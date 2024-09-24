✕ Close Protester grabbed by neck and thrown out of Labour party conference in Reeves’ speech

Sir Keir Starmer will warn he is making tough decisions towards a “new Britain” and cannot offer “false hope” about the challenges ahead.

He will address Labour delegates in Liverpool on Tuesday in his first party conference speech as prime minister.

But after he privately acknowledged that he needs to lift the spirits of the nation, he will say there is “light at the end of this tunnel”.

Sir Keir is expected to announce plans for new legislation in his keynote, including a “Hillsborough Law” which will introduce a legal duty of candour on public bodies and a new Fraud, Error and Debt Bill which will see welfare fraudsters dealt with faster.

The Labour government has recently faced heavy criticism over its winter fuel allowance cut and gifts accepted by ministers.

It comes a day after chancellor Rachel Reeves was heckled during her own speech and the conference hall heard boos after a winter fuel debate was blocked.

The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.