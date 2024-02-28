✕ Close Sunak takes aim at Starmer: 'We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates'

Rishi Sunak accused Keir Starmer of making “antisemites” Labour candidates at another bad-tempered session of Prime Minister Questions ahead of the Rochdale by-election.

The prime minister said that voters in the Greater Manchester town would have the choice of “three former Labour candidates, two of which are antisemites”.

He was referring to George Galloway, the Workers Party leader and Azhar Ali - both former Labour MPs - who have been accused of being antisemitic, which they deny.

Mr Ali was suspended by Labour earlier this month after he was recorded saying that Israel had “allowed” Hamas’s 7 October terror attacks to take place. Mr Galloway was expelled from the Labour Party in 2003 over his stance on the Iraq war.

“The truth is, his party is so mired in hate that, despite three ex-Labour candidates standing, he can’t back a single one of them,” the prime minister told MPs in the Commons earlier.

“We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates.”

Mr Sunak also criticised Mr Starmer for supporting his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn, whose leadership of the party was dogged by allegations of antisemitism. Mr Corbyn has been banned from standing for Labour at the next election over the issue.

The exchange came in another heated session of PMQs in which the Labour leader branded the Tories the “political wing of the flat earth society” following Liz Truss’s recent visit to the US where she alleged that the “deep state” had undermined her premiership.