New Labour cabinet arrive for first meeting as Starmer faces press conference - live

As Sir Keir Starmer leads the first full day of the new Labour government, newly appointment cabinet ministers are discussing the next steps in the first No 10 meeting.

Sir Keir made a raft of appointments on his first day at Downing Street including Rachel Reeves as Britain’s first female chancellor, Yvette Cooper as home secretary and David Lammy as foreign secretary, who called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The new health secretary, Wes Streeting, delivered on his promise to call junior doctors in England on “day one” of government in an effort negotiate strike action.

The party won one of the biggest parliamentary majorities in history, with 412 seats — a majority of 176, with one result still to come today.

After after the Conservatives were defeated with just 121 seats, the Tories are preparing to hold a leadership contest with Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel all tipped as potential contenders to replace Rishi Sunak.

But party favourtite Jeremy Hunt has ruled himself out of the race just after Ms Braverman denied there could be a leadership contest announcement today.