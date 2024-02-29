Rochdale by-election - live: Voters go to polls in contest overshadowed by war in Gaza
Vote takes place in Greater Manchester town following the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd
George Galloway is confident of becoming the next MP for Rochdale as voters go to the polls in the town’s by-election.
The Workers Party of Britain candidate, who was expelled from the Labour Party in 2003, is the bookies’ favourite, following the implosion of Labour’s campaign.
Labour withdrew its support from its candidate, Azhar Ali, over his suggestion Israel was complicit in the massacre of its own people on 7 October. The party no longer has a candidate.
Rishi Sunak used Mr Galloway and Mr Ali to accuse Keir Starmer of making “antisemites” Labour candidates at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.
The prime minister said voters in the Greater Manchester town would have the choice of “three former Labour candidates, two of which are antisemites”.
“We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates,” he said.
Mr Galloway and Mr Ali deny being antisemitic.
Simon Danczuk, an ex-Labour MP for Rochdale who is standing for the right-wing challenger party, has accused Mr Galloway’s campaign of “whipping people into a frenzy”.
Other candidates are Iain Donaldson (Liberal Democrats), Paul Ellison (Conservatives), Michael Howarth (Independent), William Howarth (Independent), Ravin Rodent Subortna (Official Monster Raving Loony Party) and David Tully (Independent).
Polls open in Rochdale by-election
Polls have opened in the Rochdale by-election, which has been dominated by the war in Gaza.
The contest was triggered by the death of former Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd, who passed away following a cancer diagnosis.
Below is a full list of all the candidates standing for election in the Greater Manchester seat:
Key timings in the Rochdale by-election
Voters go to the polls tomorrow in a by-election called after the death of Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd.
Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm, with the result expected early on Friday morning.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day and into Friday morning.
Rochdale by-election: Chaotic contest overshadowed by antisemitism row and Gaza war leaves voters frustrated
Once a Labour safe-seat, Rochdale is facing a chaotic byelection this week where the party isn’t represented at all, writes Zoe Grunewald.
Read the full report here:
Rochdale voters frustrated as by-election overshadowed by antisemitism row and Gaza
Once a Labour safe-seat, Rochdale is facing a chaotic byelection this week where the party isn’t represented at all, writes Zoe Grunewald
Reform candidate blames George Galloway for ‘whipping up division’ in Rochdale after receiving death threat
Reform UK’s Rochdale by-election candidate has said George Galloway’s rival campaign is “whipping” people “into a frenzy” after he received a death threat on social media.
Simon Danczuk, an ex-Labour MP for Rochdale who is now standing for the right-wing challenger party, received a string of direct messages on social media and a video where an online troll appears to threaten to gun him down.
Full report:
Reform candidate blames George Galloway for ‘whipping up division’
Mr Danczuk has blamed George Galloway’s campaign for ‘whipping up division’ in Rochdale
