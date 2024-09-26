Keir Starmer UN Speech - LIVE: PM tells Israel ‘no more excuses’ and calls on Hamas to ‘let the hostages go’
Keir Starmer delivers speech at the UN to promise ‘global leadership’ amid donations row
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Sir Keir Starmer will address world leaders at the UN General Assembly and woo US business chiefs as his visit to New York continues.
The gathering of world leaders comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.
The prime minister will use his speech to say the UK is returning to “responsible global leadership” because it is in British interests to address problems around the world.
His speech today follows an intervention at the UN Security Council where he tore into Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was treating his own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in the conflict.
In London, defence secretary John Healey will host Australian and US counterparts to discuss a deal to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.
A busy week at the Labour Party conference saw delegates voting to reverse the introduction of “means-testing for the winter fuel allowance” as part of a union motion.
But the conference has been overshadowed by a donations row with the PM suggesting he took a £20,000 donation from Lord Waheed Alli for accommodation because his son needed somewhere to revise for his GCSEs.
Starmer Covid video urging work from home shot in Lord Alli’s £18m penthouse
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of using Labour donor Lord Alli’s £18million penthouse to shot a video urging Britain to work from home during Covid.
The clip from December 2021, showed the then leader of the opposition attacking Boris Johnson’s government for its pandemic response.
According to The Telegraph, the penthouse belongs to former fashion boss Lord Alli which is located in Covent Garden, central London.
Attacking the prime minister, Robert Jenrick said: “After years of Starmer’s piety, it looks like Mr Rules was trying to hoodwink the country all along. He would have been the first to call for this to be investigated if the shoe was on the other foot – it’s only right that equal scrutiny applies.”
ICYMI: Keir Starmer accepted £20,000 of accommodation to help his son study for GCSEs
Sir Keir Starmer accepted £20,000 worth of accommodation to help his 16-year-old son study for his GCSEs, it has emerged.
The prime minister was asked by the BBC about a £20,437 donation from Labour peer Waheed Alli between May and July, confirming that the sum was for somewhere his son could study “peacefully”.
He told the broadcaster: “At the beginning of the election, which we didn’t know when it was going to be called, my boy was in the middle of his GCSEs.
“I made him a promise that he’ll be able to get to his school, do his exams without being disturbed.”
Sir Keir said there were “lots of journalists outside our house where we lived”.
You can read the full story below:
Keir Starmer accepted £20,000 of accommodation to help his son study for GCSEs
The prime minister said Lord Alli had provided him somewhere that his son could study ‘peacefully’
Pictured: Keir Starmer holds bilateral meeting with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas
Starmer to promise ‘global leadership’ in UN General Assembly speech
Sir Keir Starmer will address world leaders at the UN General Assembly and woo US business chiefs as his visit to New York continues.
The gathering of world leaders at the UN comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out war and conflict rages in Ukraine.
The prime minister will use his speech to say the UK is returning to “responsible global leadership” because it is in British interests to address problems around the world.
“War, poverty and climate change all rebound on us at home. They make us less secure, they harm our economy, and they create migration flows on an unprecedented scale,” he will say.
His speech today follows an intervention at the UN Security Council on Wednesday where he tore into Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was treating his own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in the conflict.
He said Russia, which like the UK is one of the five permanent members of the Security Council, was behind the “greatest violation of the (UN) charter in a generation”.
“I wonder how Russia can show its face in this building,” he added.
Who will be the next leader of the Conservatives?
Who will be the next leader of The Conservatives?
Following on from their election defeat and Rishi Sunak departing, the Conservatives have been locked in a leadership campaign to pick the next party leader. Robert Jenrick, Kemi Badenoch, James Cleverly and Tom Tugendhat are the final four vying to win the leadership and return a fractious party back to power from Kier Starmer’s Labour. But who will win and who’s most likely to succeed? Kate Devlin and John Rentoul cast an eye over the field of candidates and pick who they think is next face Kier Starmer at the dispatch box in Westminster.
Why do people leave the workforce?
Regulator warns employers they must protect workers from sexual harassment
Employers are being warned they could face enforcement action from the equalities regulator if they fail to take reasonable steps to prevent workplace sexual harassment as a new law comes into force next month.
The legislation for England, Scotland and Wales introduces a preventative duty on employers to stop workplace harassment, instead of relying on employees to report incidents.
The Worker Protection (Amendment of Equality Act 2010) Act, due to come in from October 26, is aimed at improving workplace cultures and preventing sexual harassment.
Previously there was no pro-active legal obligation on employers to take steps to prevent sexual harassment at work.
The new obligation comes in the wake of what the Fawcett Society has previously described as a “slew of recent high-profile cases (which) shows it is rife in our workplaces”.
Protections in the legislation were watered down as it made its way through Parliament, with Conservative peers in the Lords having raised concerns about free speech and employers becoming at risk of costly lawsuits.
Hillsborough law to be introduced by April
Sir Keir Starmer announced during his speech in Liverpool that he will introduce a Hillsborough Law by April, the anniversary of the disaster, putting a legal duty of candour on all public bodies.
The legislation will include the potential for criminal sanctions for any official or authority that misleads or obstructs investigations.
Campaigners, including the families of the 97 Liverpool fans who were crushed to death at Hillsborough stadium in 1989, have been calling for such legislation for more than three decades.
Speaking on the main stage at Labour’s conference, Sir Keir said it was a law that “people shouldn’t have had to fight so hard to get”.
Here’s everything that was announced in Sir Keir’s Labour conference speech:
Everything that was announced in Starmer’s Labour conference speech
From a Hillsborough law to new legislation to tackle benefit fraud, what exactly was announced in Sir Keir Starmer’s speech to the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool?
Starmer: Long-term benefit claimants need to look for work if they can
Sir Keir Starmer has said the “basic proposition” that long-term benefit claimants should look for work is right, after announcing new laws to crack down on welfare fraudsters.
He said people dealing with long-term sickness “need to be back in the workplace where they can”, promising support to help people back into employment.
As well as encouraging people back to work, the prime minister also announced new legislation to deal with welfare fraudsters more quickly, in a proposal Labour estimated would save the taxpayer £1.6 billion over the next five years.
In his speech at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday, the prime minister promised to “leave no stone unturned” in his mission to “rebuild our public services”.
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has the full story below:
Long-term benefit claimants need to look for work if they can, says Starmer
Prime minister has launched a drive to encourage the long-term sick back to work
PM plans to make country ‘less reliant’ on migration
Starmer is now being asked by Nick Robinson whether the “trade off” of Starmer’s migration policy will make businesses not able to fill roles if they can’t employ foreign workers.
The prime minister insisted he’s “not going to chop your legs off by saying you can’t have the workers you need now”.
He said: “But I’m not going to tolerate this year after year after year.”
Instead, he plans a “skills strategy” that makes the UK “less reliant” on migration.
“And I’m actually convinced that if businesses work with local leaders according to a growth plan that we can achieve that,” he added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments