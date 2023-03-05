Rishi Sunak vow to ‘stop small boats’ doomed to fail, claim senior Conservatives

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rishi Sunak’s latest pledge to stop illegal Channel migrants before the next election could backfire on him, according to senior Conservatives.

The prime minister is expected to unveil new legislation on Tuesday designed to stop asylum seekers using human rights laws to avoid deportation.

But senior Tories have told The Independent they fear he will be forced to break his promise to “stop the boats” before the general election expected to take place in late 2024.

They say a political wrangle over the new laws will mean they will be held up in parliament and do not reach the statute book in time to take effect before Polling Day.

An ex-Tory minister told this newspaper Mr Sunak had “over promised” on the issue, while fellow Tories raised fears about the big push getting bogged down in the courts.

The former minister told The Independent: “They’ve over-promised and now they’ve realised the clock is ticking,” the MP added. “Every week people are standing up at PMQs saying ‘Where is the legislation’?”

Cabinet minister Chris Heaton-Harris confirmed on Sunday that asylum seekers who arrive in small boats will be banned from making asylum claims. “The legislation is very black and white,” he told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday.

Under the proposals, those coming to the UK through an unsanctioned route will be detained for up to 28 days before efforts are made to deport them to their home country or Rwanda, according to reports.

One former cabinet minister raised concern that Mr Sunak may not be able to bring the numbers down, adding: “A lot of people are placing hope in the fact that the Northern Ireland protocol means the French will help,” they told The Independent.

“But he has got to try, that is the political reality. People need to see those numbers come down – and before the next election,” they added.

Another senior Tory figure told The Independent many moderates in the party were supportive of banning asylum claims for people arriving in small boats, but added: “It’s a real challenge to get it legally watertight, and there are logistical problems if you need to detain more people.”

The MP added: “But you hope it can stem so many people coming here, we need to try something.”

Mr Sunak said the new powers would help fulfil his pledge to “stop the boats once and for all”, telling the Mail On Sunday: “Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not to be able to stay.”

Rishi Sunak under pressue to fulfil his promise to 'stop the boats'

Meanwhile, internal Home Office estimates predict another rise in small boat crossings this year, following successive annual records as previous attempted “deterrents” failed.

Almost 3,000 people have crossed the Channel so far this year, more than double the 1,400 seen by the same point in 2022, which was itself a record year.

The government has not yet fully implemented last year’s Nationality and Borders Act, which has so far failed to achieve its aim of making small boat migrants “inadmissible” for asylum.

With the Rwanda scheme still stalled amid ongoing legal challenges and an EU-wide returns deal not replaced since Brexit, there are few countries to send asylum seekers to even if the UK refuses to consider their claims.

The government has not provided details of how people will be prevented from claiming asylum without the UK breaking the UN Refugee Convention.

Home Office figures show that Afghans are now the largest group of small boat migrants, having overtaken Albanians in the autumn. Although 98 per cent of Afghan asylum applications are granted, ministers have not ruled out sending them to Rwanda.

Those arriving on small boats will be banned from asylum claims

A source close to ex-home secretary Priti Patel told the Mail on Sunday that the plan was merely “window dressing” which would get stuck in legal action. “It’s incredible that, having hyped up what they will do, they’ve not come up with anything remotely new, nor a game-changer.”

Experts, opposition MPs and charities have forecast that small boat crossings will continue to rise unless the government expands alternative routes.

Stephen Kinnock, the shadow immigration minister, told The Independent: “For all the prime minister’s rhetoric, small boat crossings have sky-rocketed to double what they were at this point last year.

“This is the inevitable consequence of pathetic headline-chasing and government by gimmick, in place of serious solutions and hard work.”

(Data: Home Office)

The Refugee Council said rising Channel crossings was a “direct consequence of safe routes being so limited and ineffective”. Chief executive Enver Solomon added: “The government’s efforts to deter desperate people from crossing the Channel will continue to fail, simply because they’re doing nothing to address the reasons people come.”

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants said the planned new law would “do nothing to prevent perilous crossings or save lives”. Policy and advocacy manager Caitlin Boswell accused the government of “ignoring the evidence and manufacturing a crisis”.

The Care4Calais charity said that small boat crossings would “continue to increase because our government's anti-refugee rhetoric is no alternative for workable solutions”.

Mr Heaton-Harris suggested on Sunday that the government may look at opening more “safe and legal routes” for asylum seekers.

Referring to recent protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers, the minister said “lots of people are triggered in all sorts of ways by this level of illegal immigration into our country”.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are taking immediate action to tackle the rise in dangerous and illegal crossings, by speeding up returns and stepping up enforcement and we will bring forward new laws to restore fairness to our system and break the business model of the people smugglers who profit from putting lives at risk.”