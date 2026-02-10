Starmer latest: PM to chair cabinet meeting after vowing to fight on despite calls to resign
Keir Starmer will chair Tuesday’s cabinet meeting after calls for his resignation prompted a flurry of support from ministers
Sir Keir Starmer is getting back to work and will chair Tuesday’s cabinet meeting after surviving his toughest day of leadership so far.
The prime minister’s cabinet rallied around him on Monday as he declared he is "not prepared to walk away".
Despite another key figure in Downing Street poised to exit, Sir Keir was emboldened by the support of his cabinet and Angela Rayner after Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s calls for his resignation.
Calls for his resignation came after a dramatic 24 hours, in which Sir Keir lost his chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and chief communications director Tim Allan.
The key aides are now due to be joined by Downing Street’s most senior civil servant, Chris Wormald, in the coming days.
Despite lending his support to the prime minister on Monday, Wes Streeting has been accused of orchestrating a coup against Sir Keir after claims emerged he talked to Mr Sarwar two days earlier.
As ministers were ordered to declare their support for Sir Keir, Mr Streeting chose to reveal text messages exchanged with Lord Peter Mandelson in an attempt at damage control late on Monday.
Comment: Starmer must dismantle Labour’s boys’ club – or accept he cannot lead
If the day started with the big question being whether the departure of Morgan McSweeney has cleared the air with the Labour MPs gathering at a parliamentary party meeting tonight, the focus has now moved from the matter of when (not if) Keir Starmer will hand over the leadership, to whether it is going to be prised from his hands. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar’s direct call to dump Starmer was like a bruise being repeatedly punched.
“There have been too many mistakes ... too much has happened,” said Sarwar, in a hammer blow to his “friend”. “No one knows or hears the good things – they are being drowned out. That is why it cannot continue.” His insistence that Starmer is “a decent man” now sounds like a lament – and the nice way of telling a prime minister to go.
Sarwar’s solemn denunciation feels much like the first northern brick tumbling from the wall of an unsteady internal coalition, not least given that the Scottish party leader owes his own perch in Scottish politics to Starmer’s backing. Resignations, as we know from recent years of Tory turmoil, are contagious. It might not be long before the leadership in Wales follows suit, at which point the opposition becomes geographical as well as ideological.
Starmer has shown a determination to carry on after 'very damaging episode', says Miliband
Political Correspondent Millie Cooke:
Sir Keir Starmer has shown a determination to fulfil his mandate after a “very, very damaging episode”, Ed Miliband has said, denying that the prime minister won't be in post much longer.
Asked how long the prime minister will be in post, the energy secretary told BBC Breakfast that the Labour Party had “looked over the precipice and thought the right thing to do is to support our leader”.
Asked whether the reality was that Sir Keir would not be in post for very long, Mr Miliband said: “I don’t agree with that.
“I think what Keir has done after a very, very damaging episode, by taking responsibility, by showing that there needs to be change, is shown a determination to fulfil the mandate on which he was elected.
“And I think the job of all of us is to support him to do that and and I actually think that you know, your viewers will remember what happened under the Conservatives, which is disorderly, chaotic, leadership changes. I don’t think that’s what the country wants.”
Watch: Government 'committed to being transparent' on Mandelson appointment, says Darren Jones
Miliband disagrees with Streeting's claim there is 'no growth strategy'
Political Correspondent Millie Cooke:
Ed Miliband says he disagrees with Wes Streeting's assessment that the government has no growth strategy, revealed in the messages he published yesterday to exonerate allegations over his links to Peter Mandelson.
Asked about the claim, Mr Miliband told Sky News: "I think that actually, Rachel has done a very good job as chancellor.
"I havent seen the detail of the messages but I think we've seen the stability that is essential. We've seen the investment I'm announcing today... That's only possible because of the decisions Rachel's made."
Jenny Chapman 'disappointed' with Sarwar
Labour MP Jenny Chapman was “disappointed” with Anas Sarwar after he called for Keir Starmer’s resignation on Monday, and suggested that he should no longer be the leader of the Scottish Labour party.
“It’s for him to really think about whether he wants to stand by what he said or how he wants to handle that,” she said.
“The leader of UK Labour doesn’t fire the leader of Scottish Labour, that is not how we work. It’s for the members of Scotland.”
Speaking to LBC on Tuesday, Ms Chapman said she had tried to call Mr Sarwar before his press conference in which he called for the prime minister to go.
“He didn’t pick up the phone to me and I called him just beforehand.”
When asked what she would say and whether it would involve more than four letters, she said: “No. Anyway...”
'A more liberated Keir Starmer addressed Labour MPs last night', claims Miliband
Political Correspondent Millie Cooke:
Ed Miliband has tried to draw a line under the chaos of recent months, arguing that it was a "different Keir" who addressed Labour MPs last night.
Talking about the prime minister's address, which saw him tell Labour MPs he is "not prepared to walk away", the energy secretary told Sky News: "It was a different Keir last night. It was a more liberated Keir. It was the Keir I know. Decency, integrity. He knew what he was fighting for with great clarity".
It came as Mr Miliband argued that Anas Sarwar "made a wrong judgement" on Monday when he called for the prime minister to resign.
"Anas is my friend. I think he made a wrong judgment yesterday", Mr Miliband said.
Miliband rules out leadership bid
Political Correspondent Millie Cooke:
Ed Miliband has dismissed rumours that he is planning to launch his own leadership bid as "absolute baloney".
He ruled out running to lead the party, saying instead he is "interested in supporting Keir Starmer".
Mr Miliband told Sky: "You know, I did the job before. I said before... that inoculated me against this. I'm interested in supporting Keir".
'People are right to be angry', Miliband says
Political Correspondent Millie Cooke:
"People are right to be angry" over the Labour government's record in office, Ed Miliband has said, admitting they have "made mistakes in policy which have drowned out the many good things we're doing as a government".
As questions over Sir Keir Starmer's future reached fever pitch, the energy secretary admitted the government has a "Herculean task" to reconnect with voters.
Pointing to the prime minister's address to Labour MPs last night, Mr Miliband told Sky News: "Keir put it well last night.
He said: “Look, I recognise it's not just a Peter Mandelson appointment.
"We've made mistakes in policy which have drowned out the many good things we're doing as a government, like the winter fuel payment, for example, wasn't consistent with our values as a government, what we need to change.
“And I think what I saw from here last night was someone who wants to seize this moment and make it a moment of change, to reconnect with the country."
He added: "I know we have a Herculean task to do that, to reconnect with your viewers to move on from this episode. There's lots of people in the country will be incredibly angry about what's happened. And they're right to be angry."
PM tells Labour meeting: 'I have won every fight I've ever been in'
The Independent’s Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
Sir Keir Starmer told a meeting at the parliamentary Labour party this evening that he had “won every fight I’ve ever been in”.
The Prime Minister faced a crisis after two resignations and mounting pressure to resign himself.
“I have won every fight I've ever been in,” he said in his address.
“I fought to change the Crown Prosecution Service so it better served victims of violence against women and girls.
“I fought to change the Labour Party to allow us to win an election again.
“People told me I couldn't do it. And then they gradually said, you might just get over the line.
“We won with a landslide majority. Every fight I've been in, I have won.”
Top civil servant to follow Allan and McSweeney and exit No 10
The most senior civil servant in No 10 is expected to negotiate his departure and stand down from his role amid a shake up of Downing Street.
Cabinet secretary Chris Wormald is due to follow Tim Allan and Morgan McSweeney in the next few days, according to The Guardian.
Those close to Mr Wormald have reportedly deemed him to be a “disastrous” appointment.
One government source told the paper “the writing is on the wall” for Wormald, with Starmer keen to reassert his authority over his party and government.
