Liz Truss is holding her final cabinet meeting in No 10 ahead Rishi Sunak’s appointment as the country’s next prime minister.

Ms Truss is expected to give a short statement outside Downing Street at around 10:15 today, before heading to see King Charles.

Mr Sunak will start to build his new cabinet today, with ministers starting to be appointed likely this evening.

The new cabinet is expected to encompass MPs from across the political spectrum of the Tory party.

Mr Sunak will also deliver his first speech as prime minister just before noon today.

The former chancellor has won an accelerated Tory leadership contest after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to replace Liz Truss at No 10.

One of Mr Sunak’s allies, Victoria Atkins MP, ruled out a general election this morning, saying that “we’ve got a lot to deal with”.