Senior SNP figures fear Nicola Sturgeon will be the next to be arrested in a probe of the party’s finances.

Her successor as party leader and Scottish first minister, Humza Yousaf, is expected to face questions today in Holyrood after he was yesterday thrust into role of overseeing the SNP’s accounts.

The new leader is also under pressure from his MSPs to take “decisive and quick action” to avoid disaster at the next election, as the party hobbles through a Police Scotland investigation into how £660,000 of SNP donations earmarked for independence campaigning was spent, following allegations of fraud.

Treasurer Colin Beattie quit on Wednesday after police leading the investigation detained him for questioning. He said in a statement he believed it was the “right decision to avoid further distraction”.

One senior SNP figure told The Independent it was likely that Ms Sturgeon would also be arrested, given that she is one of the three names believed to be on party accounts.