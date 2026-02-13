Starmer latest: Angela Rayner backed by union as new leader if Labour loses Gorton and Denton by-election
The former deputy prime minister earned the backing of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association in the first break in union endorsement for Sir Keir Starmer
Angela Rayner has been backed by a union to take over from Sir Keir Starmer if Labour lose the by-election in Gorton and Denton.
Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), has publicly backed Angela Rayner to replace him, marking the first time a leader of one of Labour’s affiliated unions has openly supported an alternative to Sir Keir.
But a spokesman for Ms Rayner said there was “no contest and no vacancy”.
On Thursday, Ms Rayner and Andy Burnham joined forces to criticise Sir Keir’s pub tax grab. It comes after controversies surrounding the appointments of Lord Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle despite their association with sex offenders.
Both suggested Sir Keir should cut VAT to ease pressure on struggling businesses, with Ms Rayner saying at a nighttime economy summit in Liverpool: “I mean, I talked about the challenges on business rates, the challenges on VAT. The challenges, yes, the minimum wage going up and the living wage and the costs of energy.”
Mr Burnham, later on, said: “I personally would support permanently a lower business rates regime for hospitality businesses for exactly the same reason,” according to The Telegraph.
Former cabinet secretary hits out at “shabby” anonymous briefings against civil servants
A former cabinet secretary has criticised Sir Keir Starmer’s government for briefings against civil servants, after Sir Chris Wormald left the post this week.
Gus O'Donnell described the briefings as one of the current Labour government’s “biggest failings” and urged the prime minister to “get a grip” on his special advisors.
“Where it's shabby is the fact that we've got to this place and that they have briefed anonymously against the cabinet secretary, saying it's not working,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.
“You've seen it right from the start with Sue Gray briefings against her. This is the fundamental problem that and that is something the prime minister can solve by getting a grip on his special advisors.”
Starmer 'keen to make sure we have the team we need', minister says
A minister has said Sir Keir Starmer is “keen to make sure we have the team we need” following a number of high-profile departures from Downing Street in recent days.
Water minister Emma Hardy told Sky News: “Well, I think he (Sir Keir) is keen to, sort of, you know, look at his team and make sure that we have the team we need to deliver on the priorities this year.”
She added the prime minister is “absolutely dedicated to cutting the cost of living”.
“I know for definite that’s what people talk to me about here, and how they constantly talk to me about problems around the cost of living,” she said.
“So I think it’s right that he has a team that is able to drive that forward.”
Minister denies Starmer has thrown top civil servant ‘under the bus’
The Independent’s political correspondent Athena Stavrou reports:
Sir Keir Starmer is facing claims that he has thrown his cabinet secretary “under the bus” as he seeks to reset his Downing Street operation following a turbulent start to 2026.
Sir Chris Wormald has stood down as Britain’s top civil servant after just 14 months on Thursday evening, just days after the resignations of chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and communications chief, Tim Allan.
But water minister Emma Hardy rejected criticism of the prime minister, who has been accused of throwing his team “under the bus” by Kemi Badenoch.
“No, I really don't think he is,” she told Sky News. “But of course, Kemi’s going to say things like that.”
Defending Sir Keir’s many changes in his top team, she added: “He's keen to look at his team and make sure that we have the team we need to deliver on the priorities this year.”
Major union backs Rayner to replace Starmer if Labour fails in Gorton and Denton by-election
A major union has given its backing to Angela Rayner if Labour fails to win the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election.
Maryam Eslamdoust, general secretary of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA), has publicly backed Angela Rayner to replace him, marking the first time a leader of one of Labour’s affiliated unions has openly supported an alternative to Sir Keir.
Ms Eslamdoust told the Daily Telegraph: “If we were to come third, I think Keir’s time will be up.”
But a spokesperson for Ms Rayner said there was “no contest and no vacancy”.
The spokesman added: “Angela has been clear Labour must come together, avoid distraction and work as a team to deliver for the public.”
You can read the full story below:
Major union backs Rayner to replace Starmer if Labour fails in Gorton by-election
Chris Wormald quits: Cabinet secretary steps down as Starmer loses another member of No 10 team
Britain’s top civil servant quits in another exit from Starmer’s team
Watch: Badenoch accuses PM of 'stuffing government with paedophile apologists' amid Lord Doyle row
Recap: Andy Burnham criticises Sir Jim Ratcliffe for anti-immigration comments
Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has criticised Sir Jim Ratcliffe, co-owner of Manchester United, for his comments on immigration.
“If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions,” said Mr Burnham.
Keir Starmer doesn’t have a ‘women problem’ - he has a ‘man problem’
Keir Starmer doesn’t have a ‘women problem’ - he has a ‘man problem’
Female Labour parliamentarians criticise Downing Street 'boys' club'
Female Labour parliamentarians have called for Sir Keir Starmer to appoint a woman as his de facto deputy after a series of controversies which critics say has exposed a “boys’ club” in Downing Street.
No 10 has rejected the accusations about the way it has been run, but the Prime Minister has said he would consider a suggestion from Baroness Harriet Harman to revive the position of first secretary of state, which functions in practice as a deputy prime minister, and give the role to a woman.
Watch: Disdain for Labour unites Gorton and Denton ahead of crucial by-election
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks