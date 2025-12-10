Starmer responds to Trump attack on Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prime minister has ruled out rejoining a new EU-UK customs union, stressing it would not be “sensible” given the new deals with countries such as the U.S. and India on trade.

It comes after more than a dozen Labour MPs have backed a Liberal Democrat bill calling for the government to open talks and rethink the Brexit policy.

In response to a question from Sir Ed Davey, Starmer said that Labour promised in its manifesto not to join the Customs Union, but does want to make this relationship tighter.

Earlier, Rachel Reeves has said there were too many “damaging” and “inaccurate” leaks in the run-up to her November Budget, and insisted such unauthorised briefings must never happen again.

The chancellor told the Commons Treasury Committee: “I want to say on the record how frustrated I am and have been by these incidents and the volume of speculation and leaks, and that is why I am doing something about it, because we cannot allow this to happen again.

The Office for Budget Responsibility accidentally leaked Ms Reeves’s fiscal plans shortly before her Budget announcement to government, leading to the resignation of its chairman Richard Hughes.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir Starmer has called on European leaders to rehash how the major human rights treaty, the European Convention of Human Rights, is interpreted to help tackle illegal migration.