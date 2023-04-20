SNP – latest news: Fears Sturgeon could be arrested next after party treasurer quits
Former leader has her name on accounts police are investigating, says senior party figure
Senior SNP figures fear Nicola Sturgeon will be the next to be arrested in a probe of the party’s finances.
Her successor as party leader and Scottish first minister, Humza Yousaf, is expected to face questions today in Holyrood after he was yesterday thrust into role of overseeing the SNP’s accounts.
The new leader is also under pressure from his MSPs to take “decisive and quick action” to avoid disaster at the next election, as the party hobbles through a Police Scotland investigation into how £660,000 of SNP donations earmarked for independence campaigning was spent, following allegations of fraud.
Treasurer Colin Beattie quit on Wednesday after police leading the investigation detained him for questioning. He said in a statement he believed it was the “right decision to avoid further distraction”.
One senior SNP figure told The Independent it was likely that Ms Sturgeon would also be arrested, given that she is one of the three names believed to be on party accounts.
Sturgeon likely next to be arrested, say SNP sources
Senior members of the SNP fear that former leader Nicola Sturgeon could be the next figure to be arrested in the Police Scotland investigation into the party’s finances.
The SNP has been rocked by the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell and current treasurer Colin Beattie, both of whom were later released without charge pending further enquiries.
One senior SNP figure told The Independent it was likely that Ms Sturgeon would also be arrested, given that she is one of the three names believed to be on party accounts.
The leader of the SNP, Humza Yousaf, who was recently elected to replace Ms Sturgeon, is facing calls to suspend the former leader’s membership of the party along with that of her husband and Mr Beattie.
A SNP politician told The Times: “Nicola must be next to be interviewed, it’s inevitable,” with another saying: “It’s obvious there’s a list and Nicola’s name is on it.”
A third told the newspaper: “They’ve interviewed witnesses, and now they are onto suspects. It was the small fry, and now it’s the big people – it’s the way the police work.”
