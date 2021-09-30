Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed a £500 million package of grants to help vulnerable households this winter with essentials such as food, clothing and utilities, amid warnings of a cost of living crisis.

With an imminent cut in universal credit saving the government billions, the end of the furlough scheme, rising energy prices and a looming increase in national insurance contributions, the support, however, was immediately labelled a “sticking plaster” and “not good enough”.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has faced intense criticism for pushing ahead with plans to end the £20-per-week uplift in universal credit, the £500m “households support fund” will be distributed to councils in England from October.

The plans — first reported by Bloomberg — will replace the Covid local support grant, which ends on Thursday and enabled local authorities across England to support those struggling with costs, including for food, energy, and water bills during the pandemic.

“Everyone should be able to afford the essentials, and we are committed to ensuring that is the case,” Mr Sunak said in a statement.

“Our new households support fund will provide a lifeline for those at risk of struggling to keep up with their bills over the winter, adding to the support the government is already providing to help people with the cost of living.”

The department added that the new fund will run over the winter and will complement the warm homes discount which provides rebates on energy bills each winter to 2.2 million low income households.

Responding to the support, Tracy Brabin, the Labour mayor of West Yorkshire, however, said: “Furlough ending. A £1k cut in universal credit. Energy prices rises. National insurance increases. Fuel shortages.

“We have a cost of living crisis,” she added. “This is a sticking plaster, not a solution. Simply not good enough.”

The work and pensions secretary Therese Coffey added: “Over the last year, we have helped millions of people provide for their families. Many are now back on their feet but we know that some may still need further support.

“Our targeted household support fund is here to help those vulnerable households with essential costs as we push through the last stages of our recovery from the pandemic.”