13 schools with crumbling concrete Raac had repair work scrapped by Tories

At least 13 of the schools found to have crumbling concrete had funding to rebuild pulled by the Conservative government back in 2010, it has emerged.

Rishi Sunak is under huge pressure to declare what he knew about the crisis in schools when he faces Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs for the first time in seven weeks.

Concerns over reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) – a weak material which has been compared to an “Aero bar” – have caused more than 100 schools in England to partially or fully shut.

Mr Sunak has become embroiled in the row after one of his ministers admitted that the PM approved for 50 schools to be rebuilt a year when he was chancellor – rejecting an application for 200 a year.

Now, a BBC investigation has found that 13 schools with Raac saw planned rebuilding work scrapped by David Cameron’s government in 2010.

The Association of School and College Leaders said underinvestment in repairs amounted to a “national scandal”, while the National Education Union described it as “calculated neglect”.

The previous Labour government’s £55bn scheme – the Building Schools for the Future (BSF) – was aimed at rebuilding or refurbishing every secondary school in England.

The Tory-led coalition government scrapped plans to rebuild 700 schools over cost concerns, before launching its own school building scheme in 2014.

Then education secretary Michael Gove said Labour’s BSF had seen “massive overspends, tragic delays [and] botched construction projects”.

Michael Gove and David Cameron (Getty Images)

The BBC identified 13 schools from the 2010 list due for rebuilding – including in Essex, London, County Durham, the West Midlands and Bradford – which have been closed after last week’s move to shut buildings with dangerous levels of Raac.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary for the NEA, said the Raac problem could have been addressed by now if BSF “had been allowed to continue”, adding: “It has in my opinion been calculated neglect.”

Fellow union leader Geoff Barton, of the ASCL, said the latest figures showed that “these 13 schools would not now be facing the huge disruption caused by the Raac crisis if the government had not pulled the plug on the building schools for the future programme”.

Cabinet minister Grant Shapps defended the Tory-led coalition government’s decision to scrap the BSF programme – pointing out other funding puts have replaced the scheme. “Many of those schools have had other remedial work or building work done in the meantime,” he told Times Radio.

Rishi Sunak is likely to face questions about the schools concrete crisis at PMQs (PA Wire)

Labour has said it will look to use an arcane parliamentary mechanism to discover what Mr Sunak knew about the crisis during his tenure in the Treasury – eyeing submissions of evidence sent by the DfE to No 10 and the Treasury relating to advice on the construction trouble.

As part of the move, it will also push to see all related correspondence ahead of the 2020 and 2021 spending reviews and the 2022 spring and autumn statements to show what advice Mr Sunak was given as chancellor about the need to replace Raac.

It emerged on Tuesday that only four schools have been refurbished under the government’s main rebuilding programme since 2021, despite Mr Sunak’s promise it would cover 50 a year.

But No 10 insisted that the four schools were the only ones completed under that “specific programme” and other work had been done under other schemes.

The DfE said £1.1 billion had gone this year into the School Condition Allocations for councils to invest in maintaining and improving the condition of their schools, while a further £450m went to the Condition Improvement Fund for urgent repairs and maintenance of stand-alone academy trusts and sixth-form colleges.

As NHS England urged health bosses to carry out an urgent review of Raac in hospitals, The Independent understands the government is sounding out care home providers about potential concerns across their estates.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan under huge pressure (AP)

Elsewhere, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson said under fire education secretary Gillian Keegan has “serious questions to answer” after it emerged a company the senior Tory’s husband has links to was handed a £1m IT contract from a fund earmarked for rebuilding schools.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, which broke the news about the contract, Michael Keegan states on his LinkedIn social media page that he is a non-executive director at technology firm Centerprise.

The company was one of six suppliers awarded contracts earlier this year to replace server infrastructure, with the money coming from the DfE’s school rebuilding programme fund. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Mr and Mrs Keegan.

A DfE spokesperson said: “Ministers had no involvement in the procurement process for these contracts, which were awarded in line with existing government commercial procedures.”

On rebuilding work, a DfE spokesperson said: “We committed to rebuilding 500 schools over the next decade as part of the Schools Rebuilding Programme and we are on track to deliver that.

They added: “That is on top of 520 schools already delivered since 2015 under the Priority Schools Building Programme. The School Rebuilding Programme is in its initial stages of delivery and there will be an increase in the number of projects beginning construction in the next year.”