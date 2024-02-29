✕ Close Sunak takes aim at Starmer: 'We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates'

George Galloway is confident of becoming the next MP for Rochdale as voters go to the polls in the town’s by-election.

The Workers Party of Britain candidate, who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2003, is the bookies’ favourite, following the implosion of Labour’s campaign.

Labour withdrew its support from its candidate, Azhar Ali, over his suggestion Israel was complicit in the massacre of its own people on 7 October. The party no longer has a candidate.

Rishi Sunak used Mr Galloway and Mr Ali to accuse Keir Starmer of making “antisemites” Labour candidates at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The prime minister said voters in the Greater Manchester town would have the choice of “three former Labour candidates, two of which are antisemites”.

“We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates,” he said.

Mr Galloway and Mr Ali deny being antisemitic.

Simon Danczuk, an ex-Labour MP for Rochdale who is standing for the right-wing challenger party, has accused Mr Galloway’s campaign of “whipping people into a frenzy”.

Other candidates are Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats), Paul Ellison (Conservatives), Michael Howarth (Independent), William Howarth (Independent), Ravin Rodent Subortna (Official Monster Raving Loony Party) and David Tully (Independent).