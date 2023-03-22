Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited personal tax returns, revealing his huge income from investments and capital gains outside of his salary at Westminster.

The prime minister has raked in more £4.7m over the past three years, the tax returns published for 2019-2020 to 2021-22 have revealed.

He made more than £1.9m last year alone – including £1.6m in capital gains and more than £300,000 in earnings and investment income.

The PM paid more than £1m in UK tax over the three-year period, including £432,000 last year.

Mr Sunak financial affairs have come under intense scrutiny ever since The Independent first revealed his wife Akshata Murty held special non-dom tax status.

It also emerged that Mr Sunak held a US green card and filed tax returns in America while he was chancellor.

Details of the couple’s fortune, believed to total around £730m, are also politically sensitive following warnings last week that the UK will face a lost decade of living standards.

The ministerial code requires all ministers, including the prime minister, to provide information about their tax affairs for review by the Cabinet Office and the independent adviser on ministerial interests.

However, they are not required to make this information public. Mr Sunak had promised that he would become the first prime minister since 2016 to publish his tax returns in full this year.

After intense pressure, David Cameron did publish his returns after coming under great pressure as PM, Boris Johnson made his public while London mayor and George Osborne did the same as chancellor.

Theresa May did publish four years’ worth of returns during her campaign for the Tory leadership.

Mr Sunak initially made the pledge last summer during his unsuccessful Conservative leadership campaign against Liz Truss.

But he reiterated that pledge on a trip to Bali in November, after the opposition warned failure to publish would risk damaging to public trust in his party in the wake of Partygate.

More follows...