Pro-Palestine protesters should stop holding demonstrations because they have “made their point”, James Cleverly has said.

The foreign secretary questioned whether holding regular marches “adds value” to their calls for an immediate ceasefire.

“The question I ask myself is, ‘What are these protests genuinely hoping to achieve?’” he told The Times.

“They have made a point and they made it very, very loudly and I’m not sure that these marches every couple of weeks add value to the argument. They’re not really saying anything new.”

It comes after a man was arrested on suspicion of sending an alleged death threat to a candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched an investigation after being alerted to a video message sent to Simon Danczuk, who is standing for the rightwing party Reform UK.

The clip was filmed by someone referring to Mr Danczuk as “a white devil” and threatening to “put one in his head”.