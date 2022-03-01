Britain has slapped sanctions on Belarus in response to the eastern European country’s support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, foreign secretary Liz Truss has announced.

The Foreign Office said the government was imposing its “first tranche” of sanctions against Belarusian military chiefs and organisations for assisting in Vladimir Putin’s aggression.

Four senior defence officials working for Alexander Lukashenko’s government and two Belarusian military enterprises have been sanctioned with immediate effect under the UK’s sanctions regime.

“The Lukashenko regime actively aids and abets Russia’s illegal invasion and will be made to feel the economic consequences for its support for Putin,” said Ms Truss.

The foreign secretary said: “We are inflicting economic pain on Putin and those closest to him. We will not rest until Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is restored.

She added: “There will be nowhere to hide. Nothing – and no one – is off the table.”

Belarusian state enterprises JSC 558 Aircraft Repair Plant and JSC Integral, a military semi-conductor manufacturer, have been sanctioned, the Foreign Office announced on Tuesday evening.

The four individuals hit be sanctions includes chief of the general staff Major General Victor Gulevich. The Foreign Office claims he has directed joint military exercises with Russia, and consented to the deployment of Russian troops along the border of Belarus with Ukraine.

The other sanctioned individuals are Major General Andrei Burdyko, the deputy minister of defence for logistics, Major General Sergei Simonenko, the deputy minister of defence for armament, and deputy minister of defence Major General Andrey Zhuk.

The move means the named individuals will not be able to travel to the UK and any British-based assets will be frozen.

More follows...