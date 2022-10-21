Rishi Sunak ‘first Tory leadership contender to get support of 100 MPs’

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak has become the first Tory leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to make it to the next stage of the race, a campaign source has said.

Though he has not formally declared, the former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs way ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Former Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed his support for Mr Sunak earlier this evening.

He tweeted: “I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, Rishi & Penny in Government. I admire all three.

“With the challenges we face today: economic crisis & the need to restore authoritative leadership, Rishi Sunak is the best person to lead our country . I’m voting Rishi & hope you do too.”

Boris Johnson, who is also yet to officially throw his hat in the ring, is lagging behind with nominations but has told allies he is “up for it” and would fly back from his Caribbean holiday to enter the race.

Penny Mordaunt became the first to confirm her candidacy on Friday, promising a “fresh start” for the Tory party. Around 25 MPs have voiced their support for the Commons Leader.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Nigel Mills said it was a “mistake” for him not to back Mr Sunak during the summer’s leadership contest.

Mr Mills tweeted: “A few weeks ago I changed my mind and didn’t back Rishi Sunak. I’m not making the same mistake again, he is clearly the prime minister we need to restore stability and tackle the many serious challenges facing the country.”

More follows.