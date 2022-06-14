Demonstrators protest outside the Home Office in London against plans to send migrants to Rwanda (PA Wire)

The foreign secretary has insisted the government’s policy to fly asylum seekers to Rwanda is “completely moral” after the Church of England’s senior bishops condemned the plan.

Liz Truss told reporters this morning that “our policy is completely legal, it’s completely moral”. The Church of England had said the plan “should shame us as a nation”.

The comments came after a last-ditch legal effort to block the first flight to Rwanda was rejected yesterday by the Court of Appeal.

Judges upheld a high court ruling last week which found that the removals could go ahead.

The border force workers union PCS, and two charities — Care4Calais and Detention Action — had appealed the decision.

Care4Calais said last night that only seven people were approved for removal on Tuesday’s flight after successful individual challenges in recent days.

Meanwhile, Home Office sources revealed to the Guardian that there was a risk that the first deportation flight to Rwanda carrying asylum seekers could be cancelled.

Three more people, who are due to be on today’s flight, are expected to challenge the decision in the courts.