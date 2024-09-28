✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to apologise to pensioners over winter fuel payment cuts

Boris Johnson has described his 56th birthday celebration at Downing Street as the “feeblest event in the history of human festivity”, and shared his surprise at the furore caused by the Partygate scandal.

He denied seeing or eating any cake at an event on 19 June 2020, and said it “never occurred” to him or then-chancellor Rishi Sunak that the gathering was “in some way against the rules”.

The former prime minister also claimed he considered sending the British Army on a daring raid to snatch Covid-19 vaccines from an EU warehouse, although he rejected the idea, saying: “The whole thing was nuts.”

He demanded of senior military leaders whether he could launch a mission to a warehouse where the EU had stowed five million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with global supplies dwindling in the height of lockdown.

Mr Johnson’s book, Unleashed, is being serialised in theDaily Mailand as well as defending his actions during “Partygate” and writing about his experiences in hospital with Covid, he discusses his wranglings with the EU after his post-Brexit deal was put in place.