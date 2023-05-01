Sue Gray should not work for Keir Starmer ‘until next year’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The civil servant who oversaw the Partygate inquiry should not be allowed to work for Labour until next year, a former commissioner for Public Appointments has said.

The ‘Sue Gray’ report into gatherings at Downing Street during Covid helped seal Boris Johnson’s fate.

And there was outrage among allies of the former prime minister when it emerged that she was leaving to work for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

On Tuesday ministers are due to announce the results of a Cabinet Office probe into Ms Gray’s role in government in the months leading up to her resignation.

The findings are expected to feed into a ruling on how long Ms Gray should wait before joining Labour, by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Peter Riddell, a former commissioner for Public Appointments, said that should be next year.

He told Times Radio that period of time would be "reasonable".

He said: "I think a substantial period is reasonable, mainly as an act of reassurance...(to) ministers that their senior civil servants aren't going to just be here today, gone tomorrow.”

He added: “I think a period possibly lasting to the end of the year would be reasonable”.

He also suggested that Ms Gray was a “victim” because her talks with Labour were leaked before she resigned.

Labour has insisted that Ms Gray was approached last autumn, long after she had completed her Partygate report in May 2022.

Mr Johnson was ousted from office, by his own MPs, later that summer.

But supporters of Mr Johnson suggested he was the victim of a stitch up when it emerged Ms Gray was leaving to work for Labour.

Tuesday’s findings are expected to be released in a written ministerial statement.

Mr Riddell also called for a "squeaky clean" process to appoint the next BBC chair, after Richard Sharp resigned last week following a damning report into his part in a £800,000 loan guarantee for Mr Johnson while in No 10.

Mr Riddell said: "Should the processes be changed? Obviously, those closely involved and maybe a Commons select committee will want to look at it, and probably the DCMS select committee want to have examined some of it, that's fine... For most people, it's okay, story largely over. But we've still got to work out a basis for choosing a new chair of the BBC, which people say, that's fine and reasonable."

"The key this time is it is seen to be squeaky clean. There's no what we call pre-briefing, which happened last time when Richard Sharp was mentioned. What the government should do was to keep it out of it and not talk about names and ensure that it's all above board."