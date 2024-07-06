New Labour cabinet arrive for first meeting as Starmer faces press conference - live
Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves and David Lammy walked through the doors of Number 10 ahead of the first cabinet meeting
As Sir Keir Starmer leads the first full day of the new Labour government, newly appointment cabinet ministers are discussing the next steps in the first No 10 meeting.
Sir Keir made a raft of appointments on his first day at Downing Street including Rachel Reeves as Britain’s first female chancellor, Yvette Cooper as home secretary and David Lammy as foreign secretary, who called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
The new health secretary, Wes Streeting, delivered on his promise to call junior doctors in England on “day one” of government in an effort negotiate strike action.
The party won one of the biggest parliamentary majorities in history, with 412 seats — a majority of 176, with one result still to come today.
After after the Conservatives were defeated with just 121 seats, the Tories are preparing to hold a leadership contest with Suella Braverman, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel all tipped as potential contenders to replace Rishi Sunak.
But party favourtite Jeremy Hunt has ruled himself out of the race just after Ms Braverman denied there could be a leadership contest announcement today.
Pinned: Full list of cabinet appointments so far
- Angela Rayner - Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister
- Rachel Reeves - Chancellor of the Exchequer
- Lisa Nandy - Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport
- Liz Kendall - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions
- Louise Haigh - Secretary of State for Transport
- Steve Reed - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
- Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care
- Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education
- Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero
- Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice
- John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence
- Yvette Cooper - Secretary of State for the Home Department
- David Lammy - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs
- Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Jonathon Reynolds - Secretary of State for Business and Trade and president of the Board of Trade
- Sir Patrick Vallance - Minister of State for Science and a peer
- James Timpson OBE - Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation and a peer
- Lucy Powell - Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons
- Baroness Angela Smith of Basildon - Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords
- Jo Stevens - Secretary of State for Wales
- Hilary Benn - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland
- Ian Murray - Secretary of State for Scotland
Breaking: Lib Dems win final seat to be declared in Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
The Lib Dems have won in Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire, which is the final seat to be declared of the general election.
The constituency was left undeclared after an initial count on Thursday night and a recount on Friday was triggered.
A further recount then commenced with the SNP’s Drew Hendry locked in a close battle with Liberal Democrat candidate Angus MacDonald.
The Lib Dem candiate has now been elected giving the Lib Dems a historical number of 72 seats. We now have the official makeup of the House of Commons:
- Labour: 412
- Conservatives: 121
- Liberal Democrat: 72
- SNP: Nine
- Sinn Fein: Seven
- Independent: Six
- DUP: Five
- Reform UK: Five
- Green: Four
- Plaid Cymru: Four
- Social Democratic and Labour Party: Two
- Traditional Unionist Voice: One
- Alliance: One
- Ulster Unionist Party: One
- Speaker: One
Jeremy Hunt rules out leadership bid
The former chancellor has rueld himself out of ruling for the next leader of the Conservative party, Sky News reports.
Mr Hunt, who managed to hold onto his seat on election night, was among the favourites to replace Rishi Sunak.
The Godalming and Ash MP tried twice to become Tory leader before being knocked out of the leadership race in 2022. He backed Rishi Sunak over Ms Truss, and was later appointed Chancellor.
Starmer ushers in new era with ‘urgent mission’ to renew Britain
Sir Keir Starmer triumphantly entered Downing Street on Friday, signalling a new era in politics and promising to fix Britain’s problems “with respect and humility”.
The Labour leader returned his party to power after 14 years in the wilderness with one of the biggest majorities in history – 176 seats.
After meeting King Charles, he stood on the steps of No 10 and declared: “Our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service. Our work is urgent and we begin it today.”
Labour won 412 seats, while the Tories suffered their worst result in history with just 121. Rishi Sunak announced he would quit as Tory leader and used his final speech in Downing Street to apologise to the British people and the Conservative Party.
Our political editor David Maddox has more:
Keir Starmer’s cabinet team ready - but Jonathan Ashworth is missing
We are watching cabinet ministers walk into Downing Street for the first meeting since Labour’s landslide election win. But Jonathan Ashworth is missing from the team.
The former Labour frontbencher was shockingly unseated by an independent in Leicester South.
Mr Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general who has made media appearances for the party during Labour’s election campaign, was defeated by independent candidate Shockat Adam.
The Labour Party’s position on Gaza may seem to have not damaged its huge General Election win.
Mr Ashworth is part of several Labour candidates who lost to independent challengers campaigning on a pro-Palestine platform.
Ministers holding red government folders ready for cabinet meeting
Energy secretary Ed Miliband and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds both arrived at Downing Street together.
Speaking to reporters, Mr Miliband said: “It’s good to be back.”
Seconds later, foreign secretary David Lammy also appeared and met his fellow ministers before entering No 10.
All three ministers were holding red Government folders.
Keir Starmer arrives at Downing Street
The new prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is in the middle of a house move, has also arrived at Downing Street ahead of this morning’s cabinet.
Unlike the rest of the cabinet, he drove through the back gate of Number 10 rather than walk through the front door.
Larry the cat also watching government transition
Cabinet ministers continue to arrive ahead of No 10 meeting
With just a few minutes until the cabinet meeting, cabinet ministers continue to arrive to Downing Street.
Health secretary Wes Streeting and transport secretary Louise Haigh have gone through the famous black door.
Mr Streeting told reporters “We’re getting straight to work” as he walked in, closely followed by Transport Secretary Louise Haigh.
Asked by reporters when railways would be nationalised, Ms Haigh said: “As soon as possible.”
Next to appear was science secretary Peter Kyle and education secretary Bridget Phillipson, with the latter stressing the new Government had “a lot to get on with”.
Attorney General Richard Hermer followed into No 10 shortly afterwards.
