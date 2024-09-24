Labour conference live: Starmer to tell UK there is ‘light at the end of this tunnel’ in keynote speech
Keir Starmer will deliver a message of hope to Labour conference
Sir Keir Starmer will warn he is making tough decisions towards a “new Britain” and cannot offer “false hope” about the challenges ahead.
He will address Labour delegates in Liverpool on Tuesday in his first party conference speech as prime minister.
But after he privately acknowledged that he needs to lift the spirits of the nation, he will say there is “light at the end of this tunnel”.
Sir Keir is expected to announce plans for new legislation in his keynote, including a “Hillsborough Law” which will introduce a legal duty of candour on public bodies and a new Fraud, Error and Debt Bill which will see welfare fraudsters dealt with faster.
The Labour government has recently faced heavy criticism over its winter fuel allowance cut and gifts accepted by ministers.
It comes a day after chancellor Rachel Reeves was heckled during her own speech and the conference hall heard boos after a winter fuel debate was blocked.
The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
Labour’s biggest donor Lord Waheed Alli has found himself at the centre of a political row over the acceptance of gifts and hospitality by senior MPs in the party.
In the first controversy to hit Sir Keir Starmer’s new government, questions have been raised over Lord Alli – the business executive who has donated some £700,000 to the party over the past two decades – being handed a Downing Street pass.
In a row dubbed “passes for glasses”, it has emerged that Lord Alli had gifted the Sir Keir eyewear and work clothing worth £18,000, clothes for his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, and a £10,000 donation to the PM’s chief of staff Sue Gray’s son Liam Conlon’s campaign to become a Labour MP.
Watch as defence secretary John Healey addressed the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool on Monday, 23 September, as he urged gamers to sign up to the military.
Exclusive: Cabinet ministers tell Starmer he must remove top civil servant now
Sir Keir Starmer is being urged by several cabinet ministers to sack the top civil servant in Whitehall immediately and stamp his authority on the new Labour government.
Knives are out for cabinet secretary Simon Case, who has been accused of undermining the prime minister and being responsible for briefings against his chief of staff Sue Gray.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story:
Cabinet ministers tell Starmer he must remove top civil servant to regain authority
Exclusive: Ministers have lost patience with the UK’s top civil servant Simon Case and one accused him of ‘poisoning the well of government’ with off-record briefings
Wes Streeting has joked that Sir Keir Starmer’s embattled senior aide Sue Gray had “shot JFK” and “no one should earn more than the prime minister” amid a row over her salary.
The health secretary made light of suggestions of mounting acrimony at the heart of government as he spoke at an event on the sidelines of the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
Speaking to a crowd at the gathering hosted by think tank Labour Together, Mr Streeting: “I want to welcome the BBC’s conviction that no one should be paid more than the prime minister, that no one should receive hospitality, and that we should judge performance on social media mentions.
“Be careful what we wish for, comrades.”
I never know quite where I stand when it comes to Angela Rayner. On the one hand she’s a witty, well-informed paragon of working-class excellence, whose presence in Downing Street is a testament to both her own perseverance and the notion that in the UK, hard work reaps vast rewards no matter your background, writes Ryan Coogan.
More young people admitted to hospital for mental health problems – report
More young people in England are reaching “crisis point” and being admitted to hospital for their mental health, a report has said.
There are “significant” geographical disparities in the range of services available to young people, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) added.
A paper from the think tank, funded by charity the Prudence Trust, found that the range of services available does not appear to be related to the number of young people in an area.
It said NHS England data shows the number of young people aged 11 to 25 admitted to hospital for mental health reasons rose by a fifth to around 150,000 between 2017 and 2023.
Admission episodes rose by around a third during the same period, which suggests more young people are “reaching a crisis point and experiencing multiple admissions”, according to the report.
The study investigated the availability of non-specialist mental health services – those delivered outside NHS community mental health settings and inpatient settings – for young people.
These include drop-in services, wellbeing cafes, peer support and youth groups, and services provided through schools.
Researchers found significant geographical variation in the range of non-specialist services available to young people as well as in levels of awareness around the services that exist.
Reeves defends acceptance of £7,500 of clothing donations
Rachel Reeves has defended her acceptance of £7,500 of clothing donations from friend Juliet Rosenfeld.
She told Times Radio: “Juliet and me have been friends for a long time, and she said to me about a year-and-a-half ago ‘I want to help you in the election campaign and the thing I’d really like to do is make sure that for big events and for the campaign trail, you’re smart and well turned out’.
“I really appreciated that, she’s made a big difference to me. That’s not something that I’m going to do in government.”
She added: “I can understand that to a lot of people it looks a bit odd. I get that.”
The chancellor also defended Angela Rayner’s department’s hiring of a taxpayer-funded photographer.
She told Times Radio: “All government departments under all governments have press officers and communications budgets.
“It’s not a personal photographer.”
