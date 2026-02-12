Starmer latest: UK’s top civil servant Chris Wormald to stand down in another change at No 10
The Prime Minister said he was ‘grateful’ for Sir Chris’s ‘long and distinguished career of public service’
Sir Chris Wormald has stepped down as as the UK’s top civil servant and head of the civil service “by mutual agreement”, the Cabinet Office has announced.
It comes as Keir Starmer seeks to reset his Downing Street operation after controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.
In a statement, departing cabinet secretary Sir Chris said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as a civil servant for the past 35 years, and a particular distinction to lead the service as Cabinet Secretary.
“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to the extraordinary civil servants, public servants, ministers, and advisers I have worked with.
“Our country is fortunate to have such dedicated individuals devoted to public service, and I wish them every success for the future.”
The Prime Minister said he was “grateful” for Sir Chris’s “long and distinguished career of public service” and his “support” as Cabinet Secretary.
Cabinet Secretary responsibilities to be shared between three people in interim
Dame Antonia Romeo, who is widely tipped to be in line for Sir Chris Wormald’s former job, Catherine Little and James Bowler will share the responsibilities of Cabinet Secretary for an interim period.
The permanent secretary at the Home Office, permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office, and permanent secretary at the Treasury would take over the duties following the departure of Sir Chris on Thursday.
The Prime Minister will appoint a new Cabinet Secretary “shortly” and the appointment process will be agreed by the First Civil Service Commissioner, the Cabinet Office said.
Analysis: Wormald sacking is another sign of a government in chaos
David Maddox, political editor, reports:
It is only a little over a year since Sir Keir Starmer appointed Sir Christopher Wormald to the most senior position in Whitehall as cabinet secretary to run the civil service. And yet just 13 months later he is giving the 57-year-old mandarin his marching orders dressed up as “leaving by mutual agreement”.
This latest departure from Downing Street is yet another sign of a Labour government in complete chaos led by a man - the prime minister Sir Keir Starmer - who seems incapable of choosing the right people for senior jobs.
As a result of Wormald going there is currently no cabinet secretary, chief of staff or director of communications in Downing Street. This is a government bereft of leadership.In fact in 19 months as prime minister Sir Keir has gone through two cabinet secretaries (he did not like the one he inherited Simon Case), two chiefs of staff (with the departures of Sue Gray and Morgan McSweeney) and four directors of communication.
Added to that his judgement over appointments is in question over picking Peter Mandelson as US ambassador despite knowing he had an ongoing relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
And also promoting his first director of communications Matthew Doyle to the Lords despite knowing he had campaigned for a now convicted paedophile after charges were brought.
The prime minister is not in the clear by any means from the threat of a Labour Party coup and if he is to somehow survive he needs to start making better senior appointments and end the chaos.
Badenoch accuses Starmer of throwing staff under the bus
Leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch has accused the Prime Minister of throwing staff under the bus as Sir Chris Wormold stands down from his role as Cabinet Secretary.
She said: “The Cabinet Secretary is the latest person Keir Starmer has thrown under the bus to save his own skin….”
Starmer says there was 'mutual decision' for Chris Wormald to stand down
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said he’s come to a mutual decision with Sir Chris Wormald that he would go.
Sir Chris was widely expected to be on his way out as the UK’s top civil servant as the Prime Minister seeks to reset his Downing Street operation after controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.
Sir Keir said: “I am very grateful to Sir Chris for his long and distinguished career of public service, spanning more than 35 years, and for the support that he has given me over the past year.
“I have agreed with him that he will step down as Cabinet Secretary today.
“I wish him the very best for the future.”
BREAKING: Chris Wormald to stand down
Sir Chris Wormald will stand down as the UK’s top civil servant and head of the Civil Service, the Cabinet Office has announced.
