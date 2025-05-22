UK politics live: Net migration to UK plummets by more than 400,000 in a year
Difference between the number of people moving to the UK and leaving the country has fallen to the lowest level since the pandemic
Net migration to the UK halved last year to 431,000, according to estimates from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).
The difference between the number of people moving to the UK and leaving the country has fallen to the lowest level since the pandemic.
The figure stood at an estimated 431,000 in the year ending December 2024, down 49.9 per cent from 860,000 a year earlier, the ONS said.
This is the biggest calendar-year drop since the early stages of the pandemic when net migration fell from 184,000 in the year ending December 2019 to 93,000 in the year ending December 2020.
The ONS said the decline has been driven by falling numbers of people coming to work and study in the UK.
The latest figures come less than a fortnight after Sir Keir Starmer said high net migration had caused “incalculable” damage to British society, as he set out a series of measures aimed at reducing further the number of people moving long term to the UK.
The prime minister, who said the country risks becoming an “island of strangers” without better integration, said he wanted net migration to have fallen “significantly” by the next general election – but refused to set a target number.
Emigration close to levels seen before pandemic
The drop in net migration is the result of changes in the number of people immigrating to (arriving) and emigrating from (leaving) the UK.
Long-term immigration in 2024 fell below one million for the first time in a calendar year since 2021, with an estimated 948,000 people coming to live in the UK in the 12 months to December, down 29% from a record 1.33 million in 2023.
At the same time, long-term emigration has risen, with 517,000 people leaving the UK in 2024, up from 466,000 in 2023.
Emigration is now close to levels seen before the pandemic.
The rise in emigration has been driven by an increase in those who originally came to the UK on study-related visas and who are now reaching the end of their courses.
The majority (61%) of non-EU+ nationals who left the UK in 2024 had originally arrived for study-related reasons.
Fall in net migration driven by drop in people coming to work and study
The fall in net migration has been driven by a drop in the number of people coming to the UK to work and study, the ONS said.
There was a 49% decrease in 2024 in the number of non-EU+ nationals arriving in the UK as the main applicant on a work visa, along with a 35% fall in those coming as work dependants.
The number of non-EU+ nationals arriving as main applicants on a study visa dropped by 17%, while there was a much larger fall of 86% in study dependants.
The drop is likely to reflect changes in migration rules introduced in early 2024 by the previous Conservative government, which included restricting the ability of most international students to bring family members.
Non-EU+ nationals refers to people who are not from the European Union or from Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.
My colleague Andy Gregory reports:
Pressure on Chancellor after Government borrowing jumps to £20.2bn
UK Government borrowing rose by more than expected to £20.2 billion last month, mounting further pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to meet her fiscal rules.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said public sector net borrowing rose to its fourth-highest April figure on record after increasing £1 billion year-on-year.
The state borrowing figure reflects the difference between government spending and income, largely through tax receipts.
The latest figure showed that the Chancellor had to borrow more money than expected over the month, surpassing analyst predictions of £17.6 billion.
It comes as Ms Reeves seeks to meet her fiscal rule of balancing day-to-day spending with revenues by 2029-30, while improving public services and targeting accelerated economic growth.
Chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones said: “After years of economic instability crippling the public purse, we have taken the decisions to stabilise our public finances, which has helped deliver four interest rate cuts since August, cutting the cost of borrowing for businesses and working people.
“We’re fixing the NHS, with three million more appointments to bring waiting lists down, rebuilding Britain with our landmark planning reforms and strengthening our borders, delivering on the priorities of the country through our plan for change.”
Review chairman: Nobody wants repeat of emergency early release scheme
The lead of an independent review into sentencing which could see violent criminals and sexual offenders released from prison earlier has said “nobody wants to see a repeat” of the emergency early release scheme.
Last autumn the Government released prisoners early to combat overcrowding, in a measure which independent reviewer David Gauke described as “rushed, unplanned and unstrategic”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Gauke, former Conservative justice secretary, said: “Nobody, I think, wants to see a repeat of that (early release scheme), because that is rushed, it’s unplanned, it’s unstrategic, and so on, and it’s much better to face up to the realities, recognise where we are with the prison population and set out a plan that is strategic, that is properly prepared and gives due notice to everybody, so that we do not find ourselves in that situation.
“Because if you run out of prison places, then really you are putting the whole criminal justice system at risk.”
He added that more community sentences could provide better value for money for the taxpayer.
“I think there is a point from the perspective of the taxpayer that can be missed here,” he said. “Prisons are expensive. They cost £54,000-a-year for a prison place. That money can be spent very effectively in the community, both punishing offenders and helping with rehabilitation.”
Judge blocks UK from completing Chagos Islands deal at eleventh hour
A dramatic intervention last night by a senior judge threatens to throw Keir Starmer’s controversial plans to sign away the Chagos Islands to Mauritius today in chaos.
The plan is to sign the deal today which will give Mauritius sovereignty over the islands. It would follow months of wrangling amid concerns over the future of the UK/ US military base on Diego Garcia.
But a late legal challenge from a Chagossian saw High Court judge Sir Julian Goose put a pause on the treaty being signed at 3am this morning following hours of legal wrangling.
Our Political Editor David Maddox reports:
