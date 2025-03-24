Spring statement latest: Starmer warns of cuts ‘across the board’ with ‘50,000 civil service jobs up for axe’
Sir Keir Starmer questioned why the government shouldn’t aim to be more efficient
Sir Keir Starmer has warned the government are looking to make savings “across the board” ahead of the spring statement on Wednesday.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, the Prime Minister asked “can we take some money out of government” as he reflected on where they might save money.
Sir Keir’s question comes as The Times reported that the cuts are likely to reduce the civil service size by up to 50,000 jobs — five times more than previously raised by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
The Prime Minister defended the suggested cuts by saying: “I think we’re essentially asking businesses across the country to be more efficient, to look at AI and tech in the way that they do their business. I want the same challenge in Government, which is, why shouldn’t we be more efficient?”
Ms Reeves’ cut to civil service jobs has provoked criticism from Unions, as Fran Heathcote, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services union, said the impact would disadvantage the public.
She said: “The impact of making cuts will not only disadvantage our members but the public we serve and the services they rely on.”
50,000 civil service jobs look to be cut - report
While Chancellor Rachel Reeves has mooted that 10,000 civil service jobs could be cut, The Times has reported that the cuts are likely to reduce the size of the civil service by up to 50,000 jobs.
This would cut the size of the civil service to levels last seen before the pandemic.
Record number of migrants cross English Channel in first three months of year
The number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel has set a new record for the first three months of the year.
There have been 5,847 arrivals so far in 2025, including 335 on Sunday, according to provisional Home Office figures.
This is higher than the 5,435 migrants who arrived across January, February and March in 2024, which was then a record for the first quarter of a calendar year.
It is also well above the 3,793 arrivals in the first three months of 2023 and the 4,548 in the equivalent period in 2022.
This comes as Sir Keir Starmer announced new, anti-terrorism style powers, to deal with small boats.
Education Secretary proposes cutting universal free school meals for infants
Education minister Bridget Phillipson has suggested cutting school spending by £500 million.
This includes ending universal free school meals for infants, axing dancing, music and PE schemes, and free period products, according to a report from The Times.
How many people work in the civil service?
The UK Civil Service workforce is the largest it has been in nearly two decades, as Rachel Reeves suggests axing the workforce by 10,000 and The Times suggest it could be cut by 50,000.
As of December 2024, there were a total 548,000 employed in the Civil Service according to the Office for National Statistics.
Of the 548,000, nearly 441,400 are full-time roles and the remainder are part-time positions.
The last time the quarterly headcount was this high was September 2006, when it stood at 549,000.
The hard choices experts expect Reeves to make in the Spring Statement
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will speak on Wednesday to give the Spring Statement - with a mix of problematic themes and possibilities to cover as the UK attempts to promote economic growth but also battles with soaring borrowing.
Pledging no more tax raises only leaves a few options for Ms Reeves. Those are primarily around reallocating funds or cutting even more spending - and it’s the latter which appears to be most likely to happen following big tax hikes as recently as October.
Karl Matchett reports:
The Independent View: A bonfire of civil servants – not
Minister 'too busy' to go to concerts after Rachel Reeves accepts Sabrina Carpenter free tickets
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said she was “too busy” to go to concerts after Chancellor Rachel Reeves has faced criticism for accepting free tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter live.
She told Times Radio: “I haven’t taken any tickets, to be honest, since I was elected back in (July) as a new Member of Parliament, and going straight into the Ministry of Justice and then coming straight into the Department for Transport.
“I actually, sadly, haven’t been to see any concerts at all over the last nine months, partly because I’ve been very, very busy.
“As a Member of Parliament, I have never accepted tickets to any concerts or anything like that.”
When pressed on the issue, she said she has not been to concerts because she has “a very busy diary and I’ve got to prioritise my time”.
She added: “When I’ve got time off, actually, spending some time with my family and my husband is actually a more attractive option to me, if I’m honest.”
Reeves must scrap ‘bonkers’ pledge on pension triple lock
Rachel Reeves has been urged by one of her former advisers to abandon Labour’s commitment to the state pension triple lock, warning that the pledge is “bonkers” and risks hobbling the government’s ability to manage the economy.
Jim O’Neill, a former Treasury minister who quit the Conservatives and later advised Ms Reeves, warned the chancellor had “hemmed herself in” with unsustainable manifesto commitments ahead of Wednesday’s spring statement.
His comments come as senior economists and Labour figures warn that the government has “boxed itself in” with pledges not to raise major taxes or break the triple lock – which guarantees the state pension will rise by 2.5 per cent, average earnings, or inflation, whichever is highest.
David Maddox, Archie Mitchell and Kate Devlin report:
Rachel Reeves ‘confident’ the UK can avoid Donald Trump’s tariffs
Rachel Reeves has said she has “confidence” the UK can escape Donald Trump’s trade tariffs - due to be imposed within days.
The chancellor did not rule out changing or ditching a tax on tech companies in a bid to duck the extra charges on goods entering the US, which experts have warned could shrink the already faltering UK economy.
Ms Reeves told Sky News she had “confidence in our negotiators” working to try to secure a carve out for the UK.
