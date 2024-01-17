Rwanda bill – latest: Tory deputy chairs Lee Anderson and Brendan Clark-Smith quit to back rebel amendments
Prime Minister faces mounting rebellion over flagship immigration policy as it returns to Commons
Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have both resigned as Tory Deputy Chairmen so they can rebel against Rishi Sunak on his flagship Rwanda immigration plan.
The pair said in a joint resignation letter that “whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations from our rules”.
They said it was “important in terms of credibility that we are consistent” on arguing that safeguards must be put in place to ensure the Government’s flagship asylum policy is legally watertight.
Jane Stevenson, Kemi Badenoch’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, also voted against the party whip and resigned promptly.
With 60 Tories voting against the government he scope of the rebellion would be more than enough to sink the Bill and overturn the Government’s working majority of 54 if it were repeated at its final Commons hurdle which is expected later on Wednesday.
It comes as MPs voted 525 to 58, against Conservative former minister Robert Jenrick’s amendment, which was aimed at severely limiting individual asylum seekers’ ability to appeal against being put on a flight to Rwanda.
Labour said the Tory resignations show that even senior members of the party believe “the Conservatives have failed” and accused Rishi Sunak of weakness.
Labour MP mocks Nadine Dorries' Cameron claim
Labour MP Chris Bryant is sceptical of Nadine Dorries’ theory that the Tories plan to replace Rishi Sunak with Lord Cameron after the Rwanda rebellion.
She had told Talk TV: “It’s no coincidence that David Cameron has suddenly been popped into the Lords.”
Rebels believe Sunak will win crunch vote- Sky source claims
A senior rebel told Sky News Beth Rigby that they still believed Rishi Sunak would win the crunch Rwanda vote later today despite their uprising. They told her: “The question is what does it profit a Prime Minister to gain a Bill but, once and for all, lose the public’s trust on the boats and migration?”
Former prime minister Liz Truss, former ministers Suella Braverman and Sir Simon Clarke and former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith were also among those to back the amendments.
Lee Anderson ‘didn’t believe in Rwanda bill'
Speaking after his resignation as Tory deputy chair, Lee Anderson told GB News: “I don’t think I could carry on in my role when I fundamentally disagree with the Bill. I can’t be in a position to vote for something I don’t believe in.”
He said he believed the Bill “could work” and insisted the Prime Minister still had “100%” of his support.
Some 68 MPs, including 60 Tories, voted in favour of changes to the Safety of Rwanda Bill put forward by Conservative backbencher Sir Bill, which seek to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to block a person being removed to Rwanda.
Who are the ‘five families’ of the Tory party in Westminster?
Squabbling over the Rwanda bill has once again highlighted the remarkable number of factions within the parliamentary Conservative Party. Some in Westminster refer to the major groups as the “five families” of the party, though the number of sub-groups has mushroomed, particularly on the hard right. The most high profile in recent years has been the European Research Group, chaired by Mark Francois, which made menacing demands of Rishi Sunak about his proposed legislation, albeit they were pretty much ignored. All have one thing in common: a taste for plotting and intrigue amounting to addiction.
If the Conservatives go into opposition, these disputatious parties-within-a-party will become even more fractious; they are both symptom and cause of the splits that have so disfigured the Conservatives. Tory groups used to be dining clubs of like-minded chums (such as the “Blue Chips” in the 1980s – John Major and Chris Patten) or earnest researchers, such as the Bow Group or the Centre for Policy Studies. Nowadays, the politics are much more raw.
Here is a partial field guide to the different species of Tory MP...
Priti Patel backs Rwanda scheme in editorial
Priti Patel has issued a plea for Conservatives to stick together ahead of a crunch vote on Rwanda policy.
The former home secretary bemoaned the fact the European Court of Human Rights could issue a last-ditch Rule 39 injunction blocking a plane to Rwanda from taking off on 14 June 2022.
She wrote: “Eighteen months since we were forced to leave the plane on the runway, we must now come together as a party to pass this Bill. But we must have the reassurance that all potential roadblocks are removed, including the civil service blob.
“Our partnership with Rwanda may be a tough and innovative approach, but it will work. As a former Home Secretary, I am convinced that it is the only way to ensure that people know that if they come here illegally, they will not be able to stay.”
Tory rebel ‘impressed with number’ voting against
Tory rebel Sir John Hayes said about the rebellion: “The numbers speak for themselves. It was a really impressive number.”
He added: “I think we got a very significant proportion of the backbenchers.”
Asked if he would vote against the Government, he said: “We’ve got another day’s debate tomorrow, haven’t we – so let’s listen to that debate and deal with things as they occur rather than before they occur.”
Some 68 MPs, including 60 Tories, voted in favour of changes to the Safety of Rwanda Bill put forward by Conservative backbencher Sir Bill, which seek to ensure UK and international law cannot be used to block a person being removed to Rwanda.
Shadow home secretary called the night’s events ‘total Tory chaos’
Yvette Cooper called the rebellion over Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill which saw three resignations and 60 vote against the Government “total Tory chaos”.
She said it showed how the prime minister is “so weak he’s lost control of [the] asylum system, border security and the whole Tory party.”
Miriam Cates announced intention to vote against Rwanda bill 'if not toughened up’
Miriam Cates, co-chair of the New Conservatives, told Sky News that the Rwanda bill has too many loopholes.
She said: “There’s clearly strong feeling among a number of people in this party who want the bill toughened up.
“Let’s remember why we want this toughened up – it’s just because we want it to work.
“The prime minister has said that he will stop the boats, that he will do whatever it takes.
“We very much hope that the prime minister will see the strength of feeling and accept our amendments, or put forward his own equivalent ones.”
Asked if she will vote against the bill if it is not toughened up, Ms Cates says: “I’m prepared to, but I can only speak for myself.”
Big name Tories join 60-strong rebellion
Senior Tory MPs were among 60 to rebel against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan, backing amendments that sought to toughen up the bill.
These include former prime minister Liz Truss, sacked home secretary Suella Braverman, Jacob Rees-Mog, former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Robert Jenrick.
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said the rebellion has not damaged Rishi Sunak’s position as leader
Asked what the size of the rebellion says about Rishi Sunak’s leadership, Sir Jacob said the party is a “democracy” and “coalition of views”, adding: “All party leaders have to deal with that in their own way and Rishi Sunak does that in a courteous and intelligent way.”
Asked if the rebellion has damaged the Prime Minister’s position as leader, Sir Jacob said: “Not this particular discussion, no.”
The Conservative former cabinet minister said he has not yet made up his mind on how he would vote on the Bill’s third reading, saying: “I think amendments and the Bill itself are different questions because there are good bits of the Bill and it’s a Bill that could be improved with amendments.
“That doesn’t mean that the rest of the Bill is fundamentally bad.”
