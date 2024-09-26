✕ Close Union members stage protest ahead of Labour winter fuel allowance debate at the party conference in Liverpool

Sir Keir Starmer will address world leaders at the UN General Assembly and woo US business chiefs as his visit to New York continues.

The gathering of world leaders comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.

The prime minister will use his speech to say the UK is returning to “responsible global leadership” because it is in British interests to address problems around the world.

His speech today follows an intervention at the UN Security Council where he tore into Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was treating his own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in the conflict.

In London, defence secretary John Healey will host Australian and US counterparts to discuss a deal to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

A busy week at the Labour Party conference saw delegates voting to reverse the introduction of “means-testing for the winter fuel allowance” as part of a union motion.

But the conference has been overshadowed by a donations row with the PM suggesting he took a £20,000 donation from Lord Waheed Alli for accommodation because his son needed somewhere to revise for his GCSEs.