speech as prime minister just before noon today.
The former chancellor has won an accelerated Tory leadership contest after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to replace Liz Truss at No 10.
One of Mr Sunak’s allies, Victoria Atkins MP, ruled out a general election this morning, saying that “we’ve got a lot to deal with”.
Cabinet ministers arrive for Truss’s final meeting
Ministers have arrived for Liz Truss’s final cabinet meeting as prime minister. She is expected to make a short statement outside No 10 at around 10:15 before heading to see King Charles.
What time is Rishi Sunak’s first speech as prime minister today?
Rishi Sunak is to address the nation for the first time after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III.
He is expected to give his first speech as prime minister just before noon.
The former chancellor won the Tory leadership contest without a vote being cast after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out. He will replace Liz Truss in No 10 on Tuesday.
The handover of power will see Ms Truss, who quit last week after only 45 days in the top job, hold her final Cabinet meeting and give a farewell speech in Downing Street before formally tendering her resignation to Charles at Buckingham Palace.
Once she has left, it will be Mr Sunak’s turn to see the King, who will ask him to form an administration.
The former chancellor is set to become the youngest PM in more than 200 years
Rishi Sunak will ‘reassure us’, says former minister
Former minister Victoria Atkins said Rishi Sunak got a “comforting” reception from Tory backbenchers following his selection as Conservative leader.
Ms Atkins added that Mr Sunak would “reassure us” during the rising cost-of-living and other economic challenges.
Ms Atkins, who backed Mr Sunak in the race for No 10, acknowledged there will be “some bruised feelings” following a “very, very tough six weeks” for the party, but said: “What we saw yesterday was the overwhelming majority of people coming together.”
Asked if she can guarantee the Conservatives will not be picking another PM in a few months’ time, she told Sky News: “Yes, because having the seen the reception that Rishi got yesterday in the 1922 Committee meeting ... the reception Rishi got from across the party was so inspiring to see and also so comforting. We have a real chance here of uniting.”
Ms Atkins pointed to Mr Sunak’s record as chancellor during the pandemic, predicting: “We will see more of Rishi in that mode ... reassuring us.”
“I’m not asking you to imagine that he’s good at this - we know he’s good at this,” she said.
“Because we’ve seen it as we were all huddled around our televisions during lockdown and were reassured by Rishi saying, ‘this is what I’m going to do for you, we’re going to put our arms around you’, and so I’m very, very confident that we will see more of Rishi in that mode, if you like, reassuring us, stabilising the markets.”
How did the papers welcome Rishi Sunak?
The Tory papers welcomed a fresh start with Rishi Sunak on Tuesday morning. The Sun played on Mr Sunak’s love of Star Wars, saying: “The force is with you”.
The Daily Mail said the new PM’s first day was a “new dawn for Britain”. The Times, the Telegraph and the Guardian both led on Mr Sunak’s comments to MPs, in which he warned them that the party needs to “unite or die”.
However The Mirror and The Independent, who both have campaigns running calling for a general election, highlighted that Mr Sunak had become PM without a single vote being case by members of the public.
No need for general election, says Sunak backer
Tory MP Victoria Atkins, a senior Sunak backer, said there was no reason for an election, party because of the scale of the economic crisis. “My goodness we’ve got a lot to deal with,” she said.
Ms Atkins told Sky News: “We elect a party. It’s a Conservative manifesto in 2019. We don’t have a presidential system.”
Ms Atkins said she expected Mr Sunak – unlike Liz Truss – to appoint ministers from all different wings of the party.
“We have an enormous range of talent across the party.
“I think one of the sadnesses of the past six weeks is that not all of that talent was used and was exploited, if you like, by the previous administration.”
When asked about why there was no reason for a general election, she said: “There are two primary reasons – the first is completely practical. My goodness we’ve got a lot to deal with. We elect a party. It’s a Conservative manifesto in 2019. We don’t have a presidential system.”
Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain, says billionaire father-in-law
Rishi Sunak will do his best for Britain when he takes over as prime minister on Tuesday, said his father-in-law, Indian billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy, the founder of software giant Infosys .
The 42-year-old, a practising Hindu who traces his roots to India, will be Britain’s first prime minister of colour and its youngest leader in modern times.
Sunak’s rise to the position on Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, has delighted Indians, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he hoped the two countries’ ties would improve further.
“Congratulations to Rishi,” Murthy, valued by Forbes at $4.5 billion, said in a statement. “We are proud of him and we wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom.”
Many Indian politicians also hailed Sunak’s elevation as a “historic and remarkable feat” and he trended on Twitter in India late on Monday.
Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy is an Indian citizen, with a stake of 0.93% in Infosys valued at about $721 million, and the couple’s wealth has been a divisive issue for the British public.
Revelations that she had not been paying British tax on her foreign income through her “non-domiciled” status - available to foreign nationals who do not see Britain as their permanent home - had hurt Sunak ahead of his earlier race for the top job.
Later his wife said she would start to pay British tax on her global income.
Joe Biden: Rishi Sunak’s rise to become PM is ‘groundbreaking milestone'
It is a “groundbreaking milestone” that Rishi Sunak will become the UK’s next prime minister, US President Joe Biden has said as he marked Diwali.
Mr Biden said at an event in Washington on Monday evening “it matters” that for the first time a person of colour, who is also the child of Indian immigrants, could rise to the highest political office in the country.
“And whether it’s the United Kingdom, where just today, we’ve got news that Rishi Sunak is now the prime minister. As my brother would say, ‘go figure’,” Mr Biden said.
“And the Conservative Party, expected to become the Prime Minister, I think, tomorrow when he goes to see the King.
“Pretty astounding. A groundbreaking milestone. And it matters, it matters.”
Prospect of general election ‘looks less likely’, says McFadden
Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the treasury, has acknowledged the prospect of a general election now “looks less likely”.
The party has been calling for the question to be put back to the country as the Tories have changed their leader twice since they won a mandate to lead in 2019.
But Mr McFadden said Rishi Sunak, who will be appointed prime minister on Tuesday, appears to have “ruled it out”.
He told BBC Breakfast: “Given the parliamentary arithmetic - the Conservative Party has got a big majority - the only way a general election can happen, really, is if they agree to hold one. So, that looks less likely today.”
He said such a vote would be preferable to “a game of musical chairs at the top of the Conservative Party”.
PA
Sunak’s premiership ‘big and positive milestone’, says shadow treasury minister
Shadow treasury minister Pat McFadden said it was a “big and positive milestone” for the country to have its first prime minister of British-Asian origin.
He said he thinks people will recognise that for “the important moment it is”.
But when it comes to politics, he said: “Things are a bit different.”
He told BBC Breakfast: “Looking at the newspaper headlines this morning, it seems to be mostly about uniting the Conservative Party.
“But I think the country has got to come first here, and stability for the country. And it’s actually the Conservative Party that’s brought us all that instability and chaos in the first place.
“So on one level, I congratulate him, I think it’s a big moment for the country, but I think that the party that he represents is now part of the problem, not part of the solution.”
PA
What will Sunak’s premiership mean for immigration and asylum policies?
Rishi Sunak has a political and professional background almost exclusively in business and finance.
But he made what he called his “plan for illegal immigration” core to his first run to become prime minister in the summer and has suggested no deviation from the ideas.
Hinting at economically driven policy, Sunak issued a written proposal saying he would make “aid, trade, and visas conditional” on countries’ willingness to accept returned asylum seekers and foreign offenders.
But the new Conservative Party leader will find his vow that Channel migrant crossings ‘will stop’ hard to keep, writes Lizzie Dearden.
What will Rishi Sunak becoming the new PM mean for immigration and asylum policies?
The new Conservative Party leader will find his vow that Channel migrant crossings ‘will stop’ hard to keep, writes Lizzie Dearden
