Rwanda bill: Rishi Sunak to hold press conference today as government faces vote showdown
Prime minister Rishi Sunak is set to hold a Downing Street news conference ahead of the Rwanda bill returning to parliament later today.
Mr Sunak will discuss the Rwanda bill from 10am on Monday after he vowed both Houses would sit late into the night to pass the legislation.
Peers have repeatedly blocked the legislation with a series of amendments, stretching debate on the “emergency legislation” over more than four months and delaying flights taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.
The Bill is intended to overcome the objections of the Supreme Court by forcing judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country for asylum seekers and allowing ministers to ignore emergency injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.
Speaking on Friday, Rishi Sunak said his patience with those blocking the Bill had “run thin”, adding: “No more prevarication, no more delay. We will sit there and vote until it’s done.”
MPs are expected to vote to overturn those changes before sending the Bill back to the House of Lords, where some peers may attempt to insist on their amendments again.
The government has vowed to keep parliament sitting late into the night if necessary to pass the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) bill, which it sees as vital to the Prime Minister’s pledge to “stop the boats”.
The Rwanda bill explained: What is the controversial policy and what happens next?
Ministers have designed legislation to get round legal objections and say flights could take off within weeks – but a potential stumbling block remains
