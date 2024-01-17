✕ Close Tory rebel Robert Jenrick ‘prepared’ to vote against Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda bill

Lee Anderson and Brendan Clarke-Smith have both resigned as Tory Deputy Chairmen so they can rebel against Rishi Sunak on his flagship Rwanda immigration plan.

The pair said in a joint resignation letter that “whilst our main wish is to strengthen the legislation, this means that in order to vote for amendments we will therefore need to offer you our resignations from our rules”.

They said it was “important in terms of credibility that we are consistent” on arguing that safeguards must be put in place to ensure the Government’s flagship asylum policy is legally watertight.

Jane Stevenson, Kemi Badenoch’s Parliamentary Private Secretary, also voted against the party whip and resigned promptly.

With 60 Tories voting against the government he scope of the rebellion would be more than enough to sink the Bill and overturn the Government’s working majority of 54 if it were repeated at its final Commons hurdle which is expected later on Wednesday.

It comes as MPs voted 525 to 58, against Conservative former minister Robert Jenrick’s amendment, which was aimed at severely limiting individual asylum seekers’ ability to appeal against being put on a flight to Rwanda.

Labour said the Tory resignations show that even senior members of the party believe “the Conservatives have failed” and accused Rishi Sunak of weakness.