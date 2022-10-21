Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rishi Sunak ‘first Tory leadership contender to get support of 100 MPs’

The former chancellor is yet to confirm his candidacy in the Tory leadership race

Aisha Rimi
Friday 21 October 2022 22:54
Comments
<p>Mr Sunak is being backed by just over 100 MPs including Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid and Dominic Raab </p>

Mr Sunak is being backed by just over 100 MPs including Matt Hancock, Sajid Javid and Dominic Raab

(REUTERS)

Rishi Sunak has become the first Tory leadership contender to reach the 100-nomination threshold to make it to the next stage of the race, a campaign source has said.

Though he has not formally declared, the former chancellor’s supporters said on Friday night he had received nominations from 100 Tory MPs way ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Former Health secretary Matt Hancock confirmed his support for Mr Sunak earlier this evening.

He tweeted: “I have worked incredibly closely with Boris, Rishi & Penny in Government. I admire all three.

“With the challenges we face today: economic crisis & the need to restore authoritative leadership, Rishi Sunak is the best person to lead our country . I’m voting Rishi & hope you do too.”

Recommended

Boris Johnson, who is also yet to officially throw his hat in the ring, is lagging behind with nominations but has told allies he is “up for it” and would fly back from his Caribbean holiday to enter the race.

Penny Mordaunt became the first to confirm her candidacy on Friday, promising a “fresh start” for the Tory party. Around 25 MPs have voiced their support for the Commons Leader.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Nigel Mills said it was a “mistake” for him not to back Mr Sunak during the summer’s leadership contest.

Mr Mills tweeted: “A few weeks ago I changed my mind and didn’t back Rishi Sunak. I’m not making the same mistake again, he is clearly the prime minister we need to restore stability and tackle the many serious challenges facing the country.”

More follows.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in