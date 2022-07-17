Rishi Sunak winner of second Tory leadership debate, snap poll finds

Nearly one in four people believe Rishi Sunak won the second Tory leadership debate, a snap poll has found.

Some 24 per cent of those who took part in the Opinium poll thought the former chancellor performed best, followed by Tom Tugendhat at 19 per cent.

Kemi Badenoch performed the worst, according to the poll, with 12 per cent of votes.

Penny Mordaunt came third with 17 per cent of votes, followed by Liz Truss with 15 per cent.

The five candidates clashed over tax, Brexit and their upbringings during the heated televised debate on ITV this evening.

The candidates clashed over tax, Brexit and their upbringings during the televised debate on ITV (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/EPA)

Liz Truss launched a series of attacks on Rishi Sunak – suggesting he had no plan for growth and was responsible for putting Britain on the path to recession.

“Rishi, you have raised taxes to highest levels in 70 years. That is not going to drive economic growth,” she said. Ms Truss added: “If he has a plan for growth, why haven’t we seen it over the past two years?”

Mr Sunak fired back: “I’d love to stand here and say, ‘I’ll cut this tax, I’ll cut that tax, and it’ll all be okay’. But you know what? It won’t … This something for nothing economics isn’t conservative – it’s socialism.”

Among the promises he made, Mr Sunak said he would bring honesty to the role of prime minister.

He told the ITV debate: “I want to be honest with the country about the economic challenge that we face, and what’s going to be required to deal with that.

“And that’s not politically convenient for me, to not just say the easy things, but I think it demonstrates to people that I will be honest with them about what lies ahead and I’ll be responsible in dealing with it, even if it’s not politically easy.”

None of the Tory leadership hopefuls said they would give Boris Johnson a job in cabinet if they became prime minister, and all five ruled out calling a snap general election if they win the contest and enter No 10.