Embattled Rishi Sunak is under fresh pressure after his immigration minister quit in protest at the prime minister’s plan to fix the Rwanda deal.

Robert Jenrick, a close ally of Mr Sunak, said a draft law published by Downing Street on Wednesday evening was a “triumph of hope over experience”.

The bill, due before parliament later today, gives ministers the power to disregard some human rights law but does not go as far as some Tory rightwingers wanted.

Mr Sunak chose not to fully opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights and critics say this leaves the plan open to legal further legal challenges.

Mr Jenrick, in a scathing resignation letter, told Mr Sunak he did not believe the new bill “provides us with the best possible chances of success” in getting the Rwanda flights to take off.

Meanwhile senior moderate Tory Tobias Ellwood told Times Radio that he will not support the Rwanda bill if there is “any prospect” of breaking the international laws the UK itself helped craft.

He said the row over Rwanda was “ripping our party in half”. He said: “Rwanda has become almost totemic, if you like, that hill that we have to die on.”