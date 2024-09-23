✕ Close Angela Rayner tears up as she opens Labour conference as deputy prime minister

The chancellor is set to join the prime minister in vowing there will be “no return to austerity” when she gives her speech at the Labour Conference.

Speaking at the event on Monday, Rachel Reeves is to pledge that the government’s autumn Budget statement will be used to “rebuild Britain” and deliver on the change Labour offered at the election, as ministers seek to move out from under the shadow of a row about donations.

Her speech will come after Sir Keir Starmer vowed Labour would not return to an austerity agenda to deal with public spending pressures, with Ms Reeves set to join him.

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner was the first major speaker on Sunday with an optimistic speech on new rights for workers and renters.

On Monday, the unions will debate how the Labour government will deliver a “new deal for working people”.

Leaders including the RMT’s Mick Lynch and Matt Wrack of the Fire Brigade Union will grill transport minister Lord Hendy and potentially also business minister Justin Madders.

The Independent’s political team will be reporting throughout the week from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.