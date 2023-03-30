Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A decision on bringing forward the date of an increase in the state pension age to 68 are to be delayed by Rishi Sunak’s government until after the 2024 general election.

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is expected to address MPs in the Commons on Thursday, when he is expected to update them on the latest statutory review on the pension age.

Mr Stride is expected to confirm that the government will move to delay any increase to the pension age, amid falling life expectancy rates and riots in France over Emmanuel Marcon’s plan to raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The UK state pension age is due to rise due to 68 from 2044, but reports earlier this year suggested ministers wanted to follow the recommendations of an independent review bring that forward – potentially as early as 2035.

It follows speculation in recent weeks that the plan to bring forward the rise would be pushed back until after the election due to concerns about a backlash from middle-aged voters.

Mr Stride is reportedly ready to announce in the Commons that a new review on the pension age will be carried out after the next election.

Jon Greer, head of retirement policy at Quilter management firm, said the Tories “look determined to try and claw back some public favour amongst its core voters”, adding: “Any increase would have proven incredibly unpopular.”

France has seen a huge wave of strikes and violent protests against Mr Macron’s push to move back France’s legal retirement age from 62 to 64.

Unable to get a majority in parliament’s lower house for the unpopular reforms, Mr Macron rammed them through using a special constitutional power – further inflaming protesters’ anger.

The Baroness Neville-Rolfe review of the UK state pension age is looking at which factors should be taken into account. The age is current based on preventing Britons from spending more than a third of their adult life in retirement.

The current increases set out in law are a gradual rise of the state pension age to 67 for those born on or after 5 April 1960. Between 2044 and 2046, there will be a gradual rise to 68 for those born on or after 5 April 1977.

But the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank has warned that every year of delaying the raise the age to 68 after 2037 would cost the Treasury between £8bn and £9bn.

A DWP spokesperson said: “The government is required by law to regularly review the state pension age and the next review will be published by May 7.”