UK politics – live: More pressure on Sunak as Rwanda plan ‘rips Tory Party in half’
Outgoing immigration minister says he does not believe new bill ‘provides us with the best possible chances of success in getting the Rwanda flights to take off’
Embattled Rishi Sunak is under fresh pressure after his immigration minister quit in protest at the prime minister’s plan to fix the Rwanda deal.
Robert Jenrick, a close ally of Mr Sunak, said a draft law published by Downing Street on Wednesday evening was a “triumph of hope over experience”.
The bill, due before parliament later today, gives ministers the power to disregard some human rights law but does not go as far as some Tory rightwingers wanted.
Mr Sunak chose not to fully opt out of the European Convention on Human Rights and critics say this leaves the plan open to legal further legal challenges.
Mr Jenrick, in a scathing resignation letter, told Mr Sunak he did not believe the new bill “provides us with the best possible chances of success” in getting the Rwanda flights to take off.
Meanwhile senior moderate Tory Tobias Ellwood told Times Radio that he will not support the Rwanda bill if there is “any prospect” of breaking the international laws the UK itself helped craft.
He said the row over Rwanda was “ripping our party in half”. He said: “Rwanda has become almost totemic, if you like, that hill that we have to die on.”
Heaton-Harris: Rwanda bill will pass Commons
Rishi Sunak’s draft law to fix the Rwanda plan will pass a vote in the Commons next week, a cabinet minister has said.
Chris Heaton-Harris, the Northern Ireland secretary and a former Tory whip, said the government has enough support to get the bill through the lower chamber.
It comes as the prime minister attempts to shore up his position and secure support for the plan after Robert Jenrick quit amid fears of a wider rebellion and Tory rightwingers.
The bill is due before parliament today and will be voted on next week.
More comments from Mr Heaton-Harris below:
Robert Jenrick’s resignation is ‘not that big a story’, Tory minister claims
A Tory minister has sought to downplay Robert Jenrick’s resignation, claiming it is “not as big a story as is being made”, Archie Mitchell reports.
Chris Heaton-Harris told LBC: “I don’t like anybody resigning from my party, but when I was Boris Johnson’s chief whip... Pretty much everyone did.
“Maybe I have a scale of proportion that others don’t have.” He added: “I don’t think it is as big a story as is being made”.
Listen to more of his interview here:
Braverman denies ‘spreading poison’ to oust Sunak as she’s challenged over attack on Rwanda plan
As we’ve been reporting, Suella Braverman has been speaking to Radio 4 this morning about the Rwanda draft law.
In a bruising interview with Nick Robinson, the former home secretary denied that she was trying to oust Rishi Sunak by “spreading poison” in the Tory Party.
Full story and audio of the exchange below:
‘I’m just being honest’: Suella Braverman denies ‘spreading poison’ to oust Sunak
In a bruising interview, the former home secretary claimed she was merely being ‘honest’ and would not ‘shy away’ from confronting difficult issues
Downing Street insists bill will prevent future legal challenges
Emergency legislation to deem Rwanda a safe destination has been published, as the Government bids to revive the flagship asylum policy following last month’s Supreme Court defeat.
The Bill is set to be rushed through the Commons and comes after Home Secretary James Cleverly signed a new treaty in Kigali amid efforts to remedy the concerns of the UK’s highest court.
Dominic McGrath reports:
Emergency Rwanda legislation published after new treaty signed in Kigali
Tory MPs from across the party are now expected to scrutinise the Bill, which Rishi Sunak will hope can reassure right-wingers and centrist MPs alike.
ICYMI: Robert Jenrick’s resignation letter in full
In a scathing letter last night, Mr Jenrick described the government’s new Rwanda bill as a “triumph of hope over experience” as he quit as immigration minister.
He said he was refusing to be “yet another politician who makes promises on immigration to the British public but does not keep them.”
Read the resignation letter in full below:
Robert Jenrick’s resignation letter as immigration minister quits over Rwanda plan
Robert Jenrick told Rishi Sunak ‘The fortunes of the Conservative Party at the next general election are at stake’
Recap: What was in the bill?
Rishi Sunak made a desperate bid to head off a growing revolt among right-wing Conservatives over his failed Rwanda flights plan with new emergency legislation that defies human rights law.
Home secretary James Cleverly unveiled a bill in the Commons to “disapply” the UK Human Rights Act in a bid to stop British judges blocking the deportation of asylum seekers.
In fresh turmoil, the Rwandan government immediately responded to the move by warning that it could pull out of the deal if the UK fails to comply with international law.
Sunak tries to stop Tory revolt with new Rwanda bill, as Braverman hits out at plans
Ex-home secretary claims Tories will ‘die’ if flights don’t start – as her cabinet ally Robert Jenrick put on resignation watch
Braverman: ‘Sorry truth’ is that new legislation ‘won’t work'
Suella Braverman, the former home secretary, has been speaking to broadcasters this morning after telling Rishi Sunak he faces “electoral oblivion” as she claimed his Rwanda plan was doomed to fail.
In an interview with the BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Ms Braverman said the “sorry truth” is that new legislation to revive the strategy to stop small boats “won’t work”.
“There are elements that should be welcomed in this new bill that the prime minister has presented,” she said.
“But taken as a whole and looking at the reality of the challenges that are involved in detaining people, removing people and getting them to Rwanda – this is a very litigious field and there are lots of legal frameworks that apply – the reality is and the sorry truth is that it won’t work and it will not stop the boats.”
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage as Rishi Sunak comes under fresh pressure over his Rwanda plan.
Robert Jenrick, the immigration minister, quit last night in protest at a bill produced by No 10 which the prime minister said would get flights taking off the African country.
But Jenrick described the proposals as a “triumph of hope over experience”. Stay tuned for all the latest updates on this story and otherwise from Westminster and elsewhere.
