Keir Starmer UN speech - live: PM meets with Donald Trump for first time at two-hour dinner
Sir Keir Starmer and foreign secretary David Lammyspent time with former president before flying back to UK
Sir Keir Starmer met Donald Trump for the first time as the two men sat down for a two-hour dinner meeting in New York on Thursday night.
The PM and Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with the former president before flying back to the UK.
Topics discussed included the importance of retaining the close partnership between the UK & US, according to Downing Street.
Earlier, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister urged Israel and Hezbollah to agree a ceasefire and for the two sides to “step back from the brink”.
In a speech to world leaders in New York, Sir Keir said: “I call on Israel and Hezbollah: Stop the violence, step back from the brink.”
The 79th UN summit comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.
It follows an intervention at the UN Security Council where he tore into Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was treating his own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in the conflict.
Starmer and Palestinian president urge immediate ceasefire in Middle East
Sir Keir Starmer has been busy meeting world leaders at the annual United Nations General Assembly ahead of his keynote speech today.
He held bilateral talks last night with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas as Israel’s war on Gaza continues.
Both leaders have condemned the attacks of 7 October and agreed on the need of an immediate ceasefire across the Middle East.
In a read out, No 10 said: “He also highlighted the civilian death toll in Gaza since then, with 41,000 killed and 100,000 injured, plus 70 per cent of infrastructure devastated.
“The prime minister agreed that the loss of civilian life had been intolerable.”
Downing Street added: “The president and prime minister also condemned the increase in settler violence and settlement activity there has been on the West Bank.”
Starmer wraps up 2-hour dinner with Donald Trump
Sir Keir Starmer has finished a two-hour dinner meeting with Donald Trump in New York, according to reports.
The PM and Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with the former president before flying back to the UK.
Topics discussed included the importance of retaining the close partnership between the UK & US, according to Downing Street.
Sir Keir Starmer says he wants to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the EU.
Sir Keir Starmer will visit Brussels as he steps up efforts to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the European Union.
The Prime Minister wants to repair the damage caused by years of Brexit wrangling in an effort to boost trade and security co-operation.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen revealed that Sir Keir would visit Brussels next week after the pair met in New York.
Sir Keir has met a string of EU leaders since taking office and has spoken about his “ambitious” plans for a new relationship.
Sir Keir said: “I want to reset our relationship with the EU and make Brexit work for the British people.”
He said he was “looking forward to visiting Brussels next week to start discussions” with the commission president.
