Sir Keir Starmer has called on European leaders to rehash how the major human rights treaty, the European Convention of Human Rights, is interpreted to help tackle illegal migration.
The prime minister and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen have made a joint call to other leaders to agree to a “modernisation” to prevent voters from turning to the “forces that seek to divide us”.
The right to family life, enshrined by article 8 of the agreement, is often used as grounds in legal cases to prevent removals, with the Home Office also stating it has seen a trend of article 3 rights, the prohibition of torture.
Sir Keir’s political opponents, the Conservatives and Reform UK, have both said they would leave the ECHR if in power.
It comes as European ministers, including deputy prime minister David Lammy, are due to meet in Strasbourg, France, on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, more than a dozen Labour MPs have backed a Liberal Democrat bill calling for the government to open talks on a new EU-UK customs union.
Supporters claimed a “historic victory” after the vote, which will increase pressure on Sir Keir to reconsider his Brexit policy.
Rights of protestors, migrant workers and disabled people being ‘failed’ by government, ECHR chief says
The government has been criticised for failing to “uphold basic rights” of protesters, migrant workers and disabled people.
Dr Mary-Ann Stephenson, the new chair of the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC), has written to ministers to urge them to “ensure rights are protected across the nation”.
Dr Stephenson, who took up her post at the beginning of December, highlighted areas where “key human rights” are not being guaranteed for certain groups.
Rights of protestors, migrant workers and the disabled ‘being failed by government’
French far-right leader would rewrite border policy to allow Britain to push back migrant dinghies
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella told the Daily Telegraph newspaper he would rewrite French border policy to allow British patrol boats to push back migrant dinghies into France’s waters, if he led the country.
The National Rally leader and French MEP is currently leading in opinion polls to win the first round of France’s next presidential elections, expected in 2027.
He said that he and Nigel Farage had met to discuss what the Frenchman described as preparations for governing. “We came to the conclusion that we must prepare our political movements to exercise power and that it is possible we will do so at the same time,” he said.
Amnesty International criticise plans to reform ECHR as a 'moral retreat'
Amnesty International UK hit out at UK plans to lead reforms of the ECHR, describing it as weakening protections.
Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK’s refugee and migrant rights programme director, said: “There is a dreadful irony in our Justice Secretary working with his counterparts to remove or reduce rights on the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. It shows how far we have drifted from the moral resolve of the last century, when our grandparents determined that the fact we are all born free and equal must be protected in law.
“Human rights were never meant to be optional or reserved for comfortable and secure times. They were designed to be a compass, our conscience, when the politics of fear and division try to steer us wrong. To weaken ECHR protections now, on a day meant to reaffirm dignity and protection for all, is not reform. It is moral retreat.”
Government does not want to introduce social media ban for children, Nandy says
Lisa Nandy said the Government does not want to introduce a social media ban for children like Australia’s because of concerns about “enforceability”.
Asked whether the measure would be a good idea, the Culture Secretary told Times Radio: “We don’t think so. We asked young people what they thought about it, and the overwhelming response was concerns about enforceability.
“Are we seriously saying that we’re going to start prosecuting young people for going on social media?
“There’s also a real concern particularly amongst girls that if people can’t see the problem with behaviour online, they won’t be able to see the problem with behaviour in the real world.
“What they really wanted was more education, more advice, and particularly someone who cared about them, who they could talk to, an adult who they could trust… to be able to navigate some of this.”
Council of Europe to discuss changes to ECHR migration rules
Talks on how to modernise the way the European Court of Human Rights tackle illegal migration cases are set to begin on Wednesday, with deputy prime minister David Lammy set to attend the Council of Europe summit in Strasbourg.
The British government has been working behind the scenes for international partners to revolutionise the way in which the ECHR approaches migrations cases, with critics stating it gets in the way of removing those who have travelled via people smuggling routes.
Nine members of the human rights body, led by Italy and Denmark, have already called earlier this year for reforms. While the UK did not sign the open letter, it is understood it has been lobbying behind the scenes.
It has been reported that member states hope to reach a political declaration by spring. If achieved, it would be one of the most important reforms to human rights law since the ECHR came into existence in 1953.
Taxpayers left with hefty bills from high UK borrowing costs
High government borrowing costs since Labour won the election have cost the taxpayer up to £7bn, according to a new report.
The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) found the UK had faced “uniquely high” borrowing costs compared with other advanced countries.
Yields on government bonds – also known as gilts – have risen steadily since Labour came into power in the summer of 2024.
'Nothing Muslim or Islamic about grooming gangs' says Mahmood
There was nothing Muslim or Islamic about grooming gang crimes, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said as she announced the next step in the inquiry into the gangs.
Ms Mahmood also said she feared community relations had been damaged by "the actions of those who looked the other way" during reports of group-based child sexual exploitation.
She announced that Baroness Anne Longfield would chair a three-year inquiry, with a budget of £65m, into grooming gangs.
"What is required now is a moment of reckoning," she said. "We must cast fresh light on this darkness."
Baroness Longfield has vowed to “not shy away from difficult truths”.
