MPs to get vote on deploying UK peace-keeping troops to Ukraine

MPs will get a vote in the House of Commons before the UK deploys troops on the ground in Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

But he would not be drawn on the number the UK could send to defend the country, in the event of a ceasefire in its war with Russia.

He said that on Tuesday, that “along with President Macron and President Zelensky, we agreed a declaration of intent for the deployment of forces in the event of a peace deal. We will set out the details in a statement at the earliest opportunity”.

"I will keep the house updated as the situation develops and, were troops to be deployed under the declaration signed, I would put that matter to the House for a vote."

On Tuesday Britain and France signed a historic agreement committing to boots on the ground in Ukraine as soon as any ceasefire with Russia comes into place.

The document, signed at a summit in Paris by Keir Starmer, French president Emmanuel Macron and Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, has been hailed as “a significant step forward” in bringing about the coalition of the willing to guarantee peace in the war-torn country. German chancellor Friedrich Mertz also suggested his country could also soon sign up to sending troops to Ukraine.

It was made possible by the US presence at the summit, with Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner confirming that the president “strongly, strongly, strongly” supports the security guarantees and would provide the backup to make it work.

But the apparent breakthrough on Ukraine comes as European countries scramble to react to Donald Trump laying claim to Greenland, the sovereign territory of EU Nato ally Denmark.

This is a developing story, more follows ...