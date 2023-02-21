Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The favourite to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader has been engulfed by controversy after saying she would have voted against gay marriage.

Kate Forbes, a devout Christian, said she would have opposed it as “a matter of conscience” if she had been an MSP when it became law in Scotland in 2014.

But the comments by Scottish finance minister Ms Forbes looked to have destroyed her leadership campaign before it had got off the ground.

Some prominent SNP supporters said they were withdrawing support from her. Former Lib Dem MP leader Tim Farron’s political career never recovered from him saying gay sex was “not a sin”.

He made the statement in the 2017 election after coming under pressure over his own stance on homosexuality, which he said reflected his Christian beliefs.

Insisting her campaign could survive the backlash, Ms Forbes appeared to confirm on BBC Radio 4’s Today that if another vote on same sex marriage was held today she would vote against it as a “matter of conscience”.

Ms Forbes told the programme that if people of faith were “barred” from high office “then we’re moving into very dangerous days in Scotland, considering some of the positions I’ve outlined are common across all major faiths – including Islam, Christianity and Judaism”.

The finance secretary – one of the two leadership frontrunners to succed Ms Sturgeon – said she would not have backed historic legislation passed in 2014, but would have “respected and defended the democratic choice that was made”.

“I think for me, Angela Merkel is the example I would follow, I would have voted, as a matter of conscience, along the lines of mainstream teaching in most major religions that marriage is between a man and a woman,” she told The Scotsman.

Forbes backer Gillian Martin, Aberdeenshire East MSP, said she could no longer support her campaign. “I have red lines. And this is one.” Also withdrawing support, SNP children’s minister Clare Haughey added: “I am unequivocal on this issue.”

Leadership rival Humza Yousaf, the Scottish health secretary, distanced himself from Ms Forbes’ position – saying he backed same-sex marriage and would “always fight for the equal rights of others”.

He also said he would not legislate on the basis of his faith. Speaking on LBC, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m a supporter of equal marriage ... I’m a Muslim. I’m somebody who’s proud of my faith. But what I don’t do is, I don’t use my faith as a basis of legislation.”

Health secretary Humza Yousaf launches his campaign (PA Wire)

A senior member of Ms Forbes campaign told The Scotsman she had already “f*****” her leadership bid after saying she would have voted against gay marriage.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson tweeted: “I’m pretty sure that, with this, Kate Forbes has just set fire to her leadership campaign on the very same day as she launched it.”

Ms Forbes said on Tuesday that her campaign is “absolutely not over” despite a backlash on her equal marriage views. Asked if her leadership bid was doomed on BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme, she replied: “Absolutely not.”

Ms Forbes later said she regrets the “hurt” her comments on equal marriage had caused. She told Times Radio: “I regret enormously the pain or hurt that has been caused because that was neither my intention, and I would seek forgiveness if that is how it’s come across.”

It was an issue which led to the downfall of Mr Farron as Liberal Democrat leader. The Christian was eventually pushed into saying he did not believe “that gay sex is a sin”, but later resigned – saying “remaining faithful to Christ” was incompatible with leading the party.

Finance secretary Kate Forbes with Nicola Sturgeon (PA)

Ms Forbes’ public views on equal marriage come after she said she would not have voted for Mr Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill in its current form.

As she was on maternity leave, she did not participate in the final vote before the new year. But she was one of 15 SNP politicians who publicly called on her party to delay the proposals which make it easier for transgender people to self-identify as their chosen gender.

“My concerns about self-ID have been well documented and I would have continued to have those concerns about self-ID … I think I would have struggled to support that self-ID element of the Gender Recognition Act,” she said.

Ash Regan is also running to be leader, making clear that ditching the gender self-ID reforms and an aggressive push for a second Scottish independence referendum will be at the top of her campaign agenda.

Scotland’s constitution secretary Angus Robertson made the surprise announcement on Monday that he will not stand to succeed Ms Sturgeon as SNP leader, citing family commitments.